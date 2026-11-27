A bomb wounded four police near Cúcuta on Friday. The border region has seen car bombs, drones and kidnappings since August.

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

Security: Colombia

Four police officers were hurt on a country road in Los Patios, near Cúcuta, early on Friday 27 November 2026, when a bomb went off beside them. They were returning from a murder scene, and all four were taken to a small hospital in Los Patios with injuries that were not serious.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The attack hit officers of the Cúcuta Metropolitan Police on the road to the Agualinda rural village, in Norte de Santander department on the Venezuelan border. President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned it on Friday and promised a firm response.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Four Cúcuta police officers were wounded; President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the attack.

What. A bomb hit officers returning from a homicide scene; all four are stable; no group blamed.

Where and when. Road to Agualinda village, Los Patios, near Cúcuta, early on Friday 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A bomb wounded four police near Cúcuta on Friday. The border region has seen car bombs, drones and kidnappings since August.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Norte de Santander (Colombia) Email address Follow

Four officers from the CAI Betania, a neighbourhood police post in Cúcuta, had just left a homicide scene in the Agualinda village when the device exploded. The police said the four are stable and out of danger, and that the attack endangered the lives and integrity of their uniformed officers.

Downtown Cúcuta, capital of Norte de Santander department, seen from the hills, 2013. (File photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 3.0)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The exact time has not been published. Initial information indicates that the device went off after a body was left on the road as a decoy, and the type of explosive has not been released.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The border region around Cúcuta has been under repeated attack for months. On the night of Monday 31 August 2026, a car bomb exploded at the police station in Los Patios at about 11:15 pm, killing one person and wounding at least 10 others, including police officers; other tallies of the wounded run as high as 16, as reported in Cúcuta Car Bomb Kills One at Police Station.

The pressure has come in several forms. On 17 August three police investigators of the Dijín, the judicial police directorate, and a civilian were kidnapped on the Cúcuta to Ocaña road, and the ELN, the National Liberation Army and Colombia’s largest remaining guerrilla group, claimed the kidnapping and released proof of life a month later, on 17 September.

On 25 September two police officers, intendente (a mid-ranking officer) César Augusto Rodríguez Nieves and auxiliar (a junior officer) Bryan Stiven Lizarazo Torres, were shot dead on the Ábrego to Ocaña road, reportedly by the ELN. On Monday 23 November several explosive drones were aimed at the Norte de Santander police headquarters in Cúcuta’s Tasajero district, hurting three people, including an 18-month-old baby, and damaging about 60 homes.

The ELN claimed the 23 November drone attack a few days later. Police have not linked it, or any group, to the Los Patios bomb.

President De la Espriella, who took office on 7 August 2026, condemned the attack on Friday, saying narcoterrorists had set off an explosive device in Los Patios. He said that “every attack on Colombia will get a firm response”, and he ordered a stepped-up offensive to identify and capture those responsible.

The president also spoke of the ELN in general terms, saying the state will not let it or any other terrorist structure impose its will with explosives and blood. He did not explicitly blame the ELN for this attack, and no armed group has been officially named.

Defence Minister Jorge Mora called attacks of this kind “desperate acts” by those who feel the operational force of the security forces. He said troops and police will stay deployed until those responsible are found.

For anyone with staff, property or travel plans near the border, the pattern matters more than any one blast. Police posts, roads and the air above Cúcuta have all been targeted since August.

The police have not said what the device was made of or how it was triggered. Nor have they said whether the body used as a decoy has been identified, who it was, or who is believed to be behind the attack.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Los Patios on 27 November?

A bomb exploded near police officers returning from a homicide scene on a rural road. Four officers were wounded and are reported stable.

Has anyone been blamed for the attack?

No armed group has been officially named and no arrests have been announced. The president spoke of the ELN in general terms without blaming it for this attack.

Why does the Cúcuta area keep appearing in security news?

It sits on the Venezuelan border, where police posts have been hit by car bombs, drones and kidnappings in recent months. Investigators have not yet linked this attack to those earlier ones.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Colombian National Police and Defence Ministry statements; statements by President Abelardo de la Espriella of 27 November; Policía Nacional · Ministerio de Defensa · Presidencia · Fiscalía General (prosecutor’s office)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error