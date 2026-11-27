Peru's weekend warning stretches from Tumbes on the Ecuador border to Lima, and its heaviest test so far is Piura, where soldiers are pumping water out of flooded streets.

File photo, 29 March 2017. A road partly under floodwater in Peru's Piura region during the 2017 coastal El Niño emergency. (Photo: Galería del Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Disaster Risk: Peru

Peru’s disaster-risk agency, Cenepred, says 2.47 million people in the north and the Andes face high or very high risk of landslides this weekend, as extreme rain linked to El Niño keeps falling. The warning covers Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November 2026 and follows a night of flooding in the northern city of Piura.

El Niño is the periodic warming of Pacific waters off Peru that brings heavy rain to the north coast, and Peru’s civil-defence institute, INDECI, calls this the 2026-2027 season. For readers abroad, the warning matters because Senamhi, the national weather service, has a red alert, its highest level, in force until the end of Sunday.

Key Facts Who. Cenepred, Peru’s disaster-risk agency, and Senamhi, the national weather service.

What. 2.47 million people at high or very high landslide risk, plus 1.6 million at flood risk.

Where and when. Seven regions from Tumbes to Lima, Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November 2026.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:13 GMT.

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Peru’s weekend warning stretches from Tumbes on the Ecuador border to Lima, and its heaviest test so far is Piura, where soldiers are pumping water out of flooded streets.

Cenepred, short for the National Centre for Disaster Risk Estimation, Prevention and Reduction, published its study of the September to November rains on 2 September 2026. That study for September to November counted 7.29 million people nationwide at very high risk of landslides and debris flows, in 691 districts of 22 departments.

This weekend’s scenario is narrower. It is built on Senamhi’s Weather Notice No. 486 for 27 to 29 November and covers Piura, Tumbes, Cajamarca, Junín, La Libertad, Lambayeque and Lima, where Cenepred puts 1,169,532 people at very high risk and 1,304,532 at high risk.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The scenario ranks exposure, not damage: it shows where landslides could strike, not where they will. INDECI says 208 districts could be hit by landslides or huaicos, the fast mud-and-rock flows that follow heavy rain.

Cajamarca, in the northern Andes, has the most people at very high risk: 584,234 in 72 districts, according to Cenepred. Piura follows with 307,173 people in 25 districts, then La Libertad with 238,001 and Lambayeque with 37,819, while INDECI lists three very-high districts in Lima.

Floods are a second threat. Cenepred counts 603,117 people at very high flood risk and 1,001,558 at high risk, with Piura (344,281 people at very high risk) and Tumbes (18,482) the most exposed.

Piura’s Plaza de Armas, in the northern city where rain flooded streets overnight into 27 November. File photo: Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

In Piura city the water came first. Peru’s Defence Ministry says 250 soldiers worked at five critical points on Thursday night, pumping out standing water in neighbourhoods of the city including Ignacio Merino and Cinco Esquinas.

Brigadier General Juan Contreras, who commands the army artillery group in Piura, said a response team of the army, the housing ministry, the district municipality and the regional government was activated about four hours after the rain began. By Friday afternoon soldiers were using boats to take residents of Ignacio Merino to safety, older people, patients, women and children first.

Defence Minister Rafael Belaunde watched the pumping from midnight and was blunt. “We need regional and local institutions to come out in the early hours as well to support the army,” he said, in a translation of his words, after soldiers laid a hose line to the Piura river on their own.

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We found no reply from Piura’s regional or municipal authorities to that remark, so the local side of the story is still missing. Contreras’s account on Thursday night, that local bodies joined the response team, points the other way.

Piura’s regional emergency operations centre estimates 2,000 families are affected in the city’s urban areas. INDECI is arranging four new shelters, two in the Piura districts of Veintiséis de Octubre and two in Castilla, and is sending 5.37 tonnes of aid, including 1,480 food baskets, with transport help from the UN World Food Programme.

The numbers show why the next two days matter more than the first. In Cajamarca’s 72 very-high districts the scenario counts 175,246 homes, 537 health centres and 3,828 schools, and in Piura’s 25 districts 83,802 homes, 201 health centres and 1,768 schools.

Senamhi’s notice forecasts moderate to extreme rain through Sunday. Neither Cenepred nor INDECI has said how many people the weekend rain will actually affect.

INDECI has asked regional and local governments to check that evacuation routes are clear and marked. Senamhi’s red alert, which covers Tumbes, Piura and 17 other regions, runs until the end of Sunday 29 November, and INDECI’s national emergency centre is monitoring the regions in the notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a huaico?

A huaico is a fast flow of mud, water and rocks down a dry valley after heavy rain. In Peru it is the best-known kind of landslide.

Which regions are covered by the warning?

Piura, Tumbes, Cajamarca, Junín, La Libertad, Lambayeque and Lima. Cenepred ranks districts, not whole regions, so risk varies inside each one.

Where can travellers check conditions?

Senamhi publishes its weather notices on its website, senamhi.gob.pe. INDECI posts emergency updates on its page at gob.pe.

Sources Sources INDECI press note of 26 November 2026 on district risk under Weather Notice No. 486 (gob.pe)

Defence Ministry press notes of 26 and 27 November 2026 (gob.pe, gob.pe, gob.pe)

INDECI press note of 27 November 2026 on aid to Piura (gob.pe)

Cenepred risk scenario for Weather Notice No. 486 of 27 November 2026 (cenepred.gob.pe)

Cenepred rain study of 2 September 2026 (gob.pe)

Senamhi weather notices (senamhi.gob.pe)

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