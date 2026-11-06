Argentina Jobless Rate Rises to 7.9%
ARGENTINA · ECONOMY
Key Facts
- The country Argentina, a major South American economy, is led by libertarian President Javier Milei.
- The rate Urban unemployment was 7.9% in April–June, from 7.6% a year earlier.
- State jobs Federal payrolls fell to 266,205 people in September, down 6.1% in a year.
- Next dates State headcount on Monday 30 November; the next jobless figure on Friday 18 December 2026.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Argentina’s jobless rate climbed to 7.9% in the second quarter of 2026, while the national government keeps shrinking its own payroll. INDEC, the country’s statistics office, counted about 1.2 million jobless people in the 31 urban areas it surveys between April and June.
For US readers, the numbers show a labour market under strain while President Javier Milei’s government trims its own payroll and relies on an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue programme. Investors who hold Argentine bonds or US-listed Argentine shares watch jobs because weak jobs can test public support for reforms.
What the Jobs Survey Shows
INDEC reported in September 2026 that 7.9% of people in the labour force in the 31 urban areas it surveys had no job but were looking for one. The rate was 7.6% in the second quarter of 2025, 6.6% in the third quarter, 7.5% in the fourth and 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026.
INDEC calls the change from a year earlier statistically insignificant, which means it could be survey noise. In the interior cities, outside Greater Buenos Aires (the capital’s metropolitan area), unemployment rose 1.3 points in a year to 7.6%, a rise INDEC calls statistically significant, though the rate is still below Greater Buenos Aires at 8.2%.
The quality of work also slipped, as informal jobs, where workers pay no pension contributions or tax registration, made up 45.0% of employment, 1.0 point more than a year earlier. About 13.6 million people had a job in INDEC’s count.
How Many State Jobs Have Gone
INDEC published its monthly headcount of federal workers on Friday 30 October 2026. It counted 266,205 people at the end of September, 0.8% fewer than in August and 6.1% fewer than a year earlier.
The national public administration, meaning ministries and agencies, employed 179,396 people, which is 7.2% fewer than a year earlier. State-run companies and firms with state stakes employed 86,809, down 3.8%.
INDEC’s August count was 268,404 people. September’s loss of about 2,200 people shows the cuts continue, but slowly.
INDEC said 13 state bodies, 12 state companies and one agency, had not reported their staff numbers, so it carried forward their last figures for 7,598 people, or 2.9% of the total. That adds some uncertainty to the latest monthly figure.
Do the Cuts Explain the Jobless Rate?
Probably not much, and INDEC draws no link. The yearly loss of about 17,000 federal jobs is small next to 1.2 million jobless people, so the cuts alone cannot explain the rate.
Provincial and city governments are not in INDEC’s federal count, and private firms also shape the survey. INDEC says the employment rate (45.0%) did not change significantly, while the activity rate, the share of people working or looking for work, rose 0.8 points to 48.9%.
Milei’s Reforms and the IMF
Milei came to office in December 2023 promising to shrink the state and cut the budget deficit. IMF staff and Argentina reached a staff-level agreement on the third review of the four-year loan programme on Tuesday 27 October 2026, covering about US$900 million.
The IMF’s executive board is due to consider it in early December, and the deal keeps a 2026 primary surplus target of 1.4% of output, meaning the budget before interest must show a surplus. Staff-level agreements are not final until the board votes.
What It Means for You
If you own Argentine bonds, watch whether jobless numbers stay near 8% while inflation keeps falling, because that mix tests public patience. Our note on Argentina’s 1.9% September inflation shows the price side of the same story.
Travelers and expats are unlikely to see a direct effect, though strikes in the public sector can disrupt services such as airports and offices. US firms with Argentine staff should watch the 18 December figure for signs of easing hiring pressure.
What Is Not Known
It is not known how many jobs the provinces and cities have cut, because INDEC’s headcount covers only the federal government. It is also unclear how much of the 7.9% rate comes from people entering the job market rather than people losing jobs.
INDEC has not yet released the July to September survey, so any claim about a third-quarter trend is a guess. The next releases will show whether the pace of cuts and the jobless rate move together.
What to Watch
INDEC lists the October federal headcount for Monday 30 November 2026. It lists the July to September jobs survey for Friday 18 December 2026, when a financial-data calendar forecasts 7.8%.
Before that, INDEC publishes October inflation on Thursday 12 November 2026, with a financial-data calendar forecasting 2.2% after 1.9% in September. The IMF board decision is expected in early December.
More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Argentina’s Unemployment Rate?
INDEC measured 7.9% for April to June 2026, with about 1.2 million people jobless. The survey covers 31 urban areas and is published quarterly.
Is the Job Cut Causing Higher Unemployment?
INDEC does not draw that link, and it calls the yearly change in unemployment not statistically significant. The 17,000 federal jobs lost over the year are small next to 1.2 million jobless people.
When Is the Next Unemployment Figure?
INDEC lists the July to September survey for Friday 18 December 2026. A financial-data calendar forecasts 7.8%, against 7.9% now.
Sources: INDEC, Labour Market: Rates and Socioeconomic Indicators, second quarter 2026, September 2026; INDEC, Staffing of the National Public Administration, State Companies and Societies, September 2026, 30 October 2026; INDEC, release calendar for the second half of 2026; International Monetary Fund, staff-level agreement on the third review, 27 October 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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