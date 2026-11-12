Asia Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

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Indonesia — resignation · succession race Malaysia — house arrest · coalition strain China — spy denial · summit run-up South Korea — Hormuz hedge · market rebound Taiwan — local vote · interference fear Philippines — summit host · Trump visit

Asia on Thursday feels like a region exhaling after a long held breath and not quite believing the air is clear. Indonesia’s vice president is gone and Malaysia’s jailed former leader is home, and the relief is mixed with the sense that someone else will now decide what comes next.

The register is formal and a little weary: leaders speak of regret and statesmanship, while the public watches who pays for each exit. Beyond the region, a Gulf war that keeps the Strait of Hormuz shut and a summit season that puts Washington and Beijing in the same rooms shape the mood more than any home agenda.

The through-line is orderly exits and unsettled arrivals, because people leave their posts while the questions they leave behind stay put. From Jakarta to Shenzhen, the week asks who steps into the gap.

Key Facts —Resignation. Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on 12 November, two years into a five-year term. —Succession. Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly must elect a successor from two presidential nominees within 60 days. —Najib at home. Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has moved from prison to house arrest after a royal pardon. —Nvidia shock. Nvidia shares fell 8.6% in after-hours trading on 11 November as its board weighed its chief’s future. —Seoul rebound. South Korea’s Kospi closed at 5,375 on 11 November, up 7% from Monday’s close.

Indonesia: A Resignation That Feels Like Relief And Loss

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, the eldest son of former president Joko Widodo, handed his resignation letter to President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace on Thursday morning, then took it to the leadership of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), the body that swears in and replaces presidents and vice presidents. Prabowo said at the Merdeka Palace that he accepted the resignation with a “heavy heart” and fully respected Gibran’s decision, which he called “chivalrous” and “statesmanlike”.

The exit ends a fight over school papers. In October the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court both found that documents Gibran filed about his overseas education did not meet election requirements, and on Wednesday 120 lawmakers from eight parties submitted a petition that could have led to impeachment.

A US reader should see the resignation as the least bad outcome for Prabowo, because a voluntary departure spares him a House vote that could have split his own coalition. The vacancy does not trigger an election, so the Assembly picks a replacement from two names that Prabowo chooses.

Malaysia: A Pardon That Still Divides

Najib Razak, the former prime minister jailed over the 1MDB state fund scandal, was moved from prison to his Kuala Lumpur home this week after royal clemency. Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said his own resignation would take effect once Najib returned home, and he quit on 10 November after UMNO paid the RM50 million fine (about US$12 million) on 6 November. The mood is one of fatigue more than fury, since many Malaysians read the episode as proof that the powerful are treated differently.

China And Nvidia: A Spy Story Before A Summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that Washington should stop “fabricating so-called spy narratives” as a pretext for a technology blockade. The row began when Nvidia’s board opened a probe after chief executive Jensen Huang, 63, admitted an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US officials believe worked for Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia’s board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised, and no public evidence has emerged that she obtained any. Even so, Nvidia shares fell 8.6% in after-hours trading on 11 November, and the timing is awkward because Presidents Trump and Xi are due to meet next week at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

South Korea And Japan: A Rebound With A Nervous Edge

Seoul’s mood is a cautious bounce. The Kospi stock index closed at 5,375 on 11 November, up about 7% from Monday’s close, after a chip-led selloff on 5 and 6 November that triggered a trading halt.

The harder test for Seoul is political. The Cabinet approved sending more Cheonghae unit personnel toward waters south of Oman for possible mine clearing, but Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Hormuz will stay shut until Washington meets Tehran’s seven conditions, and the governing Democratic Party’s secretary general Han Jeong-ae says National Assembly consent is still required.

Manila And Shenzhen: A Week Of Handshakes

Manila hosts the 49th ASEAN summit from 16 to 18 November, and the Philippine presidential palace has confirmed that Trump will attend. Xi is expected to skip it and send Premier Li Qiang, according to a report on 5 November, which leaves the Philippines with an American guest and a Chinese stand-in. Asia is bracing for a week in which leaders sit down while most of their neighbours wait outside the room.

What This Means From Latin America

Iran’s insistence that Hormuz stays closed matters for Brazilian, Mexican and Guyanese crude sellers, because every week of closure keeps Asian refiners shopping for Atlantic barrels. Taiwan’s chip supply chain and Nvidia’s turmoil could also shift demand for Latin American copper and data-centre sites, though that link is our inference and not yet a measured trend.

A Trump-Xi meeting in Shenzhen would matter to Brazil’s soybean and iron-ore exporters, because a trade deal struck in Busan has already eased tariffs between the two giants. Indonesia’s succession fight is a reminder that political transitions in big emerging markets are priced by investors in São Paulo and Mexico City as well.

What We Are Watching

Sunday, 15 November, 6:50 p.m. ET: Japan third-quarter GDP — annualised growth is forecast at 0.3 per cent, against 1.4 per cent previously. It shows how much momentum Tokyo has.

— annualised growth is forecast at 0.3 per cent, against 1.4 per cent previously. It shows how much momentum Tokyo has. Monday, 16 November, to Wednesday, 18 November: ASEAN summit, Manila — Trump is due on 16 November. It shows whether the host and its neighbours get more than a photo.

— Trump is due on 16 November. It shows whether the host and its neighbours get more than a photo. Tuesday, 17 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Malaysia third-quarter GDP — growth is forecast at 1.5 per cent, against 2.5 per cent previously. It shows how much of the political noise reaches the economy.

— growth is forecast at 1.5 per cent, against 2.5 per cent previously. It shows how much of the political noise reaches the economy. Wednesday, 18 November, 2:30 a.m. ET: Bank Indonesia rate decision — the rate is forecast at 6 per cent, against 5.75 per cent previously. It shows how policymakers act while the vice presidency is vacant.

— the rate is forecast at 6 per cent, against 5.75 per cent previously. It shows how policymakers act while the vice presidency is vacant. Wednesday, 18 November, to Thursday, 19 November: APEC summit, Shenzhen — a Trump-Xi meeting is scheduled. It shows whether the Nvidia row cools or sharpens the tone.

— a Trump-Xi meeting is scheduled. It shows whether the Nvidia row cools or sharpens the tone. Saturday, 28 November: Taiwan local elections — 11,051 posts are on the ballot, and President Lai Ching-te has warned of Chinese interference. It shows how Taipei’s voters judge the island’s pressure.

Background: China’s military purge explained and BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indonesia’s vice president resign?

Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on 12 November after the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court found that his education documents did not meet election requirements. A petition by 120 lawmakers had begun a possible impeachment process.

Who replaces Indonesia’s vice president?

The vacancy does not trigger a new election. The People’s Consultative Assembly elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president, within 60 days.

Where is Najib Razak serving his sentence now?

Najib moved from prison to house arrest at his Kuala Lumpur home this week after a royal pardon. The pardon allows him to serve the rest of his sentence at home until 23 August 2028.

What is the Nvidia spy row about?

Nvidia’s board is investigating whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence after he admitted an affair with Alice Huang. China calls the claims groundless, and no public evidence has shown that she obtained sensitive information.