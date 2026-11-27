Mexico’s weather service warns of heavy rain and mountain snow in the Pacific west, and President Claudia Sheinbaum asks people to take precautions.

The historic centre of Guadalajara, capital of Jalisco, the Mexican state where the CJNG is based, in a file photo. It does not show the case or any person in it. Photo: YdelaT / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Weather: Mexico

Mexico’s first winter storm of the season brings heavy rain to the Pacific west and possible snow in the mountains on Friday 27 November 2026. The national weather service, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), part of the water commission Conagua, says so in its warning.

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The SMN warns of intense rain with isolated torrential falls of 150 to 250 millimetres (about 6 to 10 inches) in southern Jalisco, Colima, and western and southern Michoacán. It also warns of possible snow or sleet in the mountain zones of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

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Key Facts What. First winter storm of the season brings heavy rain and possible mountain snow to western Mexico.

Where. Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, Pacific states; cold also in northern Durango and Chihuahua.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Mexico’s weather service warns of heavy rain and mountain snow in the Pacific west, and President Claudia Sheinbaum asks people to take precautions.

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These three states on Mexico’s Pacific side include the city of Guadalajara and stretches of coast. The SMN lists southern Jalisco and Colima for the heavy rain and names mountain zones, not beaches, for the snow warning.

On Thursday 26 November 2026 the SMN said the first winter storm of the season would bring intense rain to western Mexico. Another SMN item that day named Sinaloa and Nayarit, also on the Pacific side, as well as Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Boats in the bay at Manzanillo, Colima, one of the three states under the SMN rain warning (file photo). Photo: Adam Jones, Wikimedia Commons, under a Creative Commons licence (CC BY 2.0).

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President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s head of state, wrote in a post on X at 10:39 a.m. Mexico City time (16:39 GMT) on Friday 27 November 2026 that snow or sleet would fall that day in parts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán because of the storm. She added that effects would reach states in the centre and west of the country.

She also wrote that minimum temperatures of up to minus 10 degrees are expected in the sierra, the mountain range, of Durango and Chihuahua. The post gives no unit; Mexican forecasts use Celsius, which would be 14 F.

Sheinbaum asked people to take care and keep warm. “It is important to take extreme precautions, wrap up warm and follow the recommendations of the authorities of the National Civil Protection System, the national disaster-response network, in each state,” she wrote, in Spanish “extremar precauciones, abrigarnos y atender las recomendaciones”.

The National Civil Protection System is the federal and state disaster-response network that Sheinbaum named in her post. Her wording, “in each state”, points to state-level alerts as well.

On Wednesday 25 November 2026 the SMN said cold front number 8 would bring intense rain that night to Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco, southern and Gulf coast states. This was a separate system from the western storm.

The SMN warnings give no wind gusts, snow elevation or end date for the storm. Sheinbaum’s post gives no snow amounts and does not say how long the storm will last.

Travellers to Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán should expect heavy rain and mountain snow warnings and should follow the civil protection guidance Sheinbaum cited. The SMN lists mountain zones and southern Jalisco and Colima, and does not single out coastal resort beaches.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mexico’s weather service warning about on 27 November?

It warns of intense, locally torrential rain in southern Jalisco, Colima and parts of Michoacán, and of possible snow or sleet in mountain zones of the three states.

Are beach resorts on the Pacific coast named in the snow warning?

No. The snow or sleet warning covers mountain zones, and the rain warning names southern Jalisco and Colima without singling out resort beaches.

What is not yet known about the storm?

The SMN warnings give no wind gusts, snow elevation or end date, and the president’s post gives no snow amounts.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error