Apartment towers and shops on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, at dusk. File photo, June 2026. (Photo: Isma4l, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped)

Security: Somalia

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked Somali militant group, fired mortar shells at a Puntland army base at Af-urur, in Somalia’s Bari region, on the morning of Wednesday 18 November 2026 (local time), according to Caasimada Online, a Somali news site. Puntland is the semi-autonomous north-eastern state that runs its own security forces.

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Caasimada, filing from the port city of Bosaso, says word from the area is that Puntland troops chased the group that fired the shells. It reports no casualties so far.

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Key Facts Who. Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked Somali militant group, and Puntland troops at Af-urur.

What. Mortar fire on a Puntland army base in the Bari region of north-eastern Somalia.

When. The morning of Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Casualties. None reported so far, and no Puntland statement yet.

As of. 18 November 2026, 21:30 GMT.

A mortar attack on a Puntland base in Bari adds to tension in a region where Puntland says it is preparing a wider offensive against Al-Shabaab.

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What Caasimada Reported

Caasimada Online says the shelling hit Af-urur, where Puntland forces keep a base. It adds that, according to word from the area, the troops pursued the group that carried out the attack.

The site says no losses from the mortar fire had been reported and gives no detail on where the attackers went. We found no second independent report and no Puntland government statement on this attack, so the account rests on that one outlet.

File photo from 2011: a Ugandan soldier with the African Union mission at a defensive position in Mogadishu, not in Bari. (Photo: African Union Mission in Somalia Public Information, public domain)

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Calmadow and Operation Onkod

Caasimada ties the attack to renewed tension around the Calmadow mountains, a rugged area where it says Puntland forces and Al-Shabaab have clashed on and off since 2010. It adds that Al-Shabaab recently carried out a similar attack at Galgala, also in Bari, which caused deaths and injuries.

The site also says Puntland has announced a large operation, code-named Onkod, against Al-Shabaab in those mountains and that it is expected to start soon. Our earlier coverage of the group is in our Somalia explainer, and of Somali sanctions on its financiers in this report.

What Is Not Known

No casualty figures, no Puntland government account and no claim of responsibility from Al-Shabaab had been published in the reports we found. It is also unclear whether Operation Onkod has begun.

For wider context on the security fight, see our report on Uganda’s troop withdrawal from Somalia. We will update this report if Puntland or a second outlet confirms details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Af-urur?

Af-urur is a village in the Bari region of Puntland, Somalia’s semi-autonomous north-east, where Puntland troops keep a base, according to Caasimada Online. Caasimada Online says the mortar fire of 18 November 2026 targeted that base.

Were there casualties in the Af-urur attack?

None had been reported at the time of writing, according to Caasimada Online. The site also gave no detail on where the attackers went.

Who is Al-Shabaab?

Al-Shabaab is an al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has fought Somalia’s governments for years. Caasimada Online says it has operated in Bari for a long time.

Sources: Caasimada Online, “Al-Shabaab oo weerar ka fulisay Bari + Bartilmaameedka”, 18 November 2026.

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