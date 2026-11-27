The complaint was filed on 2 July, when he was already out of the country. The next step lies with Spanish courts.

The Bay of Santa Marta seen from the Camellón Rodrigo de Bastidas seafront, in the city at the centre of the government offensive against the ACSN. File photo, 2018. (Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief | Politics: Colombia

Spanish police have detained Carlos Caicedo, a former governor of Colombia’s Magdalena department, on the Canary island of Lanzarote at the request of Colombian prosecutors. The detention, made public on Friday 27 November 2026, rests on an Interpol red notice (an international alert asking police to locate a suspect) tied to a sexual-violence investigation.

Caicedo is presumed innocent, and the case is still at the investigation stage, which in Colombia comes before any formal charge is brought. Whether Spain sends him to Colombia is for a Spanish court to decide.

Key Facts Who. Carlos Caicedo, ex-governor of Magdalena, ex-mayor of Santa Marta and former presidential pre-candidate.

What. Detained on Lanzarote on an Interpol red notice; made public Friday 27 November 2026.

Allegations. Investigators examine sexual exploitation of a minor and two violent sexual offences; presumed innocent.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The complaint was filed on 2 July, when he was already out of the country. The next step lies with Spanish courts.

Caicedo governed Magdalena, a department on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, from 2020 to 2023, and ran the city hall of its capital, Santa Marta, in 2012–2015. He has also been rector of the Universidad del Magdalena and presented himself as a presidential pre-candidate for his regional political movement, Fuerza Ciudadana.

The complaint that led to the warrant was filed on Thursday 2 July 2026, when he had already left Colombia. Because of his special legal status as a former governor, the case sits with a prosecutor assigned to the Supreme Court, who obtained the arrest order on Wednesday 9 September and had it extended to Interpol.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Santa Marta, the Caribbean-coast city Caicedo once ran as mayor (file photo). Photo: ArturoAparicio, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The prosecutor is investigating three offences: sexual exploitation of a person under 18, violent carnal access (Colombia’s legal term for rape) and a violent sexual act. Julián Quintana, a lawyer who represents the alleged victims, is among those following the case.

A red notice is not an international arrest warrant. Interpol describes it as a request to police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person while extradition or similar legal action is pending.

Caicedo also faces a separate corruption case. On 29 July 2026 a Bogotá court sentenced him to nine years and nine months in prison for awarding a contract without legal requirements and for aggravated embezzlement, a first-instance ruling that was not final.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

President Abelardo de la Espriella welcomed the arrest on Friday by posting a photograph of the detention. Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, the national prosecution service, confirmed that Caicedo was held on Lanzarote, where Spain’s Civil Guard, a police force with national duties, carried out the detention.

In Spain, extradition requests are handled by the courts in Madrid, where a judge will decide on the Colombian request. Colombia’s case against him therefore runs on two tracks, the extradition hearing in Spain and the investigation in Bogotá.

For readers following Colombian politics, the arrest removes a leading Caribbean-coast figure from public life while two cases run in parallel: the corruption sentence and the sexual-violence investigation. Both rest on court decisions that have yet to be tested on appeal or at trial.

It is not yet known when Caicedo will appear before a Spanish judge or whether he will contest extradition. His own account of the sexual-violence allegations is also not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Carlos Caicedo charged with a crime?

Colombian prosecutors are investigating him, and an arrest warrant exists, but the case is still at the investigation stage. He is presumed innocent.

Will Spain send him to Colombia?

A Spanish court must decide on extradition. No hearing date has been made public.

More: Colombia news

Sources Fiscalía General de la Nación (Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office), confirmation of the detention on Lanzarote, 27 November 2026; Interpol red notice process, https://www.interpol.int; Presidency of Colombia, post of 27 November 2026; Juzgado 9 Penal del Circuito de Conocimiento de Bogotá, first-instance sentence of 29 July 2026; statements of Julián Quintana and Diana Muñoz, lawyers.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →