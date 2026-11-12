USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

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Washington — hurried · split on energy Ottawa — abroad · hedging Carney’s road — Dublin · Manila · Shenzhen Canadian homes — private strain · record violence

The region wakes on Thursday in two moods: Washington is racing a January deadline, and Ottawa has left town. Nobody sounds panicked, but everyone is moving before the calendar moves for them.

In the United States the register is lame-duck hurry, with Trump urging senators to pass an energy permitting bill before Democrats take over Congress. In Canada it is motion, with Carney flying to Dublin straight from the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on a four-country tour.

The through-line is borrowed time. Washington is passing what it can before January, while Ottawa collects partners abroad because the road south stays uncertain.

Key Facts —Tour. Carney visits Ireland, Cambodia, the Philippines and China, returning to Ottawa on 19 November. —Senate. The Senate voted 73 to 25 on 9 November to advance a bipartisan energy permitting bill. —Violence. Police reported 147,030 family violence victims in Canada in 2025, the highest rate since 2009. —Europe. European Union leaders and Carney have floated an undefined “associate member” status for Canada. —Inflation. Canada’s October inflation, due Monday 16 November, is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%.

Washington: A Lame Duck Hurries To Build

Trump urged senators on Sunday 8 November to pass a bipartisan bill that speeds permits for pipelines, mines and power plants before Democrats take over Congress, the Daily Caller reported. On Monday 9 November the Senate voted 73 to 25 to advance it, well above the 60 votes the filibuster rule requires.

The vote was procedural, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries opposes the current text, saying his members had too little say. A president who lost Congress is trying to bank an energy agenda while he still has the votes, and Democrats must decide whether to help him.

Dublin: Canada Tests The Idea Of Europe

Carney landed in Dublin on Wednesday 11 November to attend the European Political Community summit on Thursday, a forum of European leaders. Canada is expected to be the only non-European country represented, the Canadian Press reported. European leaders and Carney have floated making Canada an “associate member” of the European Union, a status the bloc’s treaties do not yet contain and that has yet to be defined.

Asia: Trade Deals And A Table With Xi

Next come the Francophonie summit of French-speaking nations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and the summit of ASEAN, the Southeast Asian trade bloc, in Manila, where Canada is a guest. Ottawa hopes to finalise two trade deals there, one with ASEAN and one with the Philippines. The tour ends at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on 18 and 19 November, where Carney is due to meet Xi Jinping.

Canada At Home: Quiet Records

Statistics Canada, the federal statistics agency, said on 10 November that police reported 147,030 victims of family violence in 2025, the highest rate since comparable data began in 2009. The figures came out beside annual energy data showing the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline had its first full year of operation and Canada recorded its first non-US exports of liquefied natural gas.

Two Canadas sit in one day’s releases: one finding new energy customers abroad, and one where households carry private strain. For US readers it is a reminder that an ally’s foreign ambition rests on a domestic mood that is tired rather than defiant.

Congress: Deals Before The Handover

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she would back the procedural step but vote against final passage if tribal issues are not addressed. Her caveat shows how many Democrats are willing to cooperate with Trump on energy, but only on their own terms.

Canada At Home: The Cost-Of-Living Test

The next hard number arrives on Monday 16 November, when Statistics Canada publishes October inflation, forecast at 3.2% against 3.1% the month before. Underlying measures matter as much as the headline, with median inflation forecast at 2.0% against 1.9% and trimmed inflation at 1.9% against 1.8%. Canadians will judge the tour less by its photographs than by what groceries and rent cost when it ends.

What This Means From Latin America

A bigger Canadian push into Asia and Europe means more competition for buyers that Brazilian and Mexican exporters also serve, from pork to energy. Canada’s first non-US gas exports, which Statistics Canada reported on 10 November, are an early sign of that shift. A US permitting bill that speeds pipelines and power plants would change how fast American energy projects are built, which matters to the Latin American countries that buy US fuel.

What We Are Watching

Thursday 12 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US initial jobless claims — forecast 195,000 against 189,000 prior, with continuing claims forecast at 1.71 million against 1.718 million; a read on how hiring is holding up.

— forecast 195,000 against 189,000 prior, with continuing claims forecast at 1.71 million against 1.718 million; a read on how hiring is holding up. Thursday 12 November: European Political Community summit in Dublin — Carney meets European leaders; any definition of the “associate member” idea would be news.

— Carney meets European leaders; any definition of the “associate member” idea would be news. Monday 16 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada inflation rate for October — forecast 3.2% against 3.1% prior, 0.3% on the month against 0.1%; it shapes the Bank of Canada’s next move.

— forecast 3.2% against 3.1% prior, 0.3% on the month against 0.1%; it shapes the Bank of Canada’s next move. Tuesday 17 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US retail sales for October — prior 0.8%, with sales excluding autos forecast at 0.5% against 0.9%; it shows whether households are still spending.

— prior 0.8%, with sales excluding autos forecast at 0.5% against 0.9%; it shows whether households are still spending. 18-19 November: APEC summit in Shenzhen — Carney is due to meet Xi Jinping; any word on China’s 25% tariffs on Canadian pork would show whether the hedge pays.

— Carney is due to meet Xi Jinping; any word on China’s 25% tariffs on Canadian pork would show whether the hedge pays. Wednesday 9 December: Bank of Canada rate decision — the policy rate stands at 2.5%; the decision weighs inflation against a softer jobs market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Senate vote on 9 November?

The Senate voted 73 to 25 to advance a bipartisan bill that speeds permits for energy projects. It was a procedural vote, and the bill still needs final passage and the House.

Where is Carney travelling?

He is visiting Ireland, Cambodia, the Philippines and China, and is due back in Ottawa on 19 November. The tour ends at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, where he is due to meet Xi Jinping.

What is the “associate member” idea?

European leaders and Carney have floated making Canada an “associate member” of the European Union, a status the bloc’s treaties do not yet contain and that has yet to be defined. Carney’s trip then continues to the Francophonie summit in Phnom Penh, the ASEAN summit in Manila and the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

What did Statistics Canada report on family violence?

Statistics Canada said on 10 November that police reported 147,030 family violence victims in 2025. The rate was the highest since comparable data began in 2009.