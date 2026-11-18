Minas Gerais Floods Hit Before Rainy Peak
Brazil: Weather
Heavy rain has killed two people, forced more than 1,000 from their homes and affected about 218,000 across Minas Gerais, and the wet season is only weeks old. Minas Gerais is Brazil’s second most populous state, and its Civil Defence (the state disaster agency) gave those figures on Tuesday 3 November 2026, O Tempo, a Belo Horizonte newspaper, reported.
In the state capital, Belo Horizonte, the Northeast district (one of the city’s ten regions) had by 14 November received more rain than usually falls in the whole month, the city’s Civil Defence said. Estado de Minas, a Belo Horizonte newspaper, reported the figures, and Inmet, the national weather service, forecasts more storms this week.
For US readers, Minas Gerais is a leading source of Brazil’s coffee and iron ore. Floods and landslides there can disrupt roads and mines.
Key Facts
- Toll. Two deaths since the rainy season began in October, as of 3 November.
- Reach. 41 events hit 37 municipalities; about 218,000 people were affected and more than 1,000 displaced.
- Capital. Belo Horizonte’s Northeast district passed its full-month rain average by 14 November.
- Outlook. Inmet expects 70 to 100 mm in the hilly Zona da Mata region in the week to 23 November.
The wet season runs until March, so the damage so far is an early warning. Soil in the capital is already soaked.
The Big Picture
Minas Gerais’ rainy season runs from October to the end of March 2027, O Tempo reported on 3 November. The first two deaths came before the peak months: a man at Guarará, dated 30 October by O Tempo, and a motorcyclist swept away by a flash flood in Belo Horizonte on Monday 2 November.
The state’s last major disaster was in February 2026, when floods in the Zona da Mata, the hilly south-east around Juiz de Fora and Ubá, killed at least 66 people, 60 in Juiz de Fora and six in Ubá. The state’s military fire brigade gave that toll on 28 February 2026, Tribuna do Sertão, a Brazilian news site, reported.
What Has Happened So Far
The rain came in bursts. On Friday 13 November, Belo Horizonte’s Civil Defence measured up to 71.2 mm in about five hours, 30.2% of the month’s expected rain, Estado de Minas reported on 14 November.
On Sunday 15 November a storm tore roofs, damaged buildings, caused a landslide and brought down a wall; Civil Defence crews answered seven calls in about two hours, Plox, a Brazilian news portal, reported on 16 November. The Leste district had three of them.
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Why It Matters
By Sunday night, the Northeast district had logged 243.4 mm and the West district 243.8 mm, Plox reported, citing Civil Defence. The usual November total is 236 mm, so both districts were already about 3% over it with two weeks of the month left.
Wet ground is the danger: Civil Defence kept a strong landslide alert for four districts through Monday 16 November because the soil is saturated, Plox said. Saturated slopes can slide with far less new rain.
What to Watch
Inmet’s forecast for 16 to 23 November puts 50 to 80 mm on the Belo Horizonte area and 70 to 100 mm on the Zona da Mata. The north and north-west of the state may exceed 150 mm, mainly near the Bahia border, Inmet said on 16 November.
The wet season itself runs to the end of March 2027, O Tempo reported on 3 November. Each new bulletin will update the toll.
What Is Not Known
The latest statewide Civil Defence totals we could confirm date from 3 November, so deaths and displaced people since then are not confirmed here. How many municipalities have declared emergencies is also not confirmed.
What It Means for You
Travellers heading to Belo Horizonte or other Minas Gerais towns should check local Civil Defence alerts before moving by road. The city tells residents to avoid flooded streets and to call 199 for Civil Defence or 193 for firefighters, Plox reported.
In Plain English
Civil Defence (Defesa Civil). The state and city agencies that warn about and respond to disasters.
Displaced and sheltered. “Desalojados” left home and stay with relatives; “desabrigados” need public shelters, the Civil Defence explains.
Inmet. Brazil’s national weather service.
Zona da Mata. A hilly region in the south-east of Minas Gerais.
Frequently Asked Questions
How bad is the rain in Minas Gerais?
Minas Gerais Civil Defence counted two deaths, 41 events in 37 municipalities and about 218,000 people affected as of 3 November 2026. O Tempo reported the figures.
When does the rainy season end?
The season began in October 2026 and lasts until the end of March 2027. O Tempo reported this on 3 November.
Is more rain forecast?
Yes. Inmet expects 50 to 80 mm around Belo Horizonte and 70 to 100 mm in the Zona da Mata from 16 to 23 November 2026.
Who do residents call in an emergency?
Belo Horizonte residents call 199 for Civil Defence and 193 for firefighters. Plox reported this on 16 November 2026.
Sources
Sources: O Tempo, 3 November 2026 · Estado de Minas, 14 November 2026 · Plox, 16 November 2026 · Inmet, 16 November 2026 · Tribuna do Sertão, 28 February 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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