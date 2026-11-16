Africa Intelligence Brief — Monday, November 16, 2026 Photo: David Trainer, Public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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Cape Verde — calm · renewal The Gambia — ballot · third term South Africa — letters · clock DR Congo — plague · fatigue Mozambique — trial · no cameras Tanzania — appeal · waiting

Africa wakes this Monday in a mood of steady, watchful patience, with votes counted, lists drawn up and clocks running. A small Atlantic democracy has just renewed its president without drama, while larger neighbours wait on courts, coalition letters and a health bulletin.

The register is procedural: provisional results, nomination briefings, deadlines and hearing dates. Beneath it, people sound less anxious about who wins than about whether the rules will hold when the result is inconvenient.

The through-line is the mandate: how it is won, how it is contested and how long it is allowed to last. Cape Verde shows it renewed in calm, and the rest of the continent shows it still being negotiated.

Key Facts —Cape Verde. President José Maria Neves won a second term with about 64% on provisional results. —The Gambia. Five presidential candidates were cleared by 12 November, including Adama Barrow, who seeks a third term, and nine by 15 November. —South Africa. ActionSA’s Johannesburg offer to the Democratic Alliance awaits an answer before councils meet by about 22 November. —DR Congo. The Ebola outbreak has passed 11,000 confirmed cases and 5,387 deaths. —Mozambique. Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane faces a Supreme Court hearing on 17 November, with live cameras refused.

Cape Verde: A Calm Vote On The Atlantic

Cape Verde, a Portuguese-speaking island nation off West Africa, re-elected President José Maria Neves on Sunday 15 November. Provisional results gave him about 64% against 31.6% for his main challenger, Joana Rosa, who conceded.

Neves, 66, is a former prime minister from the centre-left PAICV party, which also won the May parliamentary election. The campaign turned on youth unemployment and the cost of living, not on questions about whether the vote would be fair.

The mood is quiet pride, though turnout was low at 31.7% of about 418,000 registered voters, which Neves put down partly to emigration and outdated voter lists. In a week of contested mandates elsewhere, a concession speech is itself a headline.

The open question is delivery, since a second term in a tourism-dependent economy rewards jobs rather than speeches. Young voters who backed stability will now watch for wages.

The Gambia: Waiting For The Final List

The Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission said on 12 November that it had cleared five presidential candidates for the vote on Saturday 5 December, and a later report on 15 November put the cleared total at nine. They include President Adama Barrow, who seeks a third term, and Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party, who is making what he calls a final bid.

Two aspirants were rejected, Bakusa Dukureh over dual citizenship and a disputed school certificate and Kebba Bojang over a date-of-birth mismatch, and six more were still being checked on 13 November. Nominations closed at 6 p.m. on Saturday 14 November, and we could not confirm the final published list.

The mood in Banjul is tense routine, with the paperwork becoming the first battleground. When a third-term bid meets a crowded opposition, every rejected form is read as politics.

The opposition’s biggest risk is splitting its vote against an incumbent. A candidate list this long makes that risk concrete.

South Africa: The Coalition Clock Keeps Ticking

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has offered to drop his own bid for Johannesburg’s mayoralty if Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate, also steps aside. In return ActionSA would take the deputy mayor’s post and ask the DA to back its Nasiphi Moya in Tshwane.

The DA led Johannesburg with 34.79% against 20.25% for the African National Congress (ANC) and 16.27% for ActionSA. ActionSA’s national chairman, Michael Beaumont, confirmed the letter and said the party does not want Zille as Johannesburg’s mayor.

Councils must meet within 14 days of the declaration of results, which points to about 22 November. That leaves days, not weeks, to turn letters into votes.

The mood is impatient, because residents of both cities depend on water, power and refuse collection that no mayor controls from a stalemate. Bargaining this week will decide whether the month ends with a deal or a fresh stalemate.

DR Congo: A Plague That Outlasts The Headlines

Congo’s health authorities reported 11,042 confirmed Ebola cases and 5,387 deaths in the outbreak that began in May, spread across eight of the country’s 26 provinces. The Ituri province alone accounts for 7,684 cases and North Kivu for 2,737, and a bulletin for 9 November recorded 52 new cases in one day.

The strain is Bundibugyo, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment. That is why health workers rely on trust, contact tracing and honest reporting, all of which are strained by fatigue.

The mood in the east is exhaustion rather than panic, six months in. People who have buried relatives are tired of being told the same advice by strangers.

The counterweight is Kenya, where patients recovered and contacts finished monitoring last week. The difference between the two is less the virus than the trust that surrounds the messenger.

Mozambique And Tanzania: Courts Set The Tempo

In Mozambique, Venâncio Mondlane, leader of the opposition party Anamola, faces trial on five charges linked to protests after the October 2024 election. The Supreme Court has refused live broadcasts and audiovisual recording, allows written coverage, and a hearing is reported for Tuesday 17 November.

In Tanzania, opposition leader Tundu Lissu remains jailed after the High Court cleared him of treason on 6 November but sentenced him to four years for incitement. His party, Chadema, said it would appeal, and we could not confirm a hearing date.

The mood in both capitals is guarded, because the verdicts of the last fortnight left supporters on both sides claiming a win. A judge who decides what cameras may see also decides what the country remembers.

Both cases test the same question, namely whether criticism of an election can be tried as a crime. Their answers will shape what opposition politicians across the region dare to say before 2027.

What This Means From Latin America

Cape Verde’s calm re-election will interest Brazil, the largest democracy in the Portuguese-speaking world. It is a reminder that a small country can set a standard for large ones.

Mondlane’s trial and Lissu’s sentence echo a debate Latin America knows well, over whether courts should try opponents. Coalition haggling in Johannesburg and Tshwane will look familiar in Brasília, Lima and Bogotá, where majorities are built after the count.

What We Are Watching

Monday, 16 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria Inflation Rate : October data is due, after 14.63% in September, with food inflation after 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood in Africa’s most populous country.

: October data is due, after 14.63% in September, with food inflation after 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood in Africa’s most populous country. Tuesday, 17 November: Mondlane hearing in Maputo : The Supreme Court hearing is reported for this day, with written coverage only. It shows how open the trial will be.

: The Supreme Court hearing is reported for this day, with written coverage only. It shows how open the trial will be. Wednesday, 18 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Inflation Rate : October data is due, with a forecast of 5.1%. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day.

: October data is due, with a forecast of 5.1%. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day. Wednesday, 18 November, 6:00 a.m. ET: Ghana Interest Rate Decision : The Bank of Ghana decides on its policy rate. It shows whether Accra is easing as inflation cools.

: The Bank of Ghana decides on its policy rate. It shows whether Accra is easing as inflation cools. Thursday, 19 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Interest Rate Decision : The policy rate stands at 7.25% after a September rise. It shows whether the central bank keeps its guard up.

: The policy rate stands at 7.25% after a September rise. It shows whether the central bank keeps its guard up. By about 22 November: South Africa’s mayoral votes: Councils must meet within 14 days of the declaration to elect mayors and speakers. It shows whether DA, ActionSA and ANC can assemble majorities.

Background: Cabo Verde politics · South Africa explained · Tanzania explained

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won Cape Verde’s presidential election?

President José Maria Neves won a second term on 15 November with about 64% on provisional results. His main challenger, Joana Rosa, conceded after receiving about 32%.

Who is running in The Gambia’s election?

By 12 November the electoral commission had cleared five candidates for the 5 December vote, including President Adama Barrow and Ousainou Darboe, and the total had reached nine by 15 November. Others were rejected or still being checked.

When must South Africa’s councils choose mayors?

Newly elected councils must meet within 14 days of the declaration of results, which points to about 22 November. Coalition talks in Johannesburg and Tshwane are still open.

How big is the Ebola outbreak in Congo?

Health authorities reported 11,042 confirmed cases and 5,387 deaths by 9 November. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, has no approved vaccine or treatment.