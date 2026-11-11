Trump Eyes Xi and Putin Talks in Shenzhen
A week before leaders gather in Shenzhen, one question hangs over the summit: will three rival powers sit at one table? US President Donald Trump says he is going to China and expects to meet China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, but Beijing has confirmed only that talks are under way.
Here is what is settled and what is not for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, as covered in our APEC Shenzhen leaders meeting dossier. APEC is a forum of 21 economies focused on trade and investment.
Key Facts
- When. Leaders meet Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, China; the business-leaders’ CEO Summit runs Nov. 17-18.
- Trump. He said on Nov. 8 he will go to China and expects to meet Xi and Putin.
- Unconfirmed. Beijing has confirmed only talks, not a three-way meeting; no start time or venue is published.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced 92.5% on Nov. 11 (about 8:22 a.m. Eastern Time) for the three being seen together before 2027.
What Is Confirmed
China hosts the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, according to the Shenzhen municipal government’s APEC pages. The CEO Summit, the business-leaders’ track, runs Nov. 17-18, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the national trade promotion body that organises it.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has named openness, innovation and cooperation as priorities and called for a substantive outcome document.CCPIT expects more than 2,000 participants at the CEO Summit from government, business and media. It says companies from all 21 economies have confirmed.
The Trump, Xi and Putin Question
Trump said on Sunday, Nov. 8, that “one of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi.” He said talks would cover cutting nuclear arsenals and ending the war in Iran.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Nov. 4 that China “is in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting between the three heads of state.” The Kremlin, Russia’s presidential administration, has not officially confirmed that Putin will attend.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the top US diplomat, said in October that talks had taken place and that he did not know whether a meeting was finalised. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said such a meeting would encourage Putin to keep fighting.
Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Crypto — Live Market Board
-0.07%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|73,671
|-0.07%
|-28.48%
|73,720
|74,033
|73,264
|28,552,724,480
|ETH
|2,049
|-0.04%
|-40.00%
|2,050
|2,069
|2,042
|12,537,257,984
|SOL
|84.04
|+0.94%
|-45.62%
|83.26
|84.39
|82.41
|2,802,247,424
|XRP
|1.06
|-0.04%
|-55.88%
|1.06
|1.07
|1.05
|2,469,107,968
|BNB
|680.69
|+0.16%
|-28.97%
|679.59
|683.20
|676.41
|1,289,123,712
|ADA
|0.18
|+1.50%
|-68.29%
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|223,973,632
|DOGE
|0.07
|+0.00%
|-60.47%
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|578,714,880
|AVAX
|8.53
|+1.93%
|-49.85%
|8.37
|8.71
|8.37
|321,920,352
|LINK
|10.33
|+0.52%
|-32.47%
|10.28
|10.41
|10.24
|217,231,568
|DOT
|0.86
|+2.16%
|-71.78%
|0.84
|0.86
|0.83
|72,018,696
|LTC
|51.07
|+0.77%
|-48.76%
|50.68
|51.17
|50.41
|201,268,592
|BCH
|229.60
|-0.49%
|-54.57%
|230.74
|232.32
|227.80
|161,245,024
|TRX
|0.32
|-0.20%
|+6.78%
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|331,748,128
|XLM
|0.15
|+2.69%
|-47.24%
|0.14
|0.15
|0.14
|124,536,592
|HBAR
|0.07
|+0.65%
|-62.86%
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|42,620,408
|NEAR
|3.74
|+4.31%
|+46.72%
|3.58
|3.79
|3.56
|792,080,128
|ATOM
|1.42
|+1.73%
|-51.63%
|1.40
|1.44
|1.39
|28,336,846
|AAVE
|123.88
|+0.33%
|-40.32%
|123.48
|125.25
|122.22
|180,916,816
3.74
+4.31%
0.15
+2.69%
0.86
+2.16%
8.53
+1.93%
1.42
+1.73%
0.18
+1.50%
84.04
+0.94%
51.07
+0.77%
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced “Yes” at 92.5% on Nov. 11 at about 8:22 a.m. ET for the question “Trump, Putin, and Xi seen together before 2027?” About US$98,000 had been traded.
The contract runs to Dec. 31, 2026, so it covers any joint appearance, not only one in Shenzhen.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
A Frosty Side Meeting
A one-on-one meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Xi looks highly unlikely, according to Japanese officials cited in reports on Nov. 9. China is demanding that she retract earlier remarks about Taiwan, and Japan has refused.
What It Means for US Readers
Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time, so the morning of Nov. 18 in Shenzhen falls on the evening of Nov. 17 in New York. Official start times have not been published, so expect early-morning and overnight coverage.
A Trump-Xi meeting would be closely watched by US importers and investors. Official updates will come from the Shenzhen government’s APEC pages and apec.org.
What Is Not Known
Whether a Trump-Xi-Putin meeting will take place, and where and when, is unconfirmed by Beijing, and Putin’s attendance is not officially confirmed. We have found no official start time, daily schedule or confirmed venue within Shenzhen, and no livestream schedule.
The full list of attending leaders is unconfirmed beyond Xi as host. We found no poll by a named institute that bears on this story.
Sources
Shenzhen municipal government APEC pages; China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) CEO Summit release; Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing of Nov. 4; Polymarket market data, Nov. 11; Trump remarks of Nov. 8.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen?
The leaders’ meeting is on Nov. 18-19, 2026, with the CEO Summit on Nov. 17-18. No start time has been published, and Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time.
Will Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen?
Trump said on Nov. 8 that he expects such a meeting. Beijing has confirmed only that it is in communication with the parties, and the Kremlin has not officially confirmed Putin’s attendance.
How can US readers follow the summit?
Official updates will appear on the Shenzhen government’s APEC pages and at apec.org. We have not confirmed a livestream schedule.