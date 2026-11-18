Brazil: Weather

Heavy rain has killed two people, forced more than 1,000 from their homes and affected about 218,000 across Minas Gerais, and the wet season is only weeks old. Minas Gerais is Brazil’s second most populous state, and its Civil Defence (the state disaster agency) gave those figures on Tuesday 3 November 2026, O Tempo, a Belo Horizonte newspaper, reported.

In the state capital, Belo Horizonte, the Northeast district (one of the city’s ten regions) had by 14 November received more rain than usually falls in the whole month, the city’s Civil Defence said. Estado de Minas, a Belo Horizonte newspaper, reported the figures, and Inmet, the national weather service, forecasts more storms this week.

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For US readers, Minas Gerais is a leading source of Brazil’s coffee and iron ore. Floods and landslides there can disrupt roads and mines.

Key Facts Toll. Two deaths since the rainy season began in October, as of 3 November.

Reach. 41 events hit 37 municipalities; about 218,000 people were affected and more than 1,000 displaced.

Capital. Belo Horizonte’s Northeast district passed its full-month rain average by 14 November.

Outlook. Inmet expects 70 to 100 mm in the hilly Zona da Mata region in the week to 23 November.

The wet season runs until March, so the damage so far is an early warning. Soil in the capital is already soaked.

The Big Picture

Minas Gerais’ rainy season runs from October to the end of March 2027, O Tempo reported on 3 November. The first two deaths came before the peak months: a man at Guarará, dated 30 October by O Tempo, and a motorcyclist swept away by a flash flood in Belo Horizonte on Monday 2 November.

The state’s last major disaster was in February 2026, when floods in the Zona da Mata, the hilly south-east around Juiz de Fora and Ubá, killed at least 66 people, 60 in Juiz de Fora and six in Ubá. The state’s military fire brigade gave that toll on 28 February 2026, Tribuna do Sertão, a Brazilian news site, reported.

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Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show the storm damage. Photo: Benjamin Thompson / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

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What Has Happened So Far

The rain came in bursts. On Friday 13 November, Belo Horizonte’s Civil Defence measured up to 71.2 mm in about five hours, 30.2% of the month’s expected rain, Estado de Minas reported on 14 November.

On Sunday 15 November a storm tore roofs, damaged buildings, caused a landslide and brought down a wall; Civil Defence crews answered seven calls in about two hours, Plox, a Brazilian news portal, reported on 16 November. The Leste district had three of them.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.76 -1.48% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

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10,477.22

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S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Antalya Climate Summit Faces a Divided Draft Read →

Why It Matters

By Sunday night, the Northeast district had logged 243.4 mm and the West district 243.8 mm, Plox reported, citing Civil Defence. The usual November total is 236 mm, so both districts were already about 3% over it with two weeks of the month left.

Wet ground is the danger: Civil Defence kept a strong landslide alert for four districts through Monday 16 November because the soil is saturated, Plox said. Saturated slopes can slide with far less new rain.

What to Watch

Inmet’s forecast for 16 to 23 November puts 50 to 80 mm on the Belo Horizonte area and 70 to 100 mm on the Zona da Mata. The north and north-west of the state may exceed 150 mm, mainly near the Bahia border, Inmet said on 16 November.

The wet season itself runs to the end of March 2027, O Tempo reported on 3 November. Each new bulletin will update the toll.

What Is Not Known

The latest statewide Civil Defence totals we could confirm date from 3 November, so deaths and displaced people since then are not confirmed here. How many municipalities have declared emergencies is also not confirmed.

What It Means for You

Travellers heading to Belo Horizonte or other Minas Gerais towns should check local Civil Defence alerts before moving by road. The city tells residents to avoid flooded streets and to call 199 for Civil Defence or 193 for firefighters, Plox reported.

In Plain English

Civil Defence (Defesa Civil). The state and city agencies that warn about and respond to disasters. Displaced and sheltered. “Desalojados” left home and stay with relatives; “desabrigados” need public shelters, the Civil Defence explains. Inmet. Brazil’s national weather service. Zona da Mata. A hilly region in the south-east of Minas Gerais.

Frequently Asked Questions

How bad is the rain in Minas Gerais?

Minas Gerais Civil Defence counted two deaths, 41 events in 37 municipalities and about 218,000 people affected as of 3 November 2026. O Tempo reported the figures.

When does the rainy season end?

The season began in October 2026 and lasts until the end of March 2027. O Tempo reported this on 3 November.

Is more rain forecast?

Yes. Inmet expects 50 to 80 mm around Belo Horizonte and 70 to 100 mm in the Zona da Mata from 16 to 23 November 2026.

Who do residents call in an emergency?

Belo Horizonte residents call 199 for Civil Defence and 193 for firefighters. Plox reported this on 16 November 2026.