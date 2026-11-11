Asia Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Photo: Bagus Ghufron, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Indonesia — resignation vow · cyber strain Malaysia — house arrest · palace rift Taiwan — carrier drills · spy affair South Korea — Hormuz dilemma · US hedge Thailand — charity fraud · broken trust Philippines — drought alarm · summit gloss

Asia on Wednesday feels like a region whose institutions are being tested from inside and pushed from outside, with vice presidents, former prime ministers and defence planners all waiting on rulings and rivals. The anxiety is quieter than panic, closer to people checking whether the ground beneath them still holds.

The register is procedural and guarded: leaders speak through court orders, cabinet decisions and carefully worded denials, while publics wait to see which rules will really bind. Outside shocks, above all the US midterms of 3 November and the US-Iran war, set the pace more than any home-grown agenda.

The through-line is dependence on rules that others can bend or break, whether courts, palaces, allies or sea lanes. From Jakarta to Seoul, the question is who still decides.

Key Facts —Resignation vow. Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka told President Prabowo on 10 November of an intention to resign. —Najib at home. Najib Razak began house arrest in Kuala Lumpur on 10 November; it runs to 23 August 2028. —Bank attacks. More than 1.2 million attacks hit Indonesian banking, finance and insurance in the 24 hours to Monday evening. —Cheonghae extension. South Korea’s Cabinet approved 75 extra Cheonghae personnel on 10 November for possible Hormuz mine-clearing. —Thai charity case. Thailand arrested former Miss Thailand Panadda Wongphudee and her husband on 6 November over the Do Good Foundation.

Indonesia: A Vice Presidency In Limbo, A System On Alert

The Jakarta Post reported on 10 November that State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said Gibran wants a chance to prove his documents valid in the State Administrative Court. Behind the procedure sits a rift between Prabowo and ex-president Joko Widodo, exposed by a wiretapping scandal, while several House parties, including some in Prabowo’s coalition, want to state a position that could open the way to impeachment.

OJK supervision chief Dian Ediana Rae urged the public to remain calm and transact as usual as banks and insurers faced the attack wave. A US reader should read the two stories together, because a state asking for calm while its political centre is contested is being judged on reliability, and SCMP said on 11 November that the episode raises pressure on Prabowo as alliances strain.

Malaysia: Favour, Justice And A Quarrelling Palace

The Star reported on 11 November that Najib was escorted home by 10 police vehicles and two motorcycles after the Kuala Lumpur High Court allowed house arrest with immediate effect, a scene that sharpens the question of whether the law treats the powerful differently. On 10 November, Transport Minister Loke resigned after the court order, and on 7 November the palace said, according to Malaysiakini, that the order must be respected and that disputing it could amount to insubordination.

The Week, citing wire reports on 7 November, noted that Najib still faces a separate 15-year 1MDB term under appeal, so the story is far from closed. Abroad, the Taipei Times said on 11 November that Taipei paused investment talks after Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks on Taiwan, on the same day that Chinese remarks froze them, which leaves Kuala Lumpur’s chip ambitions caught between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan: Vigilance Under A Carrier’s Shadow

Defence Minister Wellington Koo confirmed Chinese area-denial naval drills in the Western Pacific involving an aircraft carrier. The mood is watchful rather than alarmed, buoyed by AI-boom confidence, since Standard Chartered raised its 2026 growth forecast to 12.8 per cent.

Nvidia’s board opened an independent probe on 8 November into reports that Chinese intelligence targeted CEO Jensen Huang, and Taiwan’s interior minister revoked Alice Huang’s permission to return. The Straits Times said Alice Huang is not related to the Nvidia chief, and Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on 31 October that no such investigation was conducted into Alice Huang, so a US reader should expect closer counter-intelligence scrutiny of every link in the AI supply chain.

South Korea And Japan: Hedging And Hardening

The Hormuz plan is the hardest test of Seoul’s hedging: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei urged Seoul on Monday not to deploy, the Defence Ministry said the unit would stay out of the war, and two minor parties called it an indirect contribution to US operations. Japan will revise a key security document to build denial capabilities with the US against threats from China and North Korea. Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun on 29 October, that Japan must “establish the capabilities to deny threats directed against Japan”, so a US reader should read Tokyo and Seoul as allies preparing for change in Washington while keeping it close.

Thailand And The Philippines: Broken Trust, Parched Land

On 11 November, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on 7 November that all foundations would be inspected nationwide. Thailand’s mood is one of betrayal in a sector built on goodwill, and Bangkok is trying to rebuild confidence by auditing generosity itself. The Inquirer reported on 11 November that Palace press officer Claire Castro ruled out, for now, a nationwide El Niño state of calamity, even as 20 senators filed Senate Resolution 765 on Monday urging declarations in drought-hit areas on 10 and 11 November that critics accuse President Marcos of hiding Manila’s poor behind art for the ASEAN summit, which authorities call security measures, so a US reader should see a host balancing pride, drought and scrutiny.

What This Means From Latin America

Dawn reported on 11 November that Iran said a mine hit a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, and any oil disruption reaches Asian buyers of Latin American crude and the shipping routes that carry it. Taiwan’s chip and AI investments, including the Nvidia affair, may also shape Asian demand for Latin American copper and data-centre sites, though that link is an inference rather than a measured trend.

Bernama reported on 8 November that Brazil’s president is confirmed for the ASEAN summit in Manila, which keeps Brasília in the Asian diplomatic conversation. Prosecutors raided the home of Paraguay’s ousted president and sought international help tracing money tied to a collapsed digital bank, a further strain for Taiwan’s diplomatic ally.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 12 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: India inflation — October annual inflation is forecast at 5.93 per cent, against 5.54 per cent previously. It shows how much price pressure Delhi faces while oil routes stay disrupted.

— October annual inflation is forecast at 5.93 per cent, against 5.54 per cent previously. It shows how much price pressure Delhi faces while oil routes stay disrupted. Sunday, 15 November, 6:50 p.m. ET: Japan GDP — Japan’s third-quarter GDP figures are due. It shows how much economic momentum backs Tokyo’s security rethink.

— Japan’s third-quarter GDP figures are due. It shows how much economic momentum backs Tokyo’s security rethink. Sunday, 15 November, to Tuesday, 17 November: ASEAN summit, Metro Manila — Bernama reported on 8 November that Trump and Carney are expected. It shows whether the host’s pride survives the criticism over summit preparations.

— Bernama reported on 8 November that Trump and Carney are expected. It shows whether the host’s pride survives the criticism over summit preparations. Tuesday, 17 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Malaysia GDP — Third-quarter growth is forecast at 1.5 per cent, against 2.5 per cent previously. It shows how much of the political noise reaches the real economy.

— Third-quarter growth is forecast at 1.5 per cent, against 2.5 per cent previously. It shows how much of the political noise reaches the real economy. Wednesday, 18 November, 2:30 a.m. ET: Indonesia interest rate decision — The rate is forecast at 6 per cent, against 5.75 per cent previously. It shows how policymakers act while the vice presidency is unsettled.

— The rate is forecast at 6 per cent, against 5.75 per cent previously. It shows how policymakers act while the vice presidency is unsettled. Thursday, 10 December: South Korea rail strike — On 11 November, a strike is threatened from that date. It shows whether Lee’s domestic agenda adds to the external strain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Indonesia’s vice president intend to resign?

Gibran Rakabuming Raka told President Prabowo Subianto on 10 November of an intention to resign in response to court rulings, according to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi. Gibran has asked for a chance to prove the documents valid in the State Administrative Court.

Where is Najib Razak now serving house arrest?

Najib returned to a home in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, on 10 November after the High Court allowed house arrest with immediate effect. House arrest runs to 23 August 2028 under the King’s conditional pardon of 18 September.

What is South Korea’s Cheonghae plan?

The Cabinet approved on 10 November extending the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit from the Gulf of Aden to waters south of Oman, adding 75 personnel, the. The aim is possible mine-clearing in the Strait of Hormuz if hostilities end, and the plan needs National Assembly approval.

What is the Nvidia espionage probe?

Nvidia’s board opened an independent probe on 8 November into reports that Chinese intelligence targeted CEO Jensen Huang. Taiwan’s interior minister revoked Alice Huang’s permission to return, and Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on 31 October that no such investigation was conducted into Alice Huang.