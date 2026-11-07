Argentina Stocks Dip 0.6% on Bank Holiday | Argentina Market Report, Nov 6

Key Facts The Merval fell 0.6% , closing at 84,051 points in thin trading on a bank holiday, with banks and the power-grid operator weaker.

, closing at 84,051 points in thin trading on a bank holiday, with banks and the power-grid operator weaker. The peso finished unchanged , at 1,545 per US dollar, just 0.4% below the 12-month peak of 1,551 that the dollar touched on 3 November.

, at 1,545 per US dollar, just 0.4% below the 12-month peak of 1,551 that the dollar touched on 3 November. Wall Street rose while Buenos Aires fell , with the S&P 500 up 0.31%, a sign the cause was Argentine rather than a global sell-off.

, with the S&P 500 up 0.31%, a sign the cause was Argentine rather than a global sell-off. Banks and the grid took the blows : Grupo Galicia (a large bank) lost 1.0% and Banco Macro (another bank) 1.1%, while YPF, the state-founded oil group, edged up 0.5%.

: Grupo Galicia (a large bank) lost 1.0% and Banco Macro (another bank) 1.1%, while YPF, the state-founded oil group, edged up 0.5%. Argentina ran against the region, as Brazil’s Ibovespa gained 1.39% and Chile’s IPSA added 0.68%.

Today’s Focus Argentina’s main stock index, the Merval, fell 0.6% to 84,051 points — a modest fall for a market that has already given back a lot of ground. Banks and the power-transmission firm Transener took the brunt, while YPF, the state-founded oil giant, barely moved. The peso did not budge, ending at 1,545 per US dollar. That is a quiet number sitting beside a loud one: the dollar remains within 0.4% of the 1,551 peak it reached on 3 November, the weakest the peso has been in a year. The pressure came from home, not abroad. Wall Street rose, yet Argentine dollar bonds were under strain earlier this week and ‘country risk’ — the extra yield investors demand to lend to Argentina rather than to the US — touched a 2026 high. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A falling stock market with a steady but weak peso says investors are hedging Argentina’s risk rather than fleeing it outright — the bond market is the signal to watch.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the Merval as a thermometer for Argentine confidence, and this session it showed a low-grade fever. It fell 0.6% to 84,051 points on a quiet Friday, Bank Workers’ Day, when banks were shut and trading was thin.

The peso told a calmer story. The dollar closed at 1,545 pesos, unchanged on the day, so the pain was in shares rather than in the currency.

For a newcomer, the lesson is that Argentine stocks and the peso do not always move together. Here the shares sold off without the currency breaking, which usually means investors are trimming exposure rather than rushing for the exit.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — Local stress, not a global rout MEDIUM The cross-asset picture points inward. The S&P 500 rose 0.31%, the VIX fear gauge fell 9.01% and every other major Latin American index in our scan gained, so a global panic does not explain Buenos Aires. The best-supported reading is that bank shares, which hold large amounts of government debt, followed the nervousness in Argentine dollar bonds. We rate that explanation medium confidence because no single company or policy announcement is confirmed for the day. The variable to watch is country risk: a renewed climb would keep banks under pressure, while a retreat would let them recover.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval index 84,051 −0.6% Thin trading on a bank holiday, banks and Transener weaker USD/ARS (pesos per US dollar) 1,545 +0.00% Flat, near the weakest peso of the year USD/ARS 12-month high 1,551 (3 Nov) −0.4% Dollar sits just below its peak USD/ARS 12-month low 1,355 (13 Apr) +14.0% Peso has lost ground since spring Key technical level 1,551 per dollar — A break above would mark a new low for the peso

The table shows a market under strain but not in free fall. The dollar is 14.0% above its April low of 1,355 pesos, which means the peso has weakened steadily through the year.

Over five sessions the dollar has gained 0.62% against the peso, and over 20 sessions 1.86%. This is a slow drift, not a lurch — gentle enough that Argentines feel it in prices rather than in headlines.

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We do not hold a verified 12-month range for the Merval itself, so we leave that cell out rather than guess. The live board below carries the full closes.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — -4.19% over 12 months Market breadth · 12 names 50% advancing 6 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Soybeans 1,194 +1.08% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +1.19% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities +1.03% PAMPA, CEPU Financials +0.42% GGAL, COME, BYMA Energy -0.05% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. -0.67% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Telecom -1.18% TELECOM ARG Mining -1.28% TXAR Technology -3.72% GLOBANT Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% Ibovespa168,498.45 +1.39% Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P/BMV IPC71,393.57 +0.43% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% MSCI COLCAP2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — YPF 6,505 +0.46% +18.17% 6,475 6,675 6,360 708,971 GGAL 4,950 -0.95% -43.34% 4,998 5,140 4,933 548,462 PAMPA 4,290 +0.29% -17.36% 4,278 4,390 4,235 351,604 TXAR 693.00 -1.28% -10.73% 702.00 709.50 673.50 619,637 ALUAR 774.50 +0.58% -19.88% 770.00 784.50 771.00 192,215 TGS 7,240 -0.55% -17.15% 7,280 7,450 7,120 44,794 CEPU 1,678 +1.76% -24.99% 1,649 1,678 1,600 129,716 MIRGOR 1,740 +0.00% -91.98% 1,740 1,780 1,695 3,523 COME 31.18 +2.20% -48.16% 30.51 31.40 30.76 3,810,293 LOMA NEGRA 2,978 +1.79% -10.89% 2,925 3,003 2,853 34,896 BYMA 198.00 +0.00% -36.51% 198.00 201.25 193.50 2,776,937 TELECOM ARG 3,340 -1.18% -8.40% 3,380 3,490 3,293 11,295 GLOBANT 47.41 -3.72% -21.89% 49.24 47.85 46.35 1,112,779 MERCADOLIBRE 1,510 -1.33% -28.39% 1,530 1,558 1,502 881,110 Largest moves today GLOBANT 47.41 -3.72% COME 31.18 +2.20% LOMA NEGRA 2,978 +1.79% CEPU 1,678 +1.76% MERCADOLIBRE 1,510 -1.33% TXAR 693.00 -1.28% TELECOM ARG 3,340 -1.18% GGAL 4,950 -0.95% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth evenly split — 6 of 12 names higher. Materials led, while Technology lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 São Paulo Daily Brief Read →

03 Why it moved — nervous bonds and a firmer dollar

The first cause, with medium confidence, is worry in the bond market. Argentine dollar bonds fell earlier in the week and country risk touched a 2026 high, which hurts banks because they own large piles of government debt.

Grupo Galicia lost 1.0% and Banco Macro 1.1% in line with that story. When the safest local borrower looks riskier, the lenders holding its paper are marked down too.

The second cause, with medium-to-low confidence, is a stronger US dollar. The dollar index rose 0.72% on the day, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.87%, which makes emerging-market assets less attractive at the margin.

The third factor is domestic pressure on household budgets. Local press reported that October inflation squeezed Buenos Aires’s middle class and that primary public spending fell against inflation in the same month, a mix of tight state finances and strained consumers.

The cross-asset check does not support a global story. The S&P 500 gained 0.31%, the VIX fell 9.01%, the oil fund USO rose 0.13% and the gold fund GLD slipped 0.79%, so the world was broadly calm.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note YPF (YPFD) — +0.5% Energy giant; most traded, almost flat Grupo Galicia (GGAL) — −1.0% Largest private bank by assets in the scan Pampa Energía (PAMP) — +0.3% Power and gas producer Transener (TRAN) — −1.9% Runs the high-voltage power grid; worst mover Banco Macro (BMA) — −1.1% Lender; fell with Galicia Ternium Argentina (TXAR) — −1.3% Steelmaker BYMA — 0.0% The Buenos Aires exchange operator; unchanged

YPF, the oil and gas group, was the most traded name yet rose just 0.5%, so the sell-off was not about energy. The damage clustered in banks and in Transener, whose earnings depend on regulated tariffs that investors treat as a bet on government policy.

Foreign shares listed in Buenos Aires, called CEDEARs, behaved differently: Nvidia tracked +2.2% and TSMC +4.9%. These are cross-listed trackers of US and Asian companies, so their moves mainly reflect Wall Street and the exchange rate, not Argentina.

Central Puerto is not in our scan for the session, so we say nothing about it rather than guess.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.39% IPC Mexico +0.43% IPSA Chile +0.68% COLCAP Colombia +0.03%

Brazil’s Ibovespa, the benchmark of São Paulo’s exchange, rose 1.39% to 168,498, and Chile’s IPSA gained 0.68%. Argentina’s dip therefore stands out as a local event, not a regional one.

For a Brazilian or Chilean investor, the practical point is that regional funds did not sell Latin America as a block. For Mexicans, the peso strengthened, with USD/MXN down 0.79% to 18.607, while Brazil’s real was unchanged at 5.5053 per dollar.

The live market board above carries every close in full.

06 The technical picture

On the currency chart the line to watch is 1,551 pesos per dollar, the 12-month high set on 3 November. The dollar is 0.4% below it, and a close above would be the peso’s weakest of the year.

The long-run floor is 1,355, set on 13 April; the dollar is now 14.0% above that low, so the year’s trend has been a slow slide for the peso.

For the Merval we do not hold a verified 12-month high or low, so we use round numbers. The 80,000 mark sits just under the close and is the obvious floor traders will test, and 90,000 is the first ceiling a recovery must clear.

Does this stop? Not on technical grounds alone: a rebound needs country risk to retreat, and banks are the first shares that would show it.

07 What to watch

Country risk: If the extra yield demanded on Argentine dollar bonds keeps climbing, banks such as Galicia and Macro stay under pressure; a retreat would let them lead a rebound.

If the extra yield demanded on Argentine dollar bonds keeps climbing, banks such as Galicia and Macro stay under pressure; a retreat would let them lead a rebound. Peso at 1,551: A close above the 12-month high of 1,551 pesos per dollar would mark the weakest peso of the year and could feed through to prices.

A close above the 12-month high of 1,551 pesos per dollar would mark the weakest peso of the year and could feed through to prices. Merval at 80,000: The round number just under the close is the first support traders will test; a clean break would deepen the slide.

The round number just under the close is the first support traders will test; a clean break would deepen the slide. Pope Leo XIV in Argentina: The visit is scheduled for 8 to 11 November with a meeting with President Javier Milei, drawing heavy security and transport arrangements in Buenos Aires.

Background: Argentina Stocks Drop 4.1% in Global Rout.

Background: Argentina’s YPF Falls 7.1% as Oil Slumps.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Argentina stock market do?

The Merval, Argentina’s main stock index, fell 0.6% to 84,051 points in thin trading on a bank holiday, with banks and the grid operator Transener weaker.

Why did Argentine shares fall while Wall Street rose?

The cause looks local: nervousness in Argentine dollar bonds, with country risk near a 2026 high, hurt banks that hold government debt. We rate this explanation medium confidence.

What happened to the peso?

The dollar closed at 1,545 pesos, unchanged on the day and 0.4% below its 12-month high of 1,551 set on 3 November.

What should a traveller or expat take from this?

The peso is drifting weaker rather than collapsing, so prices in dollars look cheaper but local inflation is eroding that edge; watch whether 1,551 pesos per dollar breaks.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

Daily series ← Previous session: November 5, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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