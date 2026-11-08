Armed Men Burn 12 Family Members in Zamfara

Armed men set fire to a locked room in a village in Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria, on Saturday night, 7 November 2026, and 12 members of one family died, the local council chairman said. He called the attack “heartbreaking and disheartening”.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and security there matters to readers abroad with family, business or travel ties. The attackers have not been identified, and no motive has been established.

Key Facts Where. Gidan Taba village, Maradun local government area, Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria.

When. Saturday night, 7 November 2026; the victims were buried on Sunday morning.

Toll. 12 family members killed, according to the local council chairman.

Abducted. Other residents were taken; the number is unknown.

Updated. As of 8 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

A family locked itself in a room to escape abduction, a resident said. The attackers set the room alight, and 12 people died, the council chairman said.

What We Know

Armed men attacked Gidan Taba village on Saturday night. The village lies in Dosara Birnin Kaya Ward, a sub-district of Maradun Local Government Area (LGA, a local council district), in Zamfara State.

The victims were the family of Mallam Muhammadu Sani, a man from the village (“Mallam” is a Hausa title of respect). The family had locked themselves in a room to avoid being abducted.

According to a resident, the attackers ordered them to come out. When the family refused, the attackers set the room on fire.

Sanusi Ahmed Dosara, chairman of Maradun Local Government Area, confirmed the killings. He said: “What occurred in Gidan Taba village is heartbreaking and disheartening.”

He added: “A father, his wives and small children, 12 of them, were all killed by fire.” The chairman gave the toll as 12.

The attackers also abducted other residents, and the number is unknown. Local vigilantes, who are community self-defence volunteers, reportedly freed some after a gun battle with the attackers.

The victims were buried on Sunday morning, 8 November, with Islamic rites. The chairman led the funeral prayers.

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What Happens Next

Our earlier reports covered a bandit attack in Sokoto State in September 2026, the kidnapping of 12 children in Niger State and the approval of state police by 28 states. Readers should now watch for a verified police account and for any identification of the attackers.

Word on the abducted residents is also awaited. The next confirmed details are likely to come from the police and the state government.

What Is Not Known

We could not find an official police statement at the time of writing. The police account of the attack is therefore still awaited.

The attackers are not identified, and no motive has been established. The number of abducted residents is unknown.

The toll rests on the chairman’s account, and we have seen no independent count. One outlet puts it at 13, which we have not confirmed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

For readers in the United States, the attack shows the danger facing remote villages in north-west Nigeria. People with family or business ties there should rely on official local updates.

Investors and travellers follow such reports because security shapes daily life and planning. We report only what can be confirmed and say plainly what cannot.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Gidan Taba village?

Armed men attacked the village on Saturday night, 7 November 2026, and set a room on fire. The local council chairman said 12 members of one family were killed.

How many people died in the attack?

The Maradun council chairman said 12 family members died. We have seen no independent count.

Who carried out the attack?

The attackers have not been identified, and no motive has been established. We could not find an official police statement at the time of writing.

Sources: Maradun Local Government Area chairman’s account, 8 November 2026; local residents’ accounts.

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