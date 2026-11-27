Two rivals from Soweto will settle the cup in Durban in two weeks. Here is how each club got there, and what the history in that city says.

South Africa · Football

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, rivals from Soweto in Johannesburg, will meet in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday 12 December 2026. The Premier Soccer League (PSL), which runs South Africa’s top football and the cup, said on Thursday 26 November that kick-off is at 15:30 local time, or 8:30 a.m. US Eastern, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

For US readers it is a Saturday-morning game, starting at 5:30 a.m. on the Pacific coast. No US broadcaster is confirmed, because the PSL notice names none.

Key Facts Match. Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs, Carling Knockout Cup final.

Where. Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, kick-off 8:30 a.m. US Eastern.

Tickets. R150 (about US$8.60), online only, four per person.

Route. Both clubs won their semi-finals, Chiefs only after extra time.

As of. 27 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

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Two rivals from Soweto will settle the cup in Durban in two weeks. Here is how each club got there, and what the history in that city says.

On Saturday 10 May 2025 the two clubs met in the final of the Nedbank Cup, a national knockout competition, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and Chiefs won 2-1. Chiefs’ Gaston Sirino scored a penalty and Yusuf Maart the winner, either side of an equaliser by Pirates’ Evidence Makgopa.

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That win was Chiefs’ first trophy in about ten years, according to reports on the day, and it came in the same stadium that will host the final. Pirates, for their part, are the holders of the Carling Knockout Cup, because the PSL wrote after their semi-final that they will have the opportunity to defend their crown.

The league tells a different story. In the PSL table viewed on Friday 27 November, Pirates lead with 28 points from 10 games, nine of them wins, while Chiefs are fifth with 14 points from nine games, three of them wins.

The semi-finals already ruled out Mamelodi Sundowns, the Pretoria club second in that PSL table with 26 points from 10 games, and Stellenbosch FC, a Western Cape club. That leaves the cup to the two Soweto clubs, whatever the table says.

Durban City Hall in the host city of the final. File photo. (Photo: Mariannebritsstrodl, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Pirates reached the final by beating Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday 21 November, the PSL said in its match report. Pirates’ Evidence Makgopa scored both goals, in the 69th and 75th minutes.

Chiefs needed extra time on Sunday 22 November at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, where the Sundowns club said in its match report that the game was goalless after 90 minutes. Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana scored in extra time, and Sundowns’ Mothobi Mvala replied late on, so Chiefs won 2-1.

Teko Modise, a former Sundowns midfielder, said on the 2 Touch Podcast, a football show, in comments published on Friday 27 November, that Sundowns tried to play safe when they should have risked more. “I’ve never questioned the guys’ character or fighting spirit,” he said.

General access tickets cost R150 each (about US$8.60 at USD/ZAR 17.365, RT data, 27 November), the PSL said. They go on sale only online at www.opentickets.co.za from 10:00 on Wednesday 2 December, with a limit of four per person.

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Every person needs a ticket, children included, and a queue system may apply online. Buyers have 10 minutes to pay once tickets are in the cart, the PSL notice says.

Pirates also won in the league on Tuesday 24 November, 2-0 at home to Golden Arrows, a Durban club, at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto. Pirates’ Boitumelo Radiopane scored in the 90th minute and Bheki Mabuza in stoppage time, the PSL match page shows.

Chiefs next play a league game at Chippa United, a club from Gqeberha, on Saturday 28 November at 15:30 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the PSL fixture list shows. Sundowns, now out of the cup, play at Kruger United, a club from KwaMhlanga, the same day at 18:00 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, the same list shows.

The next dated step for the final itself is the ticket sale, which opens at 10:00 on the date given above. Kick-off follows ten days later, at 15:30 local time, early on a Saturday morning in New York.

More: South Africa news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the Carling Knockout Cup?

Orlando Pirates are the holders, according to the PSL. The league wrote that the club will have the chance to defend its crown in the final.

Can I watch the final in the United States?

The PSL has named no broadcaster, so no US option is confirmed. The match falls on a Saturday morning in US time.

How do I buy a ticket?

Tickets are sold online only at www.opentickets.co.za, and the sale opens in the first week of December. Everyone entering the stadium needs one.





Sources: Premier Soccer League (PSL) notice on the final (26 November 2026); PSL semi-final report (21 November 2026); PSL fixtures and table (27 November 2026); Mamelodi Sundowns club report on the semi-final (23 November 2026); RT, a market-data provider, exchange rate (27 November 2026).

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