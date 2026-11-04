28 Nigerian States Approve State Police

NIGERIA · SECURITY

Key Facts What is happening Twenty-eight of 36 state assemblies approved state police, Nigeria’s parliament said on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Why it matters State governors could run police forces beside the federal force in Africa’s most populous country.

The numbers The bill needed 24 states, two-thirds of 36; the Senate passed it on Wednesday 24 June 2026.

Who is who Kamoru Ogunlana, the Clerk, runs the National Assembly’s administration; President Bola Tinubu must now sign the bill.

What to watch Whether the bill reaches Tinubu’s desk, whether he signs it, and how states would fund their forces.

What it means for you US State Department advice for Nigeria is Reconsider Travel, with parts of 18 states Do Not Travel.

Nigeria has cleared a major hurdle toward letting its states run their own police forces. The next step is a signature from President Bola Tinubu.

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Twenty-eight of Nigeria’s 36 state assemblies have approved a constitutional change to allow state police. The National Assembly, the country’s parliament, confirmed the count on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

That is four more than the 24 needed, which is two-thirds of the states. The change would reshape security in Africa’s most populous country, where Washington already advises Americans to reconsider travel.

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State police would run beside the federal Nigeria Police Force, today the country’s only centrally controlled police institution. Supporters say local forces would know their communities better and respond faster to threats.

What the National Assembly Confirmed

Kamoru Ogunlana, Clerk of the National Assembly, said on Tuesday 3 November that 28 state Houses of Assembly had approved the bill. He said his office would keep accepting reports from other states until the bill goes to the president.

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The clerk said the administrative steps to send the bill to President Tinubu for his assent, meaning his signature, are under way. The statement did not name the 28 states or give a date for sending the bill.

The measure is the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which would give states a legal basis to set up State Police Services. It does not take effect until the president signs it.

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How the Bill Got Here

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday 24 June 2026, and the House of Representatives has also passed it. Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution also requires approval from at least two-thirds of the 36 state assemblies.

The National Assembly sent the bill to the states on 16 September 2026, with a 30-day window that closed on 15 October. The clerk has said that window is administrative, which is why late reports are still being accepted.

Earlier coverage of the bill’s first 24 state approvals is in Nigeria State Police Bill Wins 24 States. The clerk’s count has since risen to 28.

In Plain English

A constitutional amendment is a change to a country’s basic law, so Nigeria sets a high bar. It needs two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers, then two-thirds of the 36 state assemblies, then the president’s signature.

Today the Constitution lists police on the Exclusive Legislative List, so only the federal parliament can make laws on it. Supporters of the bill want states to build their own forces beside the federal one.

What State Police Would Change

Nigeria today has a single national police force, the Nigeria Police Force, which answers to the federal government. State governors do not command it, so they cannot direct officers in their own states.

A central worry in the national debate is whether governors could misuse state forces against political rivals. The clerk’s statement did not address safeguards, funding or command rules.

What It Means for US Readers

The US State Department, Washington’s foreign ministry, advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria. It cites crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed gangs, and lists parts of 18 states as Do Not Travel.

State police would not change that advice overnight, since no state force exists yet and the clerk’s statement gave no start date. Companies with staff in Nigeria may later face different security arrangements from state to state.

What Is Not Known

The clerk’s statement does not name the 28 states or say when the bill will reach President Tinubu. It is not known whether or when he will sign it.

The rules for state forces, including funding, command, recruitment and limits on their powers, were not set out. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele cited at least 30 approvals on Thursday 29 October, but the clerk’s official count is 28.

What Comes Next

The clerk’s office says it is preparing to send the bill to President Tinubu for assent. Watch for a signing date, which would turn the amendment into law.

After that, states would still need their own laws to create forces. Watch also for rules on how those forces would work with the federal police.

Related Rio Times reports include Niger State Kidnapping Takes 12 Children and Nigeria Attack Kills 40, Amnesty Says. More is on the Nigeria hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is state police?

State police are forces run by a state government rather than the federal government. Nigeria today has one national force, the Nigeria Police Force.

How many Nigerian states approved the state police bill?

The Clerk of the National Assembly said on 3 November that 28 of 36 state assemblies approved it. The minimum needed is 24.

Has President Tinubu signed the state police bill?

Not as of the morning of 4 November 2026. The clerk’s office says it is preparing to send the bill to him for assent.

When will state police start in Nigeria?

No start date has been announced. States would still need their own laws to create forces once the amendment is in effect.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Nigeria?

The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria and lists parts of 18 states as Do Not Travel. Check its advisory before any trip.

Sources: National Assembly of Nigeria, statement by the Clerk, Kamoru Ogunlana, 3 November 2026; US State Department, Nigeria travel advisory; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, Section 9 and Second Schedule (all accessed 4 November 2026).