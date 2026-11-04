Colombia Backs Venezuela Gas Pipeline Repair

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COLOMBIA · ENERGY

Key Facts The country Colombia, a major Andean oil and gas producer, is led by President Abelardo de la Espriella.

What happened The government put the Antonio Ricaurte gas pipeline on its strategic projects list on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The plan A first phase would bring in 50 million cubic feet of Venezuelan gas a day.

The catch Gas can flow only after a US Treasury sanctions licence, known as an OFAC licence.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

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Colombia has declared the repair of its gas pipeline with Venezuela a national strategic project, a first step toward importing Venezuelan gas. The decision, announced through state oil company Ecopetrol on Wednesday 4 November 2026, still depends on a US sanctions licence.

For US readers, the pipeline sits where energy policy and sanctions meet. Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA is under US sanctions, so any gas sale needs the approval of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the US Treasury unit that enforces them.

What Happened

The government included the Antonio Ricaurte binational pipeline in its list of Projects of National and Strategic Interest, known by the Spanish acronym PINES. The label puts the project on the government’s list of national priorities.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ecopetrol, which is state-controlled, said the pipeline could deliver gas that is cheaper than imported liquefied natural gas (LNG, gas chilled into liquid and shipped by tanker). It added that the project depends on the OFAC licence for any operation to begin.

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The Pipeline in Numbers

The Antonio Ricaurte pipeline opened in 2007 and runs 225 kilometres (140 miles) between the two countries. Of that length, 88 kilometres lie in Colombia and 137 kilometres in Venezuela.

The first phase would carry 50 million cubic feet of gas a day, or about 1.4 million cubic metres. That is a small part of what a pipeline of this size can move.

About 5 kilometres of pipe in Colombian territory must be replaced before gas can move. That short stretch is the repair named in the government plan.

Why Sanctions Decide the Timing

The US government restricts dealings with PDVSA, so Colombia cannot simply sign a gas contract and open the valve. Ecopetrol says the project is conditional on obtaining the licence from OFAC.

That puts a decision in Washington at the centre of a Colombian energy plan. Our reports on Trinidad’s Venezuela gas deal show the same pattern, with sanctions rules shaping each regional gas project.

What It Means for You

If you follow Ecopetrol, which also has a US listing, the pipeline is a possible source of cheaper supply but not yet a signed deal. Nothing in the announcement gives a delivery date or a price, so it is a signal rather than a cash-flow change.

Travellers and businesses in Colombia are not affected today. Our report on border controls with Venezuela covers the separate security side of the relationship.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether OFAC will grant the licence, or when. The government has not published a price, a contract with PDVSA or a firm date for the first gas.

The repair schedule is not settled, because public timelines differ. It is also unclear how much more gas Colombia would import after the first phase.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Antonio Ricaurte Pipeline?

It is a 225-kilometre gas pipeline between Colombia and Venezuela that opened in 2007. It has been out of service for years.

What Did Colombia Decide on 4 November 2026?

The government added the pipeline to its list of strategic national projects (PINES). The label puts the project on the government’s priority list.

Why Does Colombia Need a US Licence?

Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA is under US sanctions. Ecopetrol says the project depends on a licence from the US Treasury’s OFAC.

How Much Gas Would Arrive at First?

The first phase would bring about 50 million cubic feet a day. That is a small part of what the pipeline can carry.

Sources: Ecopetrol, statement on the Antonio Ricaurte pipeline, 4 November 2026; US Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief