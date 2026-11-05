Jailed Maduro Hits 92% in Venezuela Market

Central Caracas, Venezuela. (File photo)

Prediction Markets: Venezuela

Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, prices Maduro at about 92% to lead Venezuela on 31 December, up 17 points in 7 days (11:25 Eastern Time, 5 November 2026).

Reality check. Maduro has been held in a New York jail since January. Delcy Rodríguez, his former vice president, is acting president.

Why. No single trigger was reported for the jump.

Volume. The Venezuela leader event has traded about US$99.5 million in total, but only about US$30,000 on Maduro in 24 hours.

Traders on Polymarket now put the chance that Nicolás Maduro, the jailed former president, is Venezuela’s head of state on 31 December at about 92%, up about 17 points in a week.

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That price sits awkwardly with the facts. Maduro was captured by US forces on 3 January 2026 and has been in custody in New York ever since, while Delcy Rodríguez, his former vice president, runs Venezuela as acting president.

For a US reader the gap matters, because Venezuelan oil, sanctions, bonds and migration all depend on who governs Caracas. A market that looks wrong is also a warning about how much weight one thinly traded price can carry.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket lets people trade contracts that pay out if an event happens. The price, in cents on the dollar, is read as the crowd’s probability.

This contract, “Venezuela leader end of 2026?”, pays on whoever officially holds the post of head of state on 31 December 2026 at 12:00 Eastern Time. Our read at 11:25 Eastern Time on 5 November 2026:

Nicolás Maduro: about 92% (bid 91.3%, ask 92%), up about 17 points in 7 days and about 2 points in 24 hours.

about 92% (bid 91.3%, ask 92%), up about 17 points in 7 days and about 2 points in 24 hours. Delcy Rodríguez: 7.5%, down about 6.5 points in 7 days.

7.5%, down about 6.5 points in 7 days. No head of state: 0.55%. María Corina Machado , the opposition leader: 0.35%. Edmundo González , the opposition’s 2024 candidate: 0.2%.

0.55%. , the opposition leader: 0.35%. , the opposition’s 2024 candidate: 0.2%. Volume: about US$99.5 million for the whole event, about US$126,000 in the last 24 hours, and about US$30,000 on the Maduro contract. The Maduro contract is thinly traded, so a few orders can move it. We found no matching Kalshi market, the exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission).

Our own daily snapshots show the climb. The Maduro price was 80.8% on 29 October, 85.5% on 4 November and about 91.5% on 5 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported. We checked official statements and regional coverage from the last 48 hours and found no event that would make Maduro’s return to office more likely.

The recent news points the other way. The case against Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, passed to a new judge, Analisa Torres, in late October after the death of the previous judge, Alvin Hellerstein, at 92.

Maduro has pleaded not guilty to the charges, including a torture conspiracy count added in October. His trial was set for June 2027, so he is due to remain in custody well past 31 December.

Our earlier report on the judge’s death is here. That story does not explain a price jump on 5 November, and we do not link the two.

The wording of the contract is the other thing to watch. It resolves on who “officially holds” the post, and we have not tested how every edge case would be settled.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 75,842

-5.68% L 75,617 day range H 80,794 -27.00% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,234 -7.79% Solana 89.70 -6.06% Gold 4,098 +0.61% USD / BRL 5.50 +0.82% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,842 -5.68% -27.00% 80,405 80,794 75,617 46,830,800,896 ETH 2,234 -7.79% -34.79% 2,422 2,434 2,226 18,148,587,520 SOL 89.70 -6.06% -44.83% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,595,484,160 XRP 1.22 -6.54% -48.01% 1.30 1.32 1.22 2,611,115,520 BNB 688.35 -4.34% -28.29% 719.55 720.76 687.64 1,680,469,504 ADA 0.18 -8.25% -66.83% 0.20 0.20 0.18 350,830,112 DOGE 0.07 -6.94% -57.19% 0.08 0.08 0.07 816,938,944 AVAX 8.23 -5.79% -50.52% 8.74 8.84 8.16 299,298,048 LINK 10.70 -6.52% -29.41% 11.44 11.63 10.63 388,532,128 DOT 0.91 -4.32% -65.81% 0.95 0.96 0.89 103,365,744 LTC 51.88 -7.74% -42.07% 56.24 56.36 51.37 240,762,928 BCH 271.80 -3.56% -44.49% 281.83 289.77 269.97 244,490,480 TRX 0.32 -0.54% +10.03% 0.32 0.32 0.32 430,487,872 XLM 0.15 -8.52% -45.24% 0.17 0.17 0.15 190,183,888 HBAR 0.07 -6.99% -61.48% 0.07 0.07 0.07 70,513,640 NEAR 3.70 -7.75% +89.50% 4.01 4.06 3.65 722,227,200 ATOM 1.38 -6.19% -48.15% 1.48 1.54 1.38 42,250,844 AAVE 128.74 -2.31% -36.27% 131.78 133.66 122.86 330,247,680 Largest moves today XLM

0.15

-8.52% ADA

0.18

-8.25% ETH

2,234

-7.79% NEAR

3.70

-7.75% LTC

51.88

-7.74% HBAR

0.07

-6.99% DOGE

0.07

-6.94% XRP

1.22

-6.54% The session read The Bitcoin eased 5.68%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while XLM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026 Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision Read →

Who Runs Venezuela Today

Rodríguez took office as acting president after the January capture, and she is still described that way in current reports.

Other Polymarket markets treat the question very differently. One on the next presidential election winner puts Machado near 70% and Rodríguez near 10.5%, though that contract has only about US$65,000 in total volume.

A market on when an election is called gives 31% for a date by 31 March 2027, 8.5% by 31 December 2026 and 4.2% by 30 November 2026. These contracts ask different questions, so they cannot be set side by side with the leader market.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in Venezuelan debt and in Citgo, the US refiner long tied to Venezuela’s state oil company, watch the question of who has authority in Caracas. Our report on the US delay to bondholder action over Citgo is here.

For readers following US sanctions, oil supply and migration from Venezuela, the practical message is simple. Official sources, not one market price, tell you who holds power, and today those sources point to Rodríguez.

Treat the 92% as a data point about the market, not as a signal that Maduro is about to return. A price this far from the known facts may reflect thin trading or contract wording rather than new information.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why the Maduro contract rose. We do not know who is buying, and we found no report of any legal or political change that would explain it.

We also do not know how the market operator would settle the contract if the situation on 31 December is unclear. Readers can follow developments on our Venezuela page, on the Latin America odds page and on our prediction markets hub.

The next court date in New York is the signal that matters most for his legal position. Reports differ on whether Maduro’s next hearing falls on 17 November or 17 December, so we do not give a date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the prediction markets say about Venezuela’s leader?

On 5 November 2026, Polymarket priced Nicolás Maduro at about 92% to be head of state on 31 December, Delcy Rodríguez at 7.5%. These are bets, not forecasts by The Rio Times.

Why did the Maduro odds jump?

No single trigger was reported. Maduro remains in custody in New York with a trial set for June 2027, so the move is unexplained.

Who is Venezuela’s leader now?

Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, is acting president after the January 2026 US capture of Maduro.

Is a prediction market the same as a poll?

No. A poll asks people what they think; a market shows what traders will pay to bet on an outcome. Polymarket is a crypto-based platform, and its prices are not official forecasts.

Should US investors rely on this price?

No. The Maduro contract traded only about US$30,000 in 24 hours, so a few orders can move it. Official sources decide who holds power.

Sources: Polymarket public market data (Kalshi checked, no matching market; read 5 November 2026, 11:25 Eastern Time); US federal court schedule in the case against Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, October 2026; Venezuelan acting government statements, October and November 2026.