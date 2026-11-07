What Happens Next After the US Midterms
UNITED STATES · POLITICS
Key Facts
- The result Democrats won both the US House and the Senate on 3 November 2026.
- The next date The new Congress convenes at noon on Sunday 3 January 2027 and elects a House Speaker, its presiding leader.
- The money clock Federal funding runs out on Friday 11 December 2026 unless Congress acts.
- The count States certify (formally confirm) results between 23 November and 11 December; close races may be recounted.
- Prediction markets Kalshi, a US-regulated market, gives Hakeem Jeffries 90.9% to be next new Speaker (7 November, 3:21 a.m. ET).
Democrats won control of the US House and Senate on 3 November 2026, but the election is not fully over. States still have to certify their counts, close races may be recounted, and the new Congress does not take office until January.
For US readers, the next six weeks decide who controls Congress in practice and whether the government stays funded. Our US midterms results page tracks the races as they are called.
What Happened
Democrats won the House of Representatives, the larger chamber, ending a period of Republican control. They also won the Senate by taking seven Republican-held seats, including Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Our reports on the House result, the Senate result and the governor races give the detail. The result means two years of divided government, in which the parties share power, with Republican President Donald Trump facing a Democratic Congress.
How States Make It Official
In the United States, states and not the federal government run elections and certify the results. Certification is the formal step where a state declares the final winners after counting every valid ballot.
Arizona and Michigan set their state-level deadlines for Monday 23 November 2026. North Carolina follows on Tuesday 24 November, Wisconsin on Tuesday 1 December, and California on Friday 11 December.
A recount is a second count of the ballots in a very close race. Colorado, for example, orders one automatically when the margin is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate’s vote, while other states let a candidate ask for one.
Georgia holds any general-election runoff, a second vote when nobody wins a majority, on Tuesday 1 December 2026. Which contests, if any, need one depends on the final counts.
The Date That Changes Washington
The 20th Amendment to the Constitution starts each new Congress at noon on 3 January. In 2027 that day is a Sunday, so the 120th Congress, the two-year term of lawmakers elected in 2026, convenes on Sunday 3 January unless a law moves the date.
All 435 newly elected House members and about a third of the senators take the oath that day. Until then, the current Republican-led Congress stays in charge.
The first big vote is for Speaker, the House’s presiding leader, who sets the agenda. The Clerk of the House, the chamber’s chief record-keeper, runs the roll call, and a candidate needs a majority of the members voting.
Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader in the House, is the favourite. Committee chairs and the power to call hearings and issue subpoenas, which are legal orders to hand over documents, pass to the new majority after that.
The Funding Cliff Comes First
Congress passed a temporary spending law, called a stopgap, in September. The law, H.R.
6500 (a House bill), keeps most agencies running at last year’s levels through Friday 11 December 2026, well before the new Democratic majority arrives. The Republican-led Congress must therefore pass full-year spending bills, another stopgap or accept a lapse in funding.
A lapse is a shutdown, when agencies without money pause non-essential work.
What Prediction Markets Say
Kalshi, a prediction exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), priced Hakeem Jeffries at 90.9% to become the next Speaker on 7 November 2026 at 3:21 a.m. ET. The market had 368,072 contracts traded, and no other candidate stood above 6%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you own US stocks or bonds, the 11 December funding date is the first deadline to watch, because a shutdown can delay government data and some federal services. A split Congress from January usually makes big new laws harder, so markets often focus on spending fights and oversight hearings instead.
For readers with ties to Latin America, a Democratic Congress will control the committees that review aid, trade and migration policy. Our guide on what the midterms mean for Latin America explains where that matters most.
What Is Not Known
The final size of the Democratic majorities is not known, because some close races were still being counted. It is also unclear which states will see recounts or court challenges before their deadlines.
Whether Congress passes full-year spending or another stopgap by 11 December is not settled. Nobody has yet shown that Mr Jeffries has locked up the 3 January Speaker vote, and the date itself could be moved by law.
More: US midterms 2026 coverage, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
When Will the 2026 Midterm Results Be Final?
Each state certifies its own results, with deadlines from 23 November to 11 December 2026 in the states covered here. Close races can take longer if a recount or a court case follows.
When Does the New Congress Take Office?
The 120th Congress convenes at noon on Sunday 3 January 2027, under the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. Members-elect take the oath that day, and the House elects its Speaker.
Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House?
The House votes on 3 January 2027, and a candidate needs a majority of the members voting. Kalshi, a US-regulated prediction exchange, priced Hakeem Jeffries at 90.9% to become the next new Speaker on 7 November 2026 at 3:21 a.m. ET.
Could the Government Shut Down in December?
Funding runs through Friday 11 December 2026. If Congress passes neither full-year bills nor another stopgap by then, agencies without funding must pause non-essential work.
Sources: US Constitution, 20th Amendment; US Congress, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027 (H.R. 6500); Clerk of the House of Representatives; Arizona Secretary of State; Michigan Department of State; North Carolina State Board of Elections; Wisconsin Elections Commission; California Secretary of State; Georgia Secretary of State; Kalshi market data, 7 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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