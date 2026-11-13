Asia Intelligence Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

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Indonesia — vacancy · 60-day clock Malaysia — Taiwan freeze · investor nerves China — summit run-up · Nvidia row North Korea — new bridge · warmer ties India — inflation breach · El Niño Philippines — summit host · Trump visit

Asia on Friday feels like a region standing in a corridor between meetings, listening for which door opens next. In Jakarta a vice president has just walked out, in Taipei an investment door has quietly closed on Kuala Lumpur, and in Manila and Shenzhen next week’s doors are about to swing wide.

The register is formal on the surface and anxious beneath it: officials speak of better conditions, while the public counts the cost of smoke, prices and uncertainty. Beyond the region, a closed Strait of Hormuz and a Trump visit season shape the mood more than any home agenda.

The through-line is doors, because each story this week turns on who may enter, who must leave and who decides. From Jakarta to Taipei, the week asks which doors stay open when the summits begin.

Key Facts —Resignation. Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran has offered to resign; the palace has not decided and he stays in office. —Taipei freeze. Taiwan paused investment talks with Malaysia after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called Taiwan part of China in August. —Nvidia inquiry. Nvidia’s board opened an inquiry on 8 November into reports that chief Jensen Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence. —Kim’s bridge. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un crossed a new bridge into China on 24 October, opening its main trade route. —Price pressure. India’s October inflation reached 6.09%, above the central bank’s 6% ceiling and the 5.93% forecast.

Indonesia: A Vice President Offers To Step Aside

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, the eldest son of former president Joko Widodo, has offered to resign as vice president. The palace has neither accepted nor rejected the offer, and he remains in office.

The offer follows a long dispute over Gibran’s education papers, two court rulings in October and a push by 50 lawmakers over his eligibility. The mood is unease, because the outcome will show whose influence survives.

Malaysia And Taiwan: A Sentence That Closed A Door

Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on 10 November that it has suspended investment talks with Malaysia, a pause that followed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s August remarks describing Taiwan as part of China. Ministry spokesperson Hsiao said the pause was meant to protect Taiwanese investors and that Taipei hopes to resume talks under better conditions.

The Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia voiced “deep concern” that the remarks could chill semiconductor investment, although it said existing operations were unlikely to be hit at once. The mood among investors is cautious, since one phrase in an interview has made two friendly capitals suddenly formal.

China And Nvidia: A Scandal Before A Summit

Nvidia, the US chipmaker at the centre of the AI boom, said on 8 November that a committee of independent directors would oversee an investigation into reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Three House committee chairmen have asked for a closed-door briefing on 18 November, in the same week that President Trump is due in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The timing turns a corporate scandal into a trade story, even though no public evidence has shown that secrets were taken.

Pyongyang, Seoul And Tokyo: Calm Surfaces, Alert Eyes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge into the Chinese border city of Dandong on 24 October, a one-day visit that signalled warmer ties with Beijing. The bridge is set to become the main land route for trade between the two countries.

South Korea’s Kospi stock index closed at 5,239.13 on 10 November, up 4.39% as risk appetite returned, the Korea Times reported. In Japan, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake (5.5 by the US Geological Survey) in western Shizuoka on 8 November injured at least 22 people, and the weather agency urged residents to stay alert for several days.

India And Southeast Asia: Prices, Smoke And Heat

India’s retail inflation reached 6.09% in October, above the 5.93% forecast and above the central bank’s 6% upper tolerance limit, according to the RT economic calendar. Domestic rating agency ICRA had expected about 6.1%, with food costs and El Niño, a Pacific warming pattern that disrupts rainfall, as the main risks.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in August that there is a 69% chance this will be the strongest El Niño on record, with a peak expected around the end of the year. In Indonesia, wildfire haze has drawn street protests, and Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei has said that the Strait of Hormuz will stay shut until Tehran’s conditions are met.

What This Means From Latin America

A closed Strait of Hormuz keeps Asian refiners shopping for Atlantic crude, and Indian refiners already turned to Latin American and African barrels earlier this year when Gulf supply was disrupted. That is a steady opening for Brazilian, Guyanese and Mexican sellers, although how long it lasts depends on talks that remain stuck.

El Niño threatens Asian rice and palm oil supplies, which could lift global food prices and the value of Latin American grain and soy exports, though that link is our inference and not yet a measured trend. A Trump-Xi meeting would also matter to Brazil’s soybean and iron-ore sellers, because each tariff truce between the two giants shifts where China buys.

What We Are Watching

Open question: the palace decision on Gibran’s offer — the palace has neither accepted nor rejected it. It shows whether Prabowo wants the eligibility row closed or kept alive.

— the palace has neither accepted nor rejected it. It shows whether Prabowo wants the eligibility row closed or kept alive. Sunday, 15 November, 6:50 p.m. ET: Japan third-quarter GDP — annualised growth is forecast at 0.3 per cent. It shows how much momentum Tokyo has.

— annualised growth is forecast at 0.3 per cent. It shows how much momentum Tokyo has. Sunday, 15 November, 9:00 p.m. ET: China October output and retail sales — industrial output is forecast at 5.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent previously, and retail sales at 0.8 per cent against 1.1 per cent. It shows how strong demand is before the summit.

— industrial output is forecast at 5.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent previously, and retail sales at 0.8 per cent against 1.1 per cent. It shows how strong demand is before the summit. Monday, 16 November, to Wednesday, 18 November: ASEAN summit, Manila — Trump is due on 16 November. It shows whether the host and its neighbours get more than a photograph.

— Trump is due on 16 November. It shows whether the host and its neighbours get more than a photograph. Tuesday, 17 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Malaysia third-quarter GDP — annual growth is forecast at 5.3 per cent, against 6.0 per cent previously. It shows how much political and investor noise reaches the economy.

— annual growth is forecast at 5.3 per cent, against 6.0 per cent previously. It shows how much political and investor noise reaches the economy. Wednesday, 18 November: House briefing on Nvidia and APEC summit, Shenzhen — a Trump-Xi meeting is expected during the summit, and lawmakers have requested a closed briefing on Nvidia. It shows whether the chip row cools or sharpens the tone.

Background: China’s military purge explained and BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens after Indonesia’s vice president offered to resign?

Gibran has offered to resign, but the palace has not accepted or rejected the offer. He remains in office until it decides.

Why did Taiwan suspend talks with Malaysia?

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the pause protects Taiwanese investors after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described Taiwan as part of China in August. Taipei says it hopes to resume talks under better conditions.

What is Nvidia’s board investigating?

A committee of independent directors is examining reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The board says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Why does India’s inflation matter beyond India?

At 6.09% in October, inflation is above the central bank’s 6% upper limit. It can delay rate cuts and shapes how Asia’s second-largest emerging economy imports oil and food.