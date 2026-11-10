Asia-Pacific Leaders Meet in China Nov. 18

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,291 ▲ 5.49% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.77% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
China Asia

Asia-Pacific Leaders Meet in China Nov. 18

By · · 4 min read
Skyscrapers of Shenzhen's Futian business district with the Civic Centre's arched roof below, seen over red flowers
File photo. Shenzhen's Civic Centre and Futian business district, seen from Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen, China, 27 December 2025. Photo: Pathfinbird, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

  • What. China hosts the 33rd APEC Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, 2026 (local dates); start times are unconfirmed.
  • Around it. The APEC CEO Summit, a gathering of business leaders, runs Nov. 17-18.
  • Trade truce. The pause in the US-China tariff fight now expires on Jan. 10, 2027, after a two-month extension.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 92% to Trump, Putin and Xi being seen together before 2027 (US$94,492 traded, 6:24 p.m. ET, Nov. 10).
  • Not known. The venue, the opening time and any White House or Kremlin confirmation.

China will host leaders of the 21 economies of APEC, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, in Shenzhen on Nov. 18 and 19, with the US-China trade truce hanging over the talks. Our APEC leaders meeting Shenzhen hub follows every development.

The forum’s members include the United States, China and Russia. China’s foreign ministry announced the Shenzhen dates on Dec. 12, 2025.

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Dates and Schedule

The APEC CEO Summit, a gathering of business leaders, runs Nov. 17 and 18, the days before the leaders’ session. We have not confirmed the dates of any ministerial or senior officials’ meetings in Shenzhen.

China’s foreign ministry has set “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together” as the year’s theme. Openness, innovation and cooperation are the three priorities.

These are local Shenzhen dates, and the city runs on China Standard Time (UTC+8). The start time of the leaders’ session has not been confirmed in the sources we reviewed, so we cannot yet give an Eastern Time start.

Apartment towers and a park in Shenzhen under a blue sky
File photo. Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city hosting the summit.

What Is at Stake

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, has called for a substantive outcome document at the leaders’ meeting. The test is whether 21 economies with differing interests can turn a broad agenda into practical cooperation.

The truce, a pause in the tariff fight between Washington and Beijing, is due to expire on Jan. 10, 2027. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a two-month extension on Sept. 23, 2026, moving the date from Nov. 10.

On Nov. 6, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Bessent held a video call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The US side pressed China to act on agricultural purchases, rare earths and other critical minerals, while Beijing voiced concerns over recent US trade restrictions.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 10, 2026 · 20:36

Bitcoin · benchmark
73,493
-2.30%
L 72,748day rangeH 75,317

-30.66% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
12% advancing

2 ▲ advancing15 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,041
-4.23%

Solana
82.53
-4.64%

Gold
4,041
-1.80%

USD / BRL
5.58
+1.31%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 73,493 -2.30% -30.66% 75,223 75,317 72,748 27,703,072,768
ETH 2,041 -4.23% -42.79% 2,131 2,133 2,010 13,734,886,400
SOL 82.53 -4.64% -50.67% 86.55 86.66 81.82 2,987,155,968
XRP 1.05 -3.92% -58.28% 1.10 1.10 1.04 2,653,096,960
BNB 676.37 -1.99% -31.81% 690.08 691.37 670.06 1,387,056,384
ADA 0.17 -2.17% -70.80% 0.18 0.18 0.17 213,041,248
DOGE 0.07 -3.31% -62.82% 0.07 0.07 0.07 539,916,160
AVAX 8.35 -3.28% -54.04% 8.63 8.73 8.14 392,769,824
LINK 10.24 -3.71% -37.34% 10.64 10.66 10.15 245,952,848
DOT 0.84 -1.77% -74.25% 0.85 0.87 0.83 65,446,912
LTC 50.39 -1.78% -51.64% 51.30 51.57 49.70 203,675,216
BCH 230.29 -3.33% -55.47% 238.23 239.91 227.29 186,751,568
TRX 0.32 +0.07% +7.18% 0.32 0.32 0.32 338,415,104
XLM 0.14 -2.10% -52.04% 0.15 0.15 0.14 110,504,680
HBAR 0.07 -2.02% -66.28% 0.07 0.07 0.07 51,127,320
NEAR 3.55 -1.96% +27.29% 3.62 3.74 3.48 627,005,568
ATOM 1.39 +1.72% -55.22% 1.37 1.40 1.36 28,392,950
AAVE 123.57 -5.93% -45.84% 131.36 132.15 121.21 233,963,440

Largest moves today
AAVE
123.57
-5.93%
SOL
82.53
-4.64%
ETH
2,041
-4.23%
XRP
1.05
-3.92%
LINK
10.24
-3.71%
BCH
230.29
-3.33%
DOGE
0.07
-3.31%
AVAX
8.35
-3.28%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 2.30%, with breadth negative — 2 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Who Is Expected

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Shenzhen for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House has not announced his attendance.

Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said Beijing is in communication with relevant parties about a meeting of the three heads of state, meaning Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nothing is set, and the Kremlin says work is under way on organising such a meeting.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the contract “Trump, Putin, and Xi seen together before 2027?” traded at 92.0% at 6:24 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, with US$94,492 traded. These prices are bets, not polls, and they price a joint appearance by year-end, not a Shenzhen meeting specifically.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time after US clocks went back on Nov. 1. Shenzhen daytime on Nov. 18 therefore runs from the evening of Nov. 17 into the early hours of Nov. 18 in New York.

The outcome matters to US exporters, farmers and chipmakers because the truce covers tariffs and critical minerals. Official information is expected on the Shenzhen government’s APEC 2026 page and on APEC.org.

What Is Not Known

The start time and exact venue of the leaders’ session are not confirmed in the sources we reviewed. We found no White House or Kremlin statement confirming attendance, and no agenda for a possible three-leader meeting.

No new verified development dated Nov. 9 or 10 was found. Readers should check the latest official announcements before relying on this brief.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen?

The leaders’ meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19, 2026, according to China’s foreign ministry. The APEC CEO Summit runs Nov. 17 and 18.

Will Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen?

Nothing is set, but China says it is in communication with relevant parties about a three-leader meeting. Trump is expected to attend, and the Kremlin says work on such a meeting is under way.

Why does the US-China trade truce matter for the summit?

The tariff truce is due to expire on Jan. 10, 2027. A Trump-Xi meeting in Shenzhen is a likely venue for talks on it.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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