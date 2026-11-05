Zambia Credit Rating Rises to Caa1

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ZAMBIA · SOVEREIGN DEBT

Key Facts The upgrade: Moody’s raised Zambia’s rating from Caa2 to Caa1 on Friday 30 October 2026.

The outlook: The government says Moody’s kept a positive outlook, which points to a possible further upgrade.

The reason: Moody’s cited a substantial and sustained improvement in the government’s debt path.

The backdrop: Zambia defaulted on its foreign debt in 2020 and has since restructured it.

Next test: The 2027 national budget is due on Friday 6 November 2026.

The Zambia credit rating moved up one notch on Friday 30 October 2026, when Moody’s raised it from Caa2 to Caa1. Moody’s is a US agency that grades how likely governments are to repay their debts.

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For US readers, the step matters because Zambia is a top African copper producer and a test case for how poor countries recover from default. A higher grade can lower future borrowing costs, though Caa1 is still deep in speculative, or junk, territory.

What Moody’s Did

Moody’s said Zambia’s government debt path has improved in a substantial and sustained way, according to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning. The ministry says the agency also kept a positive outlook on the rating.

The ministry welcomed the decision in a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, the senior civil-service post in the ministry. It called the upgrade another step in Zambia’s recovery from the debt distress that led to the 2020 default.

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In Plain English, Who Is Who

A sovereign credit rating is a letter grade for a government’s ability to repay loans, and the grade shapes the interest rate lenders ask. Caa1 means very high credit risk, but it sits one step above Caa2.

A positive outlook means the agency sees a better chance of another upgrade than a cut over the coming year or so. Situmbeko Musokotwane is Zambia’s Minister of Finance and National Planning, and he serves under President Hakainde Hichilema.

Why Zambia’s Debt Story Matters

In 2020 Zambia became the first African country to default in the pandemic era, and it then restructured its foreign debt with creditors. Our earlier report on Zambia’s talks with the International Monetary Fund describes that road back.

On Friday 9 October 2026, the International Monetary Fund, the global crisis lender, agreed a staff-level deal with Zambia. It covers a new loan of US$1.472 billion over 36 months and still needs approval from the fund’s Executive Board.

What the IMF Deal Demands

The fund says Zambia must raise its primary surplus, the budget balance before interest payments, to 3% of economic output by 2029. It also wants better tax collection, fewer tax exemptions and no new unpaid bills to suppliers.

The fund projects growth of 5.6% in 2026, led by farming, mining and exports. It put inflation at 6.1% in September, and our report on Zambia’s inflation rising to 6.3% in October shows the rate edging up on fuel.

What It Means for You

If you hold Zambian government bonds, or funds that do, a better rating can support prices and open doors to cheaper borrowing. It does not make the bonds safe, because Caa1 still signals high risk.

Copper buyers and mining investors may also see Zambia as steadier, since a stronger government can pay contractors and keep power and roads running. Our guide Zambia Explained covers the copper economy.

What Is Not Known

The ministry’s statement does not say when Moody’s might upgrade again, or what Zambia must do to earn it. The full Moody’s report is not public, so its own list of risks is not available to us.

It is also unclear how the IMF Executive Board will vote, or how soon. The 2027 budget, due on Friday 6 November 2026, will show whether the government keeps to the spending limits the fund wants.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Caa1 mean?

Caa1 is a Moody’s grade that signals very high credit risk. It is still speculative, often called junk, but it is one step better than Caa2.

When did Moody’s upgrade Zambia?

Moody’s announced the upgrade on Friday 30 October 2026. The Ministry of Finance and National Planning welcomed it in a statement on Monday 2 November.

Is Zambia still in default?

Zambia defaulted on its foreign debt in 2020 and has restructured it since. The upgrade recognises progress, but it does not remove the debt burden.

What happens next for Zambia’s finances?

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is due to present the 2027 budget on Friday 6 November 2026. The IMF Executive Board must still approve the proposed loan.

Sources: Ministry of Finance and National Planning of Zambia, statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury on the Moody’s upgrade, 2 November 2026; International Monetary Fund, press release 26/331, staff-level agreement on a new Extended Credit Facility with Zambia, 9 October 2026; Zambia Statistics Agency, consumer price index for October 2026, 30 October 2026.





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