Two agencies agree on a deep quake of about magnitude 5, and the same border area has logged eleven quakes of magnitude 5 or more in 2026, six of them across the border in Argentina.

Salt crust at the southern end of the Salar de Atacama, near the lithium operations, June 2005 (Photo: Bachelot Pierre J-P, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Earthquake: Chile

A deep earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook northern Chile at 23:25 local time on Friday 27 November, according to the National Seismological Centre of Chile (CSN), a University of Chile monitoring service. The US Geological Survey (USGS), the American federal earthquake monitor, measured it at 5.2 and placed the epicentre near the Chile-Argentina border.

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The quake struck 61 km south-east of Socaire, a village in the Antofagasta Region near the Atacama salt flat, at a depth of 208 km. Four minutes later the CSN recorded a smaller shock of magnitude 3.4, 43 km south-east of Socaire at a depth of 217 km.

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Key Facts What. A magnitude 5.0 quake at 208 km depth, 61 km south-east of Socaire.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, 23:25 Chile time (02:25 GMT on Saturday).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 6.0+ Chile quake by 30 November at 11.5% (27 Nov, 11:51 p.m. Eastern).

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Two agencies agree on a deep quake of about magnitude 5, and the same border area has logged eleven quakes of magnitude 5 or more in 2026, six of them across the border in Argentina.

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The USGS put the depth at about 175 km, against 208 km at the CSN, with an origin time of 02:25:05 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) on Saturday 28 November. It placed the epicentre 93 km west of San Antonio de los Cobres, an Argentine town, so the two agencies differ on magnitude, depth and location.

The catalogue also lists two shallow quakes on the Argentine side, both at a listed depth of 10 km: magnitude 5.0 on 5 September, 57 km west of Cafayate, an Argentine town, and 5.3 on 20 September, 61 km west-north-west of Cafayate. Depth is the main difference from Friday’s shock, which struck roughly 175 to 208 km down.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. The Antofagasta Region of northern Chile seen from the International Space Station, 7 July 2023. Photo: NASA, public domain.

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The USGS earthquake catalogue, queried on 28 November 2026 for magnitude 5.0 and above within 300 km of 24 S 67.5 W, lists ten earthquakes from 1 January to 27 November. Friday’s magnitude 5.2 makes eleven in that border area this year, and the USGS locates six of the eleven, including Friday’s, in Argentina.

The largest was a magnitude 6.9 on 25 May 2026 at 21:52 UTC, 34 km east-north-east of the northern Chilean city of Calama at a depth of 109 km. Our earlier article on it, linked below, described a strike on the mining heartland without damage.

The catalogue also lists, among others, magnitude 5.1 quakes on 1 March near Calama, on 27 May near Calama, on 27 July south-west of the northern Chilean town of San Pedro de Atacama and on 11 November 27 km west-south-west of Calama. Near San Antonio de los Cobres it lists a 5.3 on 1 January, a 5.6 on 21 March and a 5.3 on 24 July, at depths of roughly 180 to 196 km.

The Polymarket window closes on Monday 30 November at 11:59 p.m. US Eastern time (ET), and the market rules give the USGS until Friday 4 December at 12:00 a.m. ET to report. The USGS catalogue is the source that settles the market.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices Chile at 11.5% in its market on where a 6.0+ magnitude earthquake will occur by the end of November as of 11:51 p.m. US Eastern time (ET) on Friday 27 November 2026 (04:51 UTC Saturday). US$15,587 has been traded across all countries in that market, and the price is a bet, not a forecast by seismologists. The market resolves Yes if the USGS reports a preferred magnitude 6.0+ quake attributed to the listed country with an origin time between 1 November 12:00 a.m. ET and 30 November 11:59 p.m. ET, by 4 December 12:00 a.m. ET. Friday’s magnitude 5.2 does not count. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the Chile earthquake?

The CSN measured magnitude 5.0 and the USGS measured 5.2. Both place it far below the surface.

Why do the two agencies give different figures?

They use different networks and methods, so their first readings differ on magnitude, depth and location.

Does this quake count in the Polymarket market?

No, because the market pays only for a 6.0 or higher quake attributed to Chile by the USGS. Friday’s reading was 5.2.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error