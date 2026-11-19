Argentina’s trade surplus rose to US$3.39 billion in October 2026, well above the US$2.05 billion consensus forecast.

File photo: Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires. Foto: Andrzej Otrębski, CC BY-SA 4.0

Rio Times Markets · Argentina

Argentina sold US$3.39 billion more goods abroad than it bought in October 2026, a trade surplus far larger than forecast. The figure, published on Thursday 19 November by INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics institute, beat the US$2.05 billion forecast by US$1.34 billion.

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A trade surplus brings in more dollars than the country spends on imports, which is useful for a country that needs foreign currency. For investors holding Argentine bonds or American depositary receipts (ADRs, Argentine shares traded in the US), it is a favourable data point, though one month does not make a trend.

Key Facts What happened Argentina’s October 2026 trade surplus was US$3.39 billion, up from US$2.98 billion in September.

Versus forecast The consensus forecast was US$2.05 billion, so the result beat it by US$1.34 billion.

What is unknown Our release data do not split the result into exports and imports.

What to watch The September economic activity index (EMAE) is due on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina’s trade surplus rose to US$3.39 billion in October 2026, well above the US$2.05 billion consensus forecast.

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What Changed in October

The October surplus of US$3.39 billion is US$0.42 billion larger than September’s US$2.98 billion. It also sits US$1.34 billion above the consensus forecast of US$2.05 billion.

The beat against the forecast was therefore larger than the rise from the month before. The forecast implied a smaller surplus than September’s, and the surplus grew instead.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Where the Trend Stands

INDEC reported a September surplus of US$2.98 billion, built on exports of US$10.04 billion and imports of US$7.06 billion. October’s reading is the larger of the two months.

Our calendar record holds only the previous month for comparison, so we do not call October a record. A longer series, published by INDEC, would show where it ranks over the year.

Why a Bigger Surplus Matters

A larger surplus means more dollars flowing into Argentina than leaving through imports. That can help the country build up foreign-currency reserves and service its foreign debt.

Our release data do not say whether exports rose, imports fell, or both happened. If imports are weak because domestic demand is soft, the surplus is less of a sign of strength than it looks.

What Would Change the Picture

A reading for November above September’s US$2.98 billion would suggest the higher level is holding. A reading near or below the US$2.05 billion forecast would suggest October was an exception.

INDEC’s detailed breakdown of exports and imports would show whether the gain came from sales abroad or from restrained purchases. Until then, the cause of the beat remains unconfirmed.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the surplus is one more sign that Argentina is earning dollars rather than burning them. The figure alone does not settle questions about reserves, debt or the peso.

Travellers and importers should note that a surplus built on weak imports can mean fewer foreign goods on shelves. The next test is the monthly economic activity index (EMAE) for September, due on Tuesday 24 November 2026, which shows how the wider economy is doing.

Related Coverage

See our earlier report on the September trade surplus, the October budget surplus, and our Argentina coverage.

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar (actual, consensus forecast and previous values, released 19 November 2026); INDEC, Intercambio Comercial Argentino, September 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Argentina’s trade balance in October 2026?

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of US$3.39 billion in October 2026. That was above the US$2.05 billion forecast and September’s US$2.98 billion.

What is a trade surplus?

A trade surplus means a country exports more goods than it imports. In October, Argentina’s exports exceeded its imports by US$3.39 billion.

Why did the surplus rise in October?

Our release data do not say. The split between higher exports and lower imports is not yet confirmed.

What would show the higher surplus is lasting?

A November reading above September’s US$2.98 billion would support that view. A fall toward the US$2.05 billion forecast would point to a one-off.

What Argentine data comes next?

The economic activity index (EMAE) for September is due on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The previous reading was a decline of 1.7%.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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