Argentina Gas Pipeline Profit Falls 26%

ARGENTINA · EARNINGS

Key Facts The company Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS), Argentina’s leading gas pipeline operator, trades in New York as TGS.

What happened Third-quarter net income fell 26% to about US$73 million (110.5 billion Argentine pesos, Ps.).

Why it matters Operating profit slid 11% to about US$134 million as revenue fell 6% in inflation-restated terms.

What is next A gas-liquids export project won state investment-incentive approval, announced on 19 October 2026.

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A drilling rig at night in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale region, whose gas TGS carries and processes (file photo)

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Argentina’s leading gas pipeline company earned about a quarter less than a year ago, even as it lined up new customers for its giant export project. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS), which is listed in New York (NYSE: TGS), reported its third-quarter results on Thursday 29 October 2026.

TGS moves about 60% of the gas Argentines use through more than 5,700 miles of pipelines. It also separates propane and butane from gas and is building pipes and plants in Vaca Muerta, the shale formation behind Argentina’s energy boom.

Background is in our TGS company profile. Related coverage includes Vista Energy’s third-quarter results.

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What Happened in the Quarter

TGS said net income was Ps. 110,505 million, about US$73 million at about Ps.

1,525 per US$ (the 30 September 2026 market rate). A year earlier it was Ps.

149,547 million (about US$98 million), a fall of 26%. Operating profit was Ps.

204,304 million (about US$134 million), down 11%. Revenue fell 6% to Ps.

532,466 million (about US$349 million), partly because Argentine accounting rules restate old figures for inflation. The natural gas transportation unit, 37% of revenue, earned Ps.

79,159 million (about US$52 million) in operating profit, Ps. 24,288 million less than a year earlier.

TGS listed the reconfiguration of its pipeline system, effective since May 2026, among the causes, even though tariff increases added Ps. 58,393 million. The liquids unit, 42% of revenue, went the other way, with operating profit up Ps.

13,913 million to Ps. 78,915 million (about US$52 million).

Output was 20,934 tons lower at 293,929 tons.

Why It Matters for Investors

Net financial results swung to a loss of Ps. 24,494 million (about US$16 million) from a loss of Ps. 6,493 million.

That, not operations alone, explains why net income fell faster than operating profit.

The balance sheet is strong: TGS held a net cash position of Ps. 310,054 million (about US$203 million) on 30 September 2026, against Ps. 126,900 million at the end of 2025. It also borrowed Ps. 333,968 million (US$221.4 million, the company’s figure) in the quarter, and investing outflows rose to Ps. 471,077 million (about US$309 million).

The Export Project and Pipeline Expansion

TGS said Argentina announced on 19 October 2026 that its liquids export project was approved for the Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI), a state scheme that supports big projects. The administrative resolution had not yet been published when TGS reported, and contracts with gas producers now cover 96% of planned capacity.

On 8 October TGS asked Argentina’s Energy Secretariat, the government’s energy policy body, to add 4.5 million cubic metres a day to its Perito Moreno gas pipeline. That approval is also pending.

TGS’s board also approved on 29 October two 15-year deals with Pampa Energía, an Argentine power and gas group and a part-owner of TGS’s parent company. They cover 8 million cubic metres a day from the Sierra Chata gas field and the same from the El Mangrullo gas field, starting in April 2028, as the material-fact filing states.

What to Watch

Watch for the published RIGI resolution and for the Energy Secretariat’s decision on the pipeline expansion. TGS gave no profit forecast, so the next quarterly results, not yet dated, will show how the pipeline reconfiguration plays out.

What It Means for You

For US investors, TGS is a business tied to Argentine pipeline tariffs and to Vaca Muerta’s growth. TGS reports in pesos restated for inflation, so the dollar figures here are conversions at one rate.

What Is Not Known

The release does not say when the RIGI resolution will appear or whether the pipeline expansion will be approved. It also gives no full-year outlook.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did TGS earn in the third quarter of 2026?

TGS reported net income of Ps. 110.5 billion, about US$73 million at Ps. 1,525 per US$, down from Ps. 149.5 billion a year earlier. That is Ps. 734 per New York share certificate.

Why did TGS’s profit fall?

Revenue fell in inflation-adjusted terms, the pipeline system was reconfigured in May 2026, and financial results swung to a loss. Cheaper gas for liquids production partly offset it.

Where can US investors buy TGS?

TGS trades on the New York Stock Exchange as TGS and in Buenos Aires as TGSU2. One New York share certificate equals five ordinary shares.

Sources: TGS third-quarter 2026 earnings release, Form 6-K, Securities and Exchange Commission, 29 October 2026; TGS material fact on Pampa agreements, Form 6-K, 29 October 2026; TGS financial statements as of 30 September 2026, Form 6-K, 5 November 2026; exchange rate: RT, 30 September 2026.

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