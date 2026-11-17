File photo. The grandstands of Estadio River Plate, known as the Monumental, in Buenos Aires, where U2 play on 23, 25 and 27 March 2027. Photo: Stefano Vigorelli / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sixteen clubs, including Boca Juniors of Buenos Aires, are in the Argentine league playoffs that open on Friday, Nov. 20, when Vélez of Buenos Aires host Belgrano of Córdoba. The Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Argentina’s top league, published the round-of-16 agenda on Nov. 11.

The round of 16 is the first knockout stage, with eight single matches and no second leg. Times below are US Eastern, with Argentina time (UTC-3) in brackets.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Opener: Vélez, a Buenos Aires club, host Belgrano of Córdoba on Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. ET.

Boca: Boca play Independiente Rivadavia of Mendoza on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

Clausura final: Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in La Plata.

Watch: TNT Sports and ESPN Premium, Argentine pay-TV channels, carry them; no US broadcaster confirmed.

As of: Nov. 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT.

Eight single matches start the knockout road to the Clausura, the season’s second title, and the first kick-off is only three days away.

Where the Playoffs Come From

The playoffs belong to the Torneo Clausura, the second tournament of Argentina’s 2026 season. Each Argentine season has two such tournaments, the Apertura and the Clausura.

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The group stage ended with a 1-1 draw between Lanús, a Greater Buenos Aires club, and Central Córdoba, of Santiago del Estero. That result, on Sunday, Nov. 8, set all eight pairings.

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The league’s format decides the champion by knockout matches instead of table points alone. Each round-of-16 tie is played at the stadium of the club that ranked better in the group stage, and the final is at a neutral ground.

Boca finished second in Zone A, one of two group-stage groups, and topped the annual table, the full-season standings. The league’s home page shows the banner “Boca es el Campeón de Liga 2026”.

Instituto, of Córdoba, won Zone A, and Rosario Central topped Zone B. Boca and River Plate sit on opposite sides of the bracket and can only meet in the final.

File photo: the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, where Instituto, a Córdoba club, host Huracán of Buenos Aires on Sunday, Nov. 22. Photo: Alepizarro32 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The Eight Round of 16 Matches

The list follows the league’s agenda of Nov. 11, day by day. The channel is the Argentine broadcaster named by the league.

Fri, Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m.): Vélez (Buenos Aires) v Belgrano (Córdoba), TNT Sports.

Sat, Nov. 21, 1:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m.): Defensa y Justicia (Florencio Varela) v Barracas Central (Buenos Aires), ESPN Premium.

Sat, Nov. 21, 3:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m.): Argentinos Juniors (Buenos Aires) v Independiente (Avellaneda), TNT Sports.

Sun, Nov. 22, 2:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m.): Rosario Central (Rosario) v Gimnasia (Mendoza), ESPN Premium.

Sun, Nov. 22, 5:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m.): River Plate (Buenos Aires) v Lanús at River’s Monumental stadium, TNT Sports.

Sun, Nov. 22, 8:00 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m.): Instituto (Córdoba) v Huracán (Buenos Aires), at the Kempes stadium, ESPN Premium.

Mon, Nov. 23, 3:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m.): Gimnasia (La Plata) v Newell’s (Rosario), TNT Sports.

Wed, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m.): Boca Juniors v Independiente Rivadavia (Mendoza), at La Bombonera, Boca’s home stadium, ESPN Premium.

Instituto’s own stadium is not used because a concert is scheduled there on Saturday, Nov. 21. The match moves to the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba.

The winners advance to the quarter-finals. The league has not yet published the quarter-final pairings, days or times.

How a Single Match Decides Each Tie

A single match leaves no second leg to repair a bad night. If a tie is level after 90 minutes, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time in two halves of 15.

If it is still level, a penalty shoot-out follows. The league’s agenda of Nov. 11 sets out this rule for all eight ties.

Belgrano won the Apertura, the year’s first tournament. The Clausura champion plays Belgrano in the Trofeo de Campeones, a one-match super cup between the two tournament winners, on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Kempes stadium in Córdoba.

Before that, the Clausura final is on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in La Plata. A loss on any night in between ends a club’s Clausura title chance.

Two Dates to Watch

On Saturday, Nov. 21, Boca play the Copa Sudamericana final, a South American club-cup final, against Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in Barranquilla, Colombia. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. Argentina time (5:30 p.m. ET).

That final is why Boca’s round of 16 falls on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They host Independiente Rivadavia, of Mendoza, at La Bombonera, their home stadium, at 9 p.m. Argentina time (7 p.m. ET).

Read our Argentina news and today’s Sports Daily for more. Our guides to Boca’s Sudamericana final and the Libertadores final, South America’s top club-cup final, cover the other big dates.

What It Means for US Readers

Argentina is three hours behind UTC, and US clocks changed on Nov. 1, so Eastern Time is two hours behind Argentina. Every time in this article follows that rule.

Friday’s opener starts at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday’s late match at 8 p.m. ET. Four matches begin between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET.

The league lists only Argentine channels, TNT Sports and ESPN Premium. We could not confirm a US rights holder for these matches, so we name none.

What Is Not Known

No US broadcaster is confirmed for any of the eight matches. The exact days and times of the quarter-finals have not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the Argentine league playoffs start?

On Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. ET (8 p.m. in Argentina), when Vélez host Belgrano. The other seven round-of-16 matches follow through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

How are ties decided in the round of 16?

Each tie is one match at the better-ranked club’s stadium. If it is level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time follow, then a penalty shoot-out.

Can I watch the Argentine playoffs in the US?

The league lists only Argentine channels, TNT Sports and ESPN Premium. We could not confirm a US rights holder, so we cannot name a US broadcaster.

Where is the Clausura final, and who plays Belgrano?

The Clausura final is on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata. The champion then plays Belgrano on Saturday, Dec. 19, in Córdoba.

Sources: Liga Profesional de Fútbol, agenda of the round of 16, Nov. 11, 2026; Liga Profesional de Fútbol home page.

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