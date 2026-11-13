Africa Intelligence Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026 Photo: Dicksonpicha, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Tanzania — verdict · appeal Eswatini — shopkeepers · deadline South Africa — letters · coalitions DR Congo — plague · reporters Ghana — diaspora · justice

Africa wakes today in a mood of guarded unease, where the question is less who won than who is allowed to stay. A court has kept an opposition leader in jail, a kingdom has told shopkeepers to prepare to leave, and two South African parties are trading letters about city halls.

The register is formal and legalistic: verdicts read out in court, deadlines written into law, offers sent on headed paper. Underneath it, people sound tired and watchful, and many are waiting to see whether the rules will be applied evenly.

The through-line is belonging. Whether the question is a seat in office, a shop on the corner or a microphone in a clinic town, the day’s news is about who gets to remain, and who decides.

Key Facts —Tanzania. Opposition leader Tundu Lissu was jailed for four years on 6 November but cleared of treason. —Eswatini. Parliament backed at least 12 months for unlicensed foreign-owned shops to regularise or close. —South Africa. The party ActionSA offered the Democratic Alliance Johannesburg’s mayoralty in return for backing its Tshwane candidate. —DR Congo. Journalists reporting on Ebola in North Kivu have been beaten and threatened, and a radio station’s staff attacked. —Ghana. Accra hired US civil rights lawyer Ben Crump over four Ghanaians killed in the United States this year.

Tanzania: A Verdict That Settles Little

The High Court in Dar es Salaam acquitted Tundu Lissu of treason on Friday 6 November, a charge that carried the death penalty, but convicted him of incitement and sentenced him to four years. Lissu leads Chadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party, and the incitement charge stems from his statements around the October 2025 elections.

Lissu rejects the verdict and says incitement was not among the original charges, while his party has said it will appeal and seek bail. The court’s split decision lets the government say it spared him the gallows, and lets his supporters say a man is in prison for words.

The mood in Dar es Salaam is therefore relief mixed with anger, because the worst outcome was avoided but the political cost remains. Many Tanzanians now watch the Court of Appeal, since its answer will show whether speech about an election can still be tried as a crime.

Eswatini: A Year’s Grace At The Corner Shop

Eswatini’s government has begun inspecting foreign-owned businesses it calls unlawful, and the minister says Somalis and Ethiopians account for most of the non-compliant cases, under a 1975 licensing order. Parliament agreed on Tuesday 10 November that owners should get at least 12 months to regularise their status or leave.

Enforcement speed is still disputed, and one lawmaker said closures had already started while another pressed for faster seizures. The kingdom is small and landlocked, so a shop closing in a market town can mean a neighbour’s lost wages as well as a trader’s lost licence.

The mood is one of anxious bargaining rather than open confrontation. Shopkeepers want certainty on dates, citizens want a fair share of local trade, and officials are caught between the two.

South Africa: Letters Where Deals Should Be

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba sent a letter dated 7 November to Geordin Hill-Lewis, who leads the Democratic Alliance (DA), proposing a swap: Mashaba and the DA’s Helen Zille would both stand aside in Johannesburg, and ActionSA would take the deputy mayor’s post. In Tshwane, ActionSA asked the DA to back its Nasiphi Moya for mayor.

The DA won the largest share in Johannesburg with 34.79%, ahead of the African National Congress (ANC) on 20.25% and ActionSA on 16.27%, according to figures reported by TimesLive. No formal DA answer had been published by Friday morning, so the exchange of letters may be the start of a long haggle.

For residents of Johannesburg and Tshwane, the stakes are practical, because water, power and rubbish collection depend on who holds the mayor’s office. Newly elected councils must meet within 14 days of the declaration of results, so serious bargaining has until about 22 November to produce a majority.

DR Congo: When Reporters Become The Target

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based press freedom group, said journalists covering Ebola in eastern Congo face rising attacks. It reported that at least six people attacked a community radio editor in North Kivu, that machete-armed youths assaulted a reporter, and that staff at Radio Terra FM were also attacked.

The group said some reporters were accused of spreading misinformation about the disease. That suspicion is dangerous in a country where the outbreak has passed 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,000 deaths, and where the Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Next door, Kenya’s health authorities said this week that seven Ebola patients had recovered and that 118 identified contacts had finished or were due to finish 21 days of monitoring by 11 November. The contrast is trust: where people believe the messenger, containment works, and where they do not, the messenger pays the price.

Ghana: Seeking Justice Across An Ocean

According to Adom Online, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry said it has hired Ben Crump, a prominent American civil rights lawyer, to help pursue justice for Ghanaians killed in the United States in recent months. The ministry said the arrangement will be handled through its Permanent Mission in New York and will cost Ghanaian taxpayers nothing.

A ministry official said on 5 November that four Ghanaians had been killed in the United States between February and November 2026. The decision shows a government trying to answer a diaspora that expects Accra to speak for it abroad.

The mood in Accra is protective and a little defiant, because the families want answers and the government wants to be seen acting. The test will be whether American prosecutors and courts engage, and whether the effort extends beyond the best-known cases.

What This Means From Latin America

Tanzania’s split verdict will sound familiar in Latin America, where courts have kept opposition leaders out of races, as Brazil’s electoral court did when it barred former president Jair Bolsonaro from running for eight years in June 2023. Observers in Brasília and Bogotá can read Dar es Salaam as another case of a judiciary deciding who may compete.

South Africa’s coalition haggling echoes the bargaining that Brazil, Peru and Colombia know well, where stability depends on deals struck after the count. Ghana’s move is a reminder to governments from Mexico to Honduras that citizens abroad increasingly expect their home capitals to pursue justice for them.

What We Are Watching

Friday, 13 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: Botswana Inflation Rate : October data is due, after 7.8% in September. It shows whether household strain is easing in a quieter corner of the region.

: October data is due, after 7.8% in September. It shows whether household strain is easing in a quieter corner of the region. Monday, 16 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria Inflation Rate : October data is due, after 14.63%, with food inflation coming after 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood for Africa’s most populous country.

: October data is due, after 14.63%, with food inflation coming after 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood for Africa’s most populous country. Tuesday, 17 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: Egypt Unemployment Rate : Third-quarter data is due, after 5.8% in the previous quarter. It shows whether the labour market is softening.

: Third-quarter data is due, after 5.8% in the previous quarter. It shows whether the labour market is softening. Wednesday, 18 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Inflation Rate : October data is due, after 4.5%. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day.

: October data is due, after 4.5%. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day. Thursday, 19 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Interest Rate Decision : The previous rate was 7.25%. It shows whether Pretoria is tightening or holding.

: The previous rate was 7.25%. It shows whether Pretoria is tightening or holding. By about 22 November: South Africa Mayoral Elections: Councils must hold first meetings within 14 days of the declaration to elect mayors and speakers. It shows whether DA, ActionSA and ANC can assemble majorities in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Background: Tanzania explained · South Africa explained

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu?

A court in Dar es Salaam acquitted him of treason on 6 November but convicted him of incitement and sentenced him to four years. His party Chadema has said it will appeal.

What is Eswatini’s rule for foreign-owned shops?

Under a 1975 licensing order, the government has begun inspecting foreign-owned businesses it calls unlawful. Parliament agreed on 10 November that owners should get at least 12 months.

What did ActionSA offer the DA in Johannesburg?

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba proposed that he and the DA’s Helen Zille both step aside, with ActionSA taking the deputy mayor’s post. In Tshwane, it asked the DA to back ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya as mayor.

Why are journalists in Congo being attacked?

The Committee to Protect Journalists says some reporters covering Ebola were accused of spreading misinformation. It reported attacks on a community radio editor in North Kivu and on Radio Terra FM staff.