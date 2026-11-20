Lecturers at state polytechnics in four south-western states have stopped work, the union says, because their governments have not paid allowances the federal government already pays its own staff.

File photo, 2021. The entrance gate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo State. (Photo: Johnjoy12, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Education: Nigeria

Lecturers at state-owned polytechnics in four south-western Nigerian states have stopped teaching over unpaid allowances, says the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), which represents lecturers at the country’s technical colleges. The union says the strike took effect on Monday 16 November 2026.

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The union’s South-West branch, known as Zone C, announced the walkout on Thursday 19 November in Ibadan, in Oyo State. The branch covers polytechnics in Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states.

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Key Facts What. Lecturers at state polytechnics in four south-western states are on strike from 16 November, the union says.

Who. ASUP, the polytechnic lecturers’ union; its South-West branch announced the strike in Ibadan on 19 November.

Why. The union says four state governments have not paid two allowances that the federal government pays.

As of. 20 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

Lecturers at state polytechnics in four south-western states have stopped work, the union says, because their governments have not paid allowances the federal government already pays its own staff.

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The dispute starts with a deal made by the federal government, not by the states, the union says. In April 2026 it finished renegotiating its 2009/2010 agreement with ASUP, through a committee led by Yayale Ahmed, who chaired the negotiating committee, the union says.

The resulting 2025/2026 agreement between the federal government and the union took effect on 1 January 2026. Since then, the union says, the federal government has begun paying two allowances to staff of federal institutions on the CONPCASS scale, the pay structure for polytechnic staff.

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The two payments are the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA). The union says state governments in the zone, except Ondo, have not followed after 10 months, and it also demands the unpaid arrears owed from 1 January 2026.

The union wrote to all governors on 10 August 2026 and sent a reminder on 21 September. Its 118th National Executive Council, the union’s national leadership body, met in Abuja on 23 and 24 October and issued a 15-day ultimatum.

The ultimatum ran out on Tuesday 10 November 2026 without the action the union wanted. The strike began six days later, and the union directed chapters in state-owned polytechnics, colleges of technology and monotechnics (single-subject colleges) to stop work.

File photo, 2021. Signboards outside the Faculty of Financial Management Studies at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo State. (Photo: Official alade, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Masopa, the union’s Zone C coordinator, read its statement at the secretariat in Ibadan. On how the four governments treat their lecturers, the statement said: “State governments should endeavour to treat our members in state-owned institutions appropriately, not as second-class citizens within the same national economy.”

Ondo State is the first and only state in the zone to implement the agreement, the union said. The union commended that government and said the Ondo governor promised to pay arrears in two instalments, in November and February.

Seven states nationwide have complied with the agreement so far, the union said: Ondo, Yobe, Kano, Bayelsa, Niger, Abia and Taraba. That leaves the four south-western governments as the ones its Zone C is pressing.

The reports on the strike carry no response from the four state governments by the morning of 20 November. No official has been quoted arguing against the union’s demands, so the strongest counter-view is unrecorded.

The people affected are students and lecturers at state-owned polytechnics in four south-western Nigerian states. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country.

The union has not said how many institutions or students are affected, and we found no word on whether examinations are postponed. The cost of the demands to the four state budgets has not been published either.

No date for talks between the union and the four state governments has been announced. The Ondo instalments, promised for November and February according to the union, are the only dated steps on record.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASUP?

ASUP is the union of lecturers at Nigeria’s polytechnics. Polytechnics are technical colleges that award diplomas and higher diplomas.

Why are the lecturers on strike?

They say four state governments have not paid allowances that the federal government already pays its own staff. They also want the arrears.

Which students are affected?

Students at state-owned polytechnics, colleges of technology and monotechnics in the four states. We found no student figure or exam change.

Sources: ASUP Zone C news conference statement, Ibadan (19 November 2026); resolution of ASUP’s 118th National Executive Council, Abuja (23-24 October 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error