Amnesty Condemns Attack on Atiku Convoy

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja, seen from a golf course in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Amnesty International Nigeria, the local branch of the global human-rights group, condemned violent attacks on the campaign convoy of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, on Saturday 7 November 2026. Amnesty says the attacks took place on Thursday 5 November in Kebbi State, in north-west Nigeria.

Atiku, a former vice president, is the presidential candidate of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so the safety of its campaign season matters to US investors and to Washington.

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Amnesty says the attack came as the ADC fights a ruling of 5 November by the Federal High Court, a national trial court in Abuja, that voided its 2027 candidacies. The party says it will appeal.

Key Facts Who Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, is the candidate of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

What Amnesty says suspected political thugs attacked his campaign convoy in Kebbi State on Thursday 5 November.

Why it matters Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer.

Not known No injury count or arrests confirmed; Kebbi officials reportedly deny intimidating the opposition.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction market, 7 November 2026, 5:01 a.m. ET: Tinubu 67.5%, Peter Obi 27.5%, Atiku 1.8%.

What Happened in Kebbi

Amnesty said the attack came on Thursday 5 November, during campaign engagements in Kebbi. It said suspected political thugs, armed with knives and machetes, blocked roads and pelted convoy vehicles with stones.

Amnesty said they beat opposition members severely and badly vandalised campaign vehicles. Amnesty said it analysed video footage, and one verified recording is from Argungu Local Government Area, a district of Kebbi.

Amnesty also said armed thugs deliberately targeted media crews, smashing cameras and broadcast equipment. We found no independent account of the damage.

Amnesty named no sponsor of the attackers, and we found no claim of responsibility. The attack followed a similar confrontation days earlier in neighbouring Sokoto State, which we have not independently confirmed.

Reports say the Kebbi governor’s press secretary denied state intimidation and accused ADC supporters of damaging a billboard. The Kebbi branch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly asked for an investigation into vandalism, and we could not confirm either statement directly.

A line of flags along a fenced roadside in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, photographed in 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Amnesty Said

Amnesty International Nigeria described the pattern in blunt terms. It said: “Clearly, a brutal campaign of repression against the opposition and its supporters is increasingly making it extremely difficult for them to exercise their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly.”

Amnesty said no citizen should face harm or death for peaceful political activity. It said security agencies have repeatedly failed to stop attacks on opposition gatherings in Niger, Kaduna, Edo and Enugu states.

The group said impunity for “sponsored political thuggery” undermines constitutional democracy. It urged authorities to investigate the Kebbi incident immediately, prosecute perpetrators and their sponsors, and protect all political actors regardless of party.

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Why It Matters Beyond Nigeria

Nigeria’s politics reach far beyond its borders, because it is the most populous country in Africa. It is also a major oil producer, so unrest around its vote is watched by energy markets and investors.

For US readers, the question is election integrity in a country with deep ties to the United States. Opposition candidates who cannot campaign safely make the 2027 vote harder to judge as free.

Our earlier report on the court ruling that voided Atiku’s candidacy explains the legal fight behind this campaign. Our profile of Atiku and his challenge to Tinubu sets out who he is.

What it means for you: watch for a police response, any arrests and the ADC appeal, because each will show how safe the campaign can be. A credible investigation would calm concerns, while continued silence would keep them alive.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market platform, the market “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” had about US$153,000 traded when we read it at 5:01 a.m. ET on 7 November 2026. It priced Tinubu at 67.5%, Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor, at 27.5%, and Atiku at 1.8%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They reflect what traders expect, not what Nigerian voters have said.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

No injury count has been published for the Kebbi attack, and no deaths have been reported. No victims have been named.

We could not confirm a police response, and we found no arrests. We also found no claim of responsibility.

Amnesty names no sponsor, so who organised the attack is unknown. Readers should treat any claim of party sponsorship as unproven.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amnesty International Nigeria say about the Kebbi attack?

It condemned violent attacks on Atiku Abubakar’s convoy and called them part of a brutal campaign of repression against the opposition. It urged authorities to investigate, prosecute perpetrators and sponsors, and protect all political actors.

Who attacked Atiku’s convoy in Kebbi?

Amnesty says suspected political thugs with knives and machetes carried out the attack on Thursday 5 November. Amnesty names no sponsor.

Was anyone killed or injured?

No deaths have been reported, and we found no injury count. We could not confirm any police response.

Why does the attack matter to US readers?

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer. Safe campaigning helps investors and officials judge how credible the 2027 election will be.

Sources: Amnesty International Nigeria statement of 7 November 2026; Polymarket market “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” (https://polymarket.com/event/nigerian-presidential-election-winner-20260602162945585).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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