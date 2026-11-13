Argentina October Inflation Rises to 2.2%

Rio Times Markets · Argentina

Key Facts The figure Argentina’s consumer prices rose 2.2% in October 2026 from September, and 33.1% from a year earlier.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 1.9% on the month and 32.7% on the year, so both readings came in higher.

The trend Monthly inflation sped up from 1.9% in September, while the yearly rate eased from 33.4%.

Why the two differ October 2025 saw a 2.3% monthly rise, so the 2.2% of October 2026 pulled the yearly rate down slightly.

What ends it A November monthly reading below 1.9% would show October was a one-month jump.

Argentina’s monthly inflation sped up to 2.2% in October 2026, above forecasts, even as the yearly rate slipped to 33.1%.

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What Changed

INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics institute, reported that consumer prices rose 2.2% in October 2026 compared with September. That is faster than the 1.9% recorded in September and 0.3 percentage points above the 1.9% consensus (average analyst forecast) on the RT economic calendar, our feed of official release dates and forecasts.

Compared with October 2025, prices were 33.1% higher, down from 33.4% in September. Analysts had expected 32.7%, so the yearly reading was 0.4 points above forecast.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Price signs and shelves in a Buenos Aires supermarket. photo, undated. Shelves and price signs inside a Disco supermarket in Morón, Buenos Aires Province. Photo: Just a Man, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

Monthly inflation moved the wrong way in October: from 1.9% to 2.2%, a rise of 0.3 points in one month. The RT calendar holds only the September reading for comparison.

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The yearly rate moved the other way, from 33.4% to 33.1%. Both can be true at once, because the yearly figure drops the oldest month in its window and adds the newest.

Why the Two Numbers Differ

INDEC reported a 2.3% monthly rise for October 2025. When that month left the 12-month window and October 2026 at 2.2% entered, the yearly rate eased slightly, even though prices accelerated from September.

INDEC’s breakdown, as quoted in Argentine press, shows housing, water, electricity and gas rose 4.2%, the largest of any division. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items, was 1.5%, so the pickup came from items outside the core.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

A monthly rate of 2.2% would add up to roughly 30% over a full year if it were repeated every month, so the pace is still fast. For visitors, importers and investors, it means local prices keep rising fast.

The miss against forecast shows analysts had expected a calmer month. One reading is not a trend, but it makes the path of falling inflation harder to read in the short term.

What Would Confirm or End the Pickup

A November monthly reading at or above 2.2% would confirm that price pressure is building again. A reading back below the 1.9% of September would suggest October was a one-off.

The next yearly reading will drop November 2025 from the window, so it depends on both November 2026 prices and that earlier base.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether utility increases will keep pushing prices up in November. It is also unclear whether the pace will last beyond one month.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier: Argentina awaits the October inflation reading.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did prices rise in Argentina in October 2026?

Consumer prices rose 2.2% from September and 33.1% from October 2025. Analysts had expected 1.9% and 32.7%.

Why did the yearly rate fall if monthly inflation rose?

The yearly rate drops the oldest month and adds the newest. October 2025 had risen 2.3%, slightly more than the 2.2% of October 2026, so the yearly rate eased.

Who publishes Argentina’s inflation figure?

INDEC, the national statistics institute, publishes it monthly. The RT economic calendar tracks the release date and analyst forecasts.

What would show whether inflation is picking up again?

A November reading at or above 2.2% would suggest so. A figure below 1.9% would point to a one-off.