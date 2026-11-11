Trump Eyes Xi and Putin Talks in Shenzhen

A week before leaders gather in Shenzhen, one question hangs over the summit: will three rival powers sit at one table? US President Donald Trump says he is going to China and expects to meet China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, but Beijing has confirmed only that talks are under way.

Here is what is settled and what is not for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, as covered in our APEC Shenzhen leaders meeting dossier. APEC is a forum of 21 economies focused on trade and investment.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Asia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. When. Leaders meet Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, China; the business-leaders’ CEO Summit runs Nov. 17-18.

Trump. He said on Nov. 8 he will go to China and expects to meet Xi and Putin.

Unconfirmed. Beijing has confirmed only talks, not a three-way meeting; no start time or venue is published.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced 92.5% on Nov. 11 (about 8:22 a.m. Eastern Time) for the three being seen together before 2027.

What Is Confirmed

China hosts the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, according to the Shenzhen municipal government’s APEC pages. The CEO Summit, the business-leaders’ track, runs Nov. 17-18, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the national trade promotion body that organises it.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has named openness, innovation and cooperation as priorities and called for a substantive outcome document.CCPIT expects more than 2,000 participants at the CEO Summit from government, business and media. It says companies from all 21 economies have confirmed.

File photo: Luohu Port, a border crossing in Shenzhen.

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The Trump, Xi and Putin Question

Trump said on Sunday, Nov. 8, that “one of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi.” He said talks would cover cutting nuclear arsenals and ending the war in Iran.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Nov. 4 that China “is in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting between the three heads of state.” The Kremlin, Russia’s presidential administration, has not officially confirmed that Putin will attend.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the top US diplomat, said in October that talks had taken place and that he did not know whether a meeting was finalised. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said such a meeting would encourage Putin to keep fighting.

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-0.07% L 73,264 day range H 74,033 -28.48% over 12 months Market breadth · 16 names 75% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,049 -0.04% Solana 84.04 +0.94% Gold 4,046 +0.39% USD / BRL 5.56 -0.37% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 73,671 -0.07% -28.48% 73,720 74,033 73,264 28,552,724,480 ETH 2,049 -0.04% -40.00% 2,050 2,069 2,042 12,537,257,984 SOL 84.04 +0.94% -45.62% 83.26 84.39 82.41 2,802,247,424 XRP 1.06 -0.04% -55.88% 1.06 1.07 1.05 2,469,107,968 BNB 680.69 +0.16% -28.97% 679.59 683.20 676.41 1,289,123,712 ADA 0.18 +1.50% -68.29% 0.17 0.18 0.17 223,973,632 DOGE 0.07 +0.00% -60.47% 0.07 0.07 0.07 578,714,880 AVAX 8.53 +1.93% -49.85% 8.37 8.71 8.37 321,920,352 LINK 10.33 +0.52% -32.47% 10.28 10.41 10.24 217,231,568 DOT 0.86 +2.16% -71.78% 0.84 0.86 0.83 72,018,696 LTC 51.07 +0.77% -48.76% 50.68 51.17 50.41 201,268,592 BCH 229.60 -0.49% -54.57% 230.74 232.32 227.80 161,245,024 TRX 0.32 -0.20% +6.78% 0.32 0.32 0.32 331,748,128 XLM 0.15 +2.69% -47.24% 0.14 0.15 0.14 124,536,592 HBAR 0.07 +0.65% -62.86% 0.07 0.07 0.07 42,620,408 NEAR 3.74 +4.31% +46.72% 3.58 3.79 3.56 792,080,128 ATOM 1.42 +1.73% -51.63% 1.40 1.44 1.39 28,336,846 AAVE 123.88 +0.33% -40.32% 123.48 125.25 122.22 180,916,816 Largest moves today NEAR

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced “Yes” at 92.5% on Nov. 11 at about 8:22 a.m. ET for the question “Trump, Putin, and Xi seen together before 2027?” About US$98,000 had been traded.

The contract runs to Dec. 31, 2026, so it covers any joint appearance, not only one in Shenzhen.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A Frosty Side Meeting

A one-on-one meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Xi looks highly unlikely, according to Japanese officials cited in reports on Nov. 9. China is demanding that she retract earlier remarks about Taiwan, and Japan has refused.

What It Means for US Readers

Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time, so the morning of Nov. 18 in Shenzhen falls on the evening of Nov. 17 in New York. Official start times have not been published, so expect early-morning and overnight coverage.

A Trump-Xi meeting would be closely watched by US importers and investors. Official updates will come from the Shenzhen government’s APEC pages and apec.org.

What Is Not Known

Whether a Trump-Xi-Putin meeting will take place, and where and when, is unconfirmed by Beijing, and Putin’s attendance is not officially confirmed. We have found no official start time, daily schedule or confirmed venue within Shenzhen, and no livestream schedule.

The full list of attending leaders is unconfirmed beyond Xi as host. We found no poll by a named institute that bears on this story.

Sources

Shenzhen municipal government APEC pages; China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) CEO Summit release; Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing of Nov. 4; Polymarket market data, Nov. 11; Trump remarks of Nov. 8.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen?

The leaders’ meeting is on Nov. 18-19, 2026, with the CEO Summit on Nov. 17-18. No start time has been published, and Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time.

Will Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen?

Trump said on Nov. 8 that he expects such a meeting. Beijing has confirmed only that it is in communication with the parties, and the Kremlin has not officially confirmed Putin’s attendance.

How can US readers follow the summit?

Official updates will appear on the Shenzhen government’s APEC pages and at apec.org. We have not confirmed a livestream schedule.