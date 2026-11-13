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since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Study Ties 42,000 Brazil Deaths to El Niño

By · · 4 min read
A street in Rio Vermelho, Salvador, crowded with people, many in white and sun hats, on the day of the Iemanjá festival in 2019.
A street in Rio Vermelho on the day of the Iemanjá festival in 2019. (Photo: Kátia C. Oliveira / Ajmcbarreto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Institute for Health Policy Studies (IEPS), a Brazilian health-policy think tank, said on Friday 13 November 2026 that El Niño was linked to at least 42,200 additional deaths of people aged 60 and over in Brazil between 2000 and 2024. El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide and brings extra heat to much of Brazil.

US readers with ties to Brazil, as travellers, retirees or investors, may care because the study points to heat as a risk for older people. El Niño also affects crops and commodities, although this note does not measure that.

Key Facts

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Estimate. At least 42,200 additional deaths of people aged 60 and over in Brazil, 2000 to 2024.

Strongest signal. Elderly mortality rose 4.1% in the Northeast coast and Agreste, the semi-arid inland belt, and 3.4% in the North.

No effect found. The Equatorial zone showed no detectable effect on elderly mortality.

Caveat. An association, not proven causation; the summary pages state no confidence range.

A Brazilian think tank estimates that El Niño heat is associated with at least 42,200 extra deaths of older people from 2000 to 2024.

What The Study Found

The authors counted deaths of people aged 60 and over in all 5,570 Brazilian municipalities from 2000 to 2024, across seven El Niño episodes. They used ERA5, the European climate reanalysis dataset, to match each month’s weather to local mortality.

Total elderly mortality rose between 0.7% and 4.1% in three of four tropical climate zones, compared with the temperate South. The largest rise was 4.1% in the Coastal and Agreste Northeast, where the Agreste is the semi-arid belt inland from the coast, followed by 3.4% in the North and 0.7% in the centre of the country.

The Equatorial zone showed no detectable effect. Deaths from non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, also rose between 1.1% and 3.4%.

The IEPS headline reads “at least 42 thousand additional deaths of older people”. The figure is a floor, since the note says “at least”.

El Niño months brought more days above 35°C and more heat waves. The researchers present these results as an association, not proven causation.

Why It Matters For Brazil And Beyond

The authors are Bernardo Jazra, an IEPS researcher, Guilherme Cabrine of the graduate economics school of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), a Brazilian university, and Rudi Rocha, IEPS research director and a professor at FGV’s business school. The study was released with the support of Instituto Itaúsa.

The comparison group is the South of Brazil, which has the mildest climate and the least exposure to El Niño heat. Each tropical zone was compared with the South in the same month and year, so a gap between the two points to El Niño heat.

Primary-care coverage, meaning local first-line health services, was associated with a smaller effect in all tropical zones except the Equatorial one. There, access to urgent and emergency care matters more.

Older people are more at risk from heat, the study indicates, and Brazil’s ageing population makes this a question for the health system and the economy. Our earlier piece on a separate study of El Niño heat deaths, Strong El Niño Adds 107,000 Heat Deaths, looks at the same subject separately.

Copacabana beach at night in Rio de Janeiro
File photo: Copacabana beach at night in Rio de Janeiro.
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B3 · São Paulo
Nov 13, 2026 · 11:54

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,880.69
+0.32%
L 171,132day rangeH 172,217

+9.14% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
27% advancing

4 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.66
+0.24%

EUR / BRL
6.25
+0.95%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
96.88
+1.11%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+0.58%
WEGE3, RENT3

Energy
0.00%
PETR4, PRIO3

Consumer Staples
-0.25%
ABEV3

Materials
-0.59%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.83%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
-0.96%
ENEV3

Consumer Disc.
-1.18%
AZZA3

Mining
-1.82%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,880.69
+0.32%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,811.20
-0.27%

S&P IPSAChile
10,685.60
+0.57%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,444.17
-0.36%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,880.69 +0.32% +9.14% 171,324.31 172,217 171,132
USD/BRL 5.66 +0.24% +6.86% 5.64 5.67 5.63
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.89 +0.43% +38.01% 44.70 44.96 44.62 3,087,400
VALE3 63.84 -0.17% -2.80% 63.95 64.24 63.75 1,014,600
ITUB4 41.91 +0.55% +6.62% 41.68 42.17 41.62 2,062,900
BBDC4 14.29 -0.21% -26.64% 14.32 14.44 14.27 3,279,500
BBAS3 15.07 -2.65% -33.07% 15.48 15.60 14.98 27,915,100
B3SA3 14.61 -1.02% +0.97% 14.76 14.87 14.53 10,452,800
ABEV3 15.71 -0.25% +15.11% 15.75 15.80 15.64 564,500
WEGE3 51.56 -0.17% +14.90% 51.65 52.05 50.93 1,085,500
PRIO3 63.03 -0.43% +58.12% 63.30 63.83 62.96 6,049,100
SUZB3 55.71 -0.59% +16.93% 56.04 55.98 55.48 347,800
RENT3 29.97 +1.32% -28.71% 29.58 30.19 29.58 1,187,500
AZZA3 16.70 -1.18% -43.29% 16.90 17.10 16.32 752,100
CSNA3 4.00 -5.44% -53.54% 4.23 4.14 3.95 8,901,400
GGBR4 25.01 +0.16% +32.15% 24.97 25.09 24.73 365,400
ENEV3 26.74 -0.96% +38.57% 27.00 27.09 26.73 850,800

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.00
-5.44%
BBAS3
15.07
-2.65%
RENT3
29.97
+1.32%
AZZA3
16.70
-1.18%
B3SA3
14.61
-1.02%
ENEV3
26.74
-0.96%
SUZB3
55.71
-0.59%
ITUB4
41.91
+0.55%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.32%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What Is Not Known

The summary pages state no confidence interval, so the uncertainty around the 42,200 figure is unclear. The full methods sit in the note’s PDF, and it is not known whether this technical note has been peer reviewed.

It is also not known how many additional deaths to expect in the current El Niño. Nor is it known whether Brazilian cities have heat plans for older residents.

What To Watch Next

The study does not forecast deaths for this year, and we do not either. The open points to follow are the full methods and any confidence range.

Readers who follow the country can find more coverage in our Brazil news section. The IEPS technical note and its launch page remain the primary documents.

Sources

Primary sources: IEPS Technical Note 46, El Niño impact on health and mortality in Brazil; IEPS launch page for Technical Note 46.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many elderly deaths does the study link to El Niño?

The IEPS study estimates at least 42,200 additional deaths of people aged 60 and over in Brazil between 2000 and 2024, across seven El Niño episodes.

Does the study prove El Niño caused these deaths?

No. The authors present an association, not proven causation, and the summary pages report no confidence interval.

Which parts of Brazil were most affected?

Elderly mortality rose 4.1% in the Coastal and Agreste Northeast and 3.4% in the North. The centre of the country saw 0.7%, and the Equatorial zone showed no detectable effect.

What is El Niño?

It is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide. In Brazil it brings extra heat to much of the country.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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