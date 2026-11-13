Scaloni Renews as Argentina Coach to 2030

Source: Wikimedia Commons / Andrzej Otrębski (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Lionel Scaloni, the coach who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, will stay in charge of the national team until 2030. Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA, the national federation), announced the renewal on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Argentina plays Uruguay in Buenos Aires on Friday 13 November, a friendly that starts at 8 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Eastern Time, ET). For US fans, the deal settles who will lead the squad into the 2030 World Cup.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina’s men’s team since 7 September 2018.

What His contract now runs to 2030. The federation’s statement gives no salary or contract clauses.

When Announced Thursday 12 November 2026 at a news conference, one day before the Uruguay friendly.

Next Argentina v Uruguay at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Friday 13 November, 8 p.m. local (6 p.m. Eastern Time, ET).

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Argentina’s football federation says Scaloni, who won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles (South America’s national-team championship), will coach the national team until 2030.

What the Federation Announced

The AFA said Scaloni confirmed his future through an announcement by Tapia. Both men then repeated it at a news conference at the Predio Lionel Andrés Messi, the AFA’s training complex.

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The federation’s own headline says Scaloni “renews his contract until 2030 and continues as coach.” Its text adds the line “Habrá Scaloneta hasta 2030,” or “There will be Scaloneta until 2030,” using the fans’ nickname for his team.

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The statement gives the end date and nothing else on the terms. It does not give a salary, a break clause or the make-up of his coaching staff.

La Bombonera, the Boca Juniors stadium in Buenos Aires, where Argentina meets Uruguay on Friday 13 November. File photo. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Four Titles Since 2018

Scaloni took charge on 7 September 2018, according to the AFA. The federation lists four titles since then: the 2022 World Cup, the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima, a one-off match between the South American and European champions.

His first big test came at the 2019 Copa América in Brazil, where his side reached the semi-finals and lost 2-0 to the hosts. The AFA recalls that match for refereeing decisions it says hurt Argentina, which is the federation’s view and not an official ruling.

Why It Matters

A long deal signed in November removes the question that usually hangs over a national team after a big tournament, which is who coaches next. If Scaloni serves to 2030 he will have led Argentina for about twelve years, counting from September 2018.

That length is the point of the announcement, and it is our reading, not a claim by the AFA. The federation has not said what it expects from the 2030 cycle.

What It Means for You

US fans who follow Argentina can plan around one coach and one playing style through the coming World Cup cycle. Friday’s friendly is the first match under the new deal, and the AFA says it starts at 8 p.m. in Buenos Aires, which is 6 p.m. Eastern.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is Friday 13 November, when Argentina meets Uruguay at La Bombonera, the stadium of Boca Juniors in the La Boca district. Any change to the coaching staff would be the next sign of how the 2030 plan will work.

What Is Not Known

The AFA has not published the salary, the exact contract structure or any exit terms. It has also not said whether his assistants will stay.

In Plain English The AFA is Argentina’s football federation, and Claudio Tapia is its president. Scaloni is the head coach of the men’s national team. A friendly is a match that does not count in a competition. “Scaloneta” is the fans’ nickname for Scaloni’s team.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Read more in our Latin America Sports Daily for Friday 13 November. It tracks the day’s football across the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Until when is Lionel Scaloni’s contract?

The Argentine Football Association says Scaloni renewed his contract until 2030. It announced the deal on Thursday 12 November 2026 and gave no other terms.

When does Argentina play Uruguay?

The AFA says Argentina plays Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Friday 13 November 2026. Kick-off is at 8 p.m. local time, which is 6 p.m. Eastern.

How many titles has Scaloni won with Argentina?

The AFA lists four: the 2022 World Cup, the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. He has been head coach since 7 September 2018.

Sources: Argentine Football Association (AFA), announcement of Scaloni’s renewal, 12 November 2026; AFA, match announcement for Argentina v Uruguay

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error