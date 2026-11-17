Rio Times Markets · Angola

Published Tuesday, 17 November 2026 · Source: Banco Nacional de Angola (central bank), INE Angola (national statistics institute)

Angola’s central bank lowered its main interest rate to 14.00% from 14.75% on Tuesday 17 November 2026, another step in a series of cuts this year. Governor Manuel Tiago Dias of the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA) said the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, its rate-setting panel, acted because inflation keeps slowing and the short- and medium-term outlook is favourable.

Annual inflation was 8.16% in October, Angola’s National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on 6 November, which is 9.27 points lower than a year earlier. For US investors and companies with exposure to Angola, a lower rate is meant to make local credit cheaper and may lower returns on savings and bonds in the kwanza, Angola’s currency, though the gap over inflation is still wide.

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Key Facts What Angola’s central bank cut its main rate to 14.00% from 14.75%, a 0.75-point cut.

When Tuesday 17 November 2026, after the rate committee met on 16 and 17 November.

Why Annual inflation fell to 8.16% in October from 8.43% in September.

The run The rate was 17.5% before the May cut, so it is down 3.5 points since.

Next The date of the next committee meeting has not been confirmed.

Angola is borrowing more cheaply because prices are rising far more slowly than a year ago. The rate is still 5.84 points above inflation, by our arithmetic.

How Angola Got to 14%

In May 2026 the committee cut by half a point, from 17.5% to 17.0%. It then took 1.25 points to 15.75% and, on 15 September, a full point to 14.75%.

Tuesday’s 0.75-point move brings the total since the May meeting to 3.5 points. In September the committee also lowered the share of deposits that banks must hold in reserve, in national currency, to 16.5% from 17.5%.

Each step followed slower prices. INE has put annual inflation at 8.78% in August, 8.43% in September and 8.16% in October.

The October figure is 9.27 points below that of October 2025.

File photo: the bayfront promenade in Luanda, Angola’s capital.

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What the Central Bank Wants

The committee’s stated reason is the progress inflation has made, and the governor repeated on Tuesday that the outlook for prices and the economy is favourable. In September it kept its end-2026 inflation projection at 8.6%, give or take one point, a level October’s 8.16% already sits below.

We have not seen a statement on how many more cuts the committee has in mind. A rate of 14.00% against inflation of 8.16% still leaves a gap of 5.84 points by our arithmetic, so borrowing remains costly in real terms.

In Plain English

Main interest rate: the BNA’s benchmark rate, which sets the tone for borrowing costs across the economy.

the BNA’s benchmark rate, which sets the tone for borrowing costs across the economy. Monetary Policy Committee: the BNA panel that sets that rate several times a year.

the BNA panel that sets that rate several times a year. Kwanza: Angola’s currency.

Angola’s currency. Real return: the interest rate minus inflation, a rough measure of what savers earn after prices rise.

What It Means for You

Lower policy rates feed through to what Angolan banks charge companies and pay savers. Cheaper kwanza loans can help firms that borrow locally, while holders of kwanza treasury bills, short-term government debt, may see yields drift down.

For the oil side of Angola’s economy, see our report on how the global oil price, Brent, affects Angola. Households feel the cut mostly through prices: the October inflation figure is covered in our inflation report.

What Is Not Known

The full text of the committee’s written communiqué has not been confirmed. We therefore cannot say whether it changed reserve requirements or its inflation forecast.

The date of the next committee meeting is also unconfirmed. INE’s November inflation release is the next hard price data; October’s came out on 6 November, but the November date has not been confirmed.

Background: Angola Slashes Benchmark Interest Rate by 125 Basis Points and Who Runs Angola’s Economy.

More: Angola news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Angola’s central bank decide?

It cut its main interest rate by 0.75 points to 14.00% from 14.75% on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It is the latest in a run of cuts this year.

Why did the central bank cut the rate?

The governor, Manuel Tiago Dias, pointed to the slowing of inflation and favourable short- and medium-term prospects. INE puts annual inflation at 8.16% in October.

How far has Angola’s inflation fallen?

Annual inflation was 8.16% in October 2026, against 8.43% in September, and 9.27 points below October 2025. INE, the national statistics institute, published the figure on 6 November.

What happens next?

The date of the next committee meeting has not been confirmed. INE’s November inflation figure will show whether prices keep slowing.

Sources: Banco Nacional de Angola, Monetary Policy Committee decision, 17 November 2026 (https://www.bna.ao); INE Angola, Índice de Preços no Consumidor Nacional (national consumer price index), October 2026 (https://www.ine.gov.ao/publicacoes/detalhes/NTg1MjA%3D). This is news, not investment advice.

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