Fans hold up phone lights on a match night at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, pictured in 2015. Photo: Jeisonbeta / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Key Facts What. Copa Sudamericana final, a single match between Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).

When. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, reported kickoff 5:30 p.m. Colombia time (UTC-5), which is also 5:30 p.m. US Eastern, because Colombia has no daylight saving time and US clocks went back on Nov. 1.

Where. Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia.

At stake. A place in the 2027 Copa Libertadores, South America's top club tournament, and a 2027 Recopa Sudamericana, a one-match showdown, against the Libertadores champion.

Change. CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body, confirmed a 5:30 p.m. local start on Oct. 31.

Prediction markets. Boca Juniors 58%, Atlético Mineiro 42% to win, on Polymarket, a public prediction market, as of 2:22 a.m. ET, Nov. 16.

This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Sudamericana final 2026. Date, kick-off in ET, tickets and how to watch in the US are in our Copa Sudamericana final guide. Latest: Boca Juniors Meet Mineiro in Colombia Final Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Updated Monday, 16 November 2026

Kickoff, Venue and Format

The Copa Sudamericana final 2026, the second-tier South American club championship run by the continental body CONMEBOL, is set for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Kickoff is reported for 5:30 p.m. Colombia time (UTC-5), which is also 5:30 p.m. US Eastern.

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For fans in Boca's home city, Buenos Aires, and in Brazil, that is 7:30 p.m. The final is a single match with no second leg. If the score is level after full time, 30 minutes of extra time follow, and then a penalty shoot-out if needed.

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Remodeling of the stadium began in January 2026 and was in its final stage in late October. The works were meant to lift capacity well above the old figure.

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File photo, 2013. A view over Barranquilla, Colombia, towards the Caribbean coast. (Photo: Mariobot Barranquilla, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Finalists and Their Paths

Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires club, beat Vasco da Gama, a Rio de Janeiro club, to reach the final. They are chasing a third Sudamericana title after winning in 2004 and 2005.

Atlético Mineiro, a Brazilian club, lost the second leg of their semi-final 2-0 to Montevideo City Torque, a Uruguayan club, but advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Ecuadorian midfielder Alan Franco was sent off in that match and misses the final.

Mineiro lost last year's final to Lanús, an Argentine club, 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. They have never won the Sudamericana, though they took the Copa Libertadores in 2013.

The sides last met in the 2021 Libertadores round of 16, when Mineiro advanced on penalties after two scoreless draws.

What Is at Stake

The winner earns a direct place in the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage, South America's top club competition. It also meets the 2026 Libertadores champion in the 2027 Recopa Sudamericana.

A Boca win would make the Argentine club the competition's most successful, with three titles. At least one Colombian player will lift the trophy, since the Colombian forwards Kevin Castaño and Mateo Cassierra play for Mineiro and the Colombian goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and winger Sebastián Villa play for Boca.

Signals Since Our Earlier Reports

Since our last update on Nov. 15, the only new verified fact is the US viewing route: beIN Sports USA. The latest schedule news remains CONMEBOL's Oct. 31 confirmation of a 5:30 p.m. local start.

What It Means for US Readers

beIN Sports, a sports broadcaster, says the final can be followed on its beIN Sports USA signal at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 21. It did not name a channel number or a streaming app in its guide of Nov. 9, so check your provider’s listing first.

Our our Copa Sudamericana final 2026 live hub carries updates.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a public prediction market, Boca Juniors trade at 58% and Atlético Mineiro at 42% to win the trophy, as of 2:22 a.m. ET on Nov. 16. About US$23,000 has been traded on the market, so it is thin and moves easily.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

CONMEBOL's own page could not be opened, so the 5:30 p.m. Colombia time kickoff is relayed by press reports but not confirmed at the organiser. Reports differ on the original start time, so only the 5:30 p.m. figure is used here.

Reported capacity targets after the expansion range from 60,000 to 65,000. We found no injury news, lineups, ticket-sales figures or security plans from the past 48 hours.

We could not confirm a channel number or streaming app for beIN Sports USA, and we found no Spanish-language rights holder.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at a reported 5:30 p.m. Colombia time in Barranquilla, Colombia. CONMEBOL's own page could not be checked, so the time is not confirmed at the organiser.

Who plays in the final?

Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil. Boca seek a third title, while Mineiro have never won the competition.

Where can US fans watch?

beIN Sports says the final can be followed on its beIN Sports USA signal. Check your provider for the channel number before kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 21.

What time does the final start in the US?

Kickoff is reported for 5:30 p.m. US Eastern on Saturday, Nov. 21. That is 7:30 p.m. in Buenos Aires and Brazil.

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