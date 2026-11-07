Mercedes Can Seal F1 Team Title in Brazil

Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Key Facts Race. Sunday, 8 November, 2 p.m. in São Paulo, which is noon ET (Eastern Time) and 9 a.m. Pacific.

Qualifying. Today, Saturday, 3 p.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET, sets the starting grid.

Title stakes. Mercedes can clinch the team championship by adding three points to its 126-point lead over Ferrari.

Weather. Formula 1 forecasts a 40% chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms on Sunday. This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Latest: F1 Champion Antonelli Tops Brazil Practice

Mercedes can win Formula 1’s team title at Interlagos this weekend, one race after its young star Kimi Antonelli took the drivers’ crown. Our São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 hub tracks every session.

The race is the 20th round of the 2026 season and starts at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, which is noon ET. Qualifying, the session that decides who starts where, is at 3 p.m. local time today, or 1 p.m. ET.

Why Mercedes Is Close to a Double

Antonelli, aged 20, clinched the drivers’ title in Mexico City last weekend by finishing third, making him the youngest champion in Formula 1 history. Max Verstappen of Red Bull won that race and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari was second.

The team title goes to the constructor, or car maker, with the most points. Mercedes leads Ferrari by 126 points with four rounds left, and Formula 1 says the team only needs to extend that lead by three points in Brazil to be champion.

A Mercedes title would mean the team wins both championships with races to spare. For Ferrari, the task is to outscore Mercedes by a wide margin on Sunday.

The Interlagos circuit in São Paulo during the 2022 Grand Prix weekend. File photo. (Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Grid Penalties and Rain Could Reshape the Race

Formula 1’s own race-week page carries a headline that Hamilton, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Verstappen are set for grid drops in Brazil. We have not seen the size or the cause of those penalties, so check the official grid once qualifying ends.

Weather is the second wild card. Formula 1’s forecast, published on 4 November, gives Saturday a 50% chance of rain, most likely after 2 p.m. local time, and Sunday a 40% chance with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Wet weather can make racing at Interlagos especially dramatic, Formula 1 says. A damp track tends to scramble the order, which could help any rival chasing Mercedes.

What It Means for US Readers

The race starts at noon ET, so it fits a Sunday-lunch viewing slot on the East Coast, and 9 a.m. on the West Coast. In the United States, Apple TV is Formula 1’s exclusive home in 2026.

Qualifying at 1 p.m. ET today is the best guide to who is quick. Formula 1 says there is no sprint race this year, so Sunday is the only race of the weekend.

What Is Not Known

Qualifying had not started when we published, so the pole-sitter and the final grid are unknown. We also do not know how large the penalties are or how much rain will fall.

We found no prediction-market odds for this race.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time does the São Paulo Grand Prix start in the United States?

The race starts at noon ET on Sunday, 8 November, which is 2 p.m. in São Paulo. Qualifying is at 1 p.m. ET today.

Can Mercedes win the constructors’ title in Brazil?

Yes. Mercedes leads Ferrari by 126 points and needs to extend that by three points on Sunday, according to Formula 1.

Sources: Formula 1 race-week and schedule pages, Formula 1 weather forecast (4 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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