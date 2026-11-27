A woman kidnapped by a Colombian guerrilla group is dead, three police officers are still captive, and the president has ordered the security forces to the border region.

Rooftops and green hills in El Tarra, a town in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander (Photo: Jusecardenas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Anyi Jácome, a civilian woman held since mid-August by the ELN (National Liberation Army, a Colombian guerrilla group), was found dead on Thursday 26 November 2026 beside a rural road in Ábrego, in Norte de Santander department. Peasants passing by found the body in the rural district of Monte Redondo, and the Norte de Santander police report says a funeral home removed it.

Colombia’s president, Abelardo De La Espriella, wrote on X on Friday 27 November: “¡ESTE ASESINATO NO QUEDARÁ IMPUNE!” (this murder will not go unpunished). Medicina Legal, Colombia’s forensic institute, must still confirm her identity, and no arrests have been reported.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Anyi Jácome, a civilian woman held by the ELN for 101 days.

Where. A rural road near Ábrego, between Ábrego and Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia.

What. Body found on 26 November; cause of death and killers unknown, no arrests.

As of 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A woman kidnapped by a Colombian guerrilla group is dead, three police officers are still captive, and the president has ordered the security forces to the border region.

Police say the body has wounds on the chest and two tattoos, on the chest and an arm, similar to hers. Her relatives identified her, police say, but how and when she died is still under investigation.

She was kidnapped in mid-August (17 August in the police report, 16 August in the president’s post) on the Cúcuta-Ocaña road, in the jurisdiction of Bucarasica, a rural municipality of Norte de Santander. She was travelling in a private vehicle with three National Police members, and the president’s post counts 101 days since then.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Catatumbo is the border region of Norte de Santander where the ELN and dissidents of the FARC (the former rebel army) fight for control. On 29 October the president ordered the temporary militarisation of Cúcuta, its main city on the Venezuelan border, after a wave of violence.

The ELN claimed the kidnapping, and in September it released survival evidence of the officers and a communiqué from its Frente de Guerra Nororiental (North-Eastern War Front). The officers still held are Major Fredy Alexis Russi González and patrol officers Edinson Yesid Medina Traslaviña and Erika Tatiana Monroy Hurtado, according to the Defensoría del Pueblo (the national ombudsman’s office) and the president.

File photo. Officers of the Colombian National Police’s Gaula unit, which handles kidnapping and extortion cases, on parade.

In that communiqué the ELN said the officers had alleged ties to Front 33, a rival armed group of FARC dissidents in the Catatumbo. It also said Jácome was the partner of Carlos Eduardo García, alias “Andrey Avendaño”, whom it called a Front 33 leader, and that she had been used to gather information; these are ELN claims and are unverified.

Her family rejected that account and denied she belonged to any illegal armed group. Relatives describe her as a working mother caring for a young daughter, and they asked for guarantees for her life.

The same communiqué left a door open: “La posibilidad de recuperación de la libertad o canje siempre es una posibilidad que el ELN valora” (the possibility of freedom or a swap is always one the ELN values), in September. The president had answered that “no habrá ningún canje” (there will be no swap).

The Defensoría posted on X on 26 November: “Rechazamos el asesinato de Anyi y expresamos las más sentidas condolencias” (we reject Anyi’s murder and express our deepest condolences). It called on the authorities to clarify and investigate, and asked the ELN to release the three officers.

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The president, for his part, demanded of what he called “narcoterroristas del ELN” (narco-terrorists of the ELN) their “liberación inmediata y sin condiciones” (immediate and unconditional release). He ordered the military and police leadership to deploy “todas sus capacidades en el Catatumbo y en el resto de Norte de Santander” (all their capabilities in the Catatumbo and the rest of Norte de Santander).

Colombia is a close security partner of the United States, and Cúcuta is its main city on the Venezuelan border. The killing lands in a border region where the army, police and armed groups already compete for control.

Police have not said how or when she died, or who killed her. The ELN has not said where the three officers are held, and nothing published shows whether talks on a release exist.

The next step is the identification by Medicina Legal, for which no date has been published. Until then the ELN’s account of her role stands only as its own claim, and her family’s denial stands beside it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Anyi Jácome?

A civilian woman and working mother, kidnapped in mid-August, whose family denies any tie to an armed group. Her identity still awaits forensic confirmation.

What is the ELN?

The ELN is a Colombian guerrilla group, and it has fought rivals for control of the Catatumbo. It claimed the kidnapping and still holds three police officers.

What happens next?

Forensic experts must confirm her identity, and investigators are working to establish how she died. Whether any talks on freeing the officers exist is not known.

Sources Norte de Santander police report, 26 November 2026

President Abelardo De La Espriella, post on X, 27 November 2026

Defensoría del Pueblo, post on X, 26 November 2026

ELN communiqué, September 2026

More on the country: Colombia news and our explainer on political violence in Cúcuta.

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