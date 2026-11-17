Music: Benin

Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo was nominated three times for the 69th Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced on Monday 16 November 2026. The Recording Academy is the US body of music professionals that runs the Grammys, the best-known awards show in American music.

Kidjo is up for Best Global Music Album with “HOPE!!”, Best Global Music Performance with “Bando [Orchestral]”, and Best African Music Performance with “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”. The second is a collaboration with American producer Pharrell Williams and American rapper Quavo, and the third is with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

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Grammy.com lists 19 career nominations and 5 wins for Kidjo, as read on 17 November 2026. The two Global Music categories honour music that goes beyond traditional US styles, the Recording Academy says.

Key Facts Who. Angélique Kidjo, a singer from Benin, earns three 69th Grammy nominations.

Categories. Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, Best African Music Performance.

Record. Her career total is 19 nominations and 5 wins; the fifth win came in 2022.

Field. Four of the five Best Global Music Album nominees are African artists; one is Brazilian.

As of 17 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

Kidjo is nominated three times, and four of the five artists up for the global music album award come from Africa, with one Brazilian rival.

Africa Fills the Global Music Field

Four of the five nominees for Best Global Music Album are African, according to the Recording Academy’s list on grammy.com, read on 17 November 2026. They are Kidjo and the Nigerian singers Davido, Ayra Starr and Tems, with Brazilian singer Anitta the only outsider.

The 2026 winner of that category was a Brazilian pair, Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia, for “Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo”, per grammy.com. This year Anitta carries Brazil’s hopes with “EQUILIBRIVM”, against four African rivals.

Best African Music Performance went to Tyla, a South African singer, in 2026 and 2024, and to Tems in 2025, grammy.com shows. This year’s field has Kidjo with Ayra Starr, Tems, Ghanaian musicians Rocky Dawuni and King Ayisoba, and Nigerian stars ASAKE and Wizkid.

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What We Know

Kidjo won her fifth Grammy in 2022 for Best Global Music Album with “Mother Nature” at the 64th Grammy Awards, grammy.com records. At the 68th Grammys in February 2026 she was nominated for Best Global Music Performance with the song “Jerusalema”.

“Bando [Orchestral]” pairs her with two American artists, while “Aye Kan” pairs her with a Nigerian singer. The album “HOPE!!” is the only one of the three nominated in her name alone.

Angélique Kidjo on the red carpet at a reception at the Library of Congress, the US national library, in Washington, 28 February 2023. Photo: Shawn Miller/Library of Congress (public domain, CC0).

What Is Not Known

Final-round voting by Recording Academy members runs from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027, so no winner exists yet. The ceremony is set for Sunday 7 February 2027 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Whether 19 nominations make Kidjo the most nominated African artist is not confirmed, so we state only the count on grammy.com. Which of her three nominations is likeliest to win is open, because members have not yet cast final votes.

What It Means for Readers in the US

The Grammys are voted on by the members of a US body, so these nominations show how American music insiders rate African work. In the album category, four of the five slots went to African artists on 16 November 2026.

Kidjo became the first African musician on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2026, as we reported earlier. A separate body, the Latin Recording Academy, runs the Latin Grammys, covered in our report on the 2026 Latin Grammy nominations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Angélique Kidjo get nominated for?

The Recording Academy announced on 16 November 2026 her three nominations. They are Best Global Music Album (“HOPE!!”), Best Global Music Performance (“Bando [Orchestral]”) and Best African Music Performance (“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”).

When is the 69th Grammy Awards ceremony?

The Recording Academy set the ceremony for Sunday 7 February 2027 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Members cast final votes from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027.

How many Grammys has Kidjo won?

Grammy.com lists 5 wins from 19 career nominations, as read on 17 November 2026. Her fifth came in 2022 for Best Global Music Album with “Mother Nature”.

Who else is up for Best Global Music Album?

Grammy.com listed the field on 17 November 2026. The others are Anitta (“EQUILIBRIVM”), Davido (“Oriadé”), Ayra Starr (“Starrgirl”) and Tems (“Love Is A Kingdom”).

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