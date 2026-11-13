USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

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Washington — bracing · handover in January Dublin — crowded · asking for a chair Ottawa — leaning east · hedging Ukraine talks — Europe wants a voice Carney’s road — Brussels talks · Shenzhen

The region wakes on Friday in a mood of seat-claiming. Everyone is asking who gets a chair at the next table, and nobody is sure the answer will be friendly.

In the United States the register is guarded, with a White House that is about to lose the House of Representatives. In Canada it is hopeful and restless, with Carney negotiating closer ties with Europe while his schedule points to Shenzhen.

The through-line is the table. Europe wants a seat in the Ukraine talks, Canada wants a seat in Europe’s house, and Washington’s two parties are already fighting over who will chair the next two years.

Key Facts —Summit. The ninth European Political Community summit was set for Dublin on 12 November, with about 50 leaders expected. —Talks. Ukraine’s war was high on the agenda, and EU leaders meet again on 12 and 13 November. —Canada. Canada and the EU are negotiating an “associate member” status, with Carney hoping to finish in June. —House. Democrats won the 3 November midterms and take over the House in January. —Next. Carney is due at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on 18–19 November, and Canada’s October inflation arrives on 16 November.

Washington: Bracing For The Handover

Democrats won the 3 November midterms and take over the House in January, and both sides are already positioning for the handover. Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, is preparing to press the administration with investigations.

The lame-duck weeks are therefore no longer about passing bills alone. Both sides are preparing for subpoenas before a single hearing has been held.

The Senate’s bipartisan energy permitting bill is the one piece of cooperation still moving. The Senate voted 73 to 25 on Monday 9 November to start debate on it, and senators expect a longer amendment process before a final vote that has no date yet.

A bill that survives a hostile handover would be rare, and the House is the real test. Readers should treat the 73 votes as goodwill that has not yet been spent.

Dublin: A Crowded Room Asking For A Chair

The European Political Community, a forum where roughly 50 European countries meet whether or not they belong to the European Union, was set to hold its ninth summit in Dublin on Thursday 12 November, with about 50 leaders expected. Ireland, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency this half year, is the host.

The loudest question is who speaks for Europe to Russia. Ukraine’s war was high on the agenda, and EU leaders then meet for their regular European Council on 12 and 13 November.

What is not known is whether EU leaders have agreed a joint negotiator. The desk cannot yet say what the Dublin summit settled.

For Americans the scene is unfamiliar. Washington is brokering a war in Europe while Europe pleads for a chair, and that tension will shape every NATO and trade conversation that follows.

Ottawa: Moving Closer To Europe

Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, is pursuing a closer tie with Brussels. On 30 October Canada and the EU agreed to spend about eight months negotiating an “associate member” status for Canada, which Carney expects to conclude in June.

The term has no basis in the EU’s treaties and some member states object to it, which is why the joint declaration left it out. Carney has ruled out formal membership and says any deal would face a vote in Canada’s Parliament.

The mood in Ottawa is one of deliberate hedging. Canada is not leaving the American market, but it is building a second set of doors while the first is guarded by tariffs.

Shenzhen Ahead: The Harder Table

Next comes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, known as APEC, in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. Carney is due to attend, and he is expected to meet China’s president, Xi Jinping.

Chinese car investment in Canada is the obvious commercial topic, and it is tied to Canada’s continuing talks with the United States. Carney has also said he will raise foreign interference with Xi.

Both topics are awkward, because Chinese investment in Canada can please Ottawa’s carmakers and alarm Washington on the same afternoon. A polite meeting with no tariff change would be the least surprising outcome.

The Wait For The Numbers

Washington’s labour numbers still look steady. US initial jobless claims were 200,000 in the week ended 7 November, against a forecast of 195,000 and a revised 191,000 the week before, which is a small rise but not a break.

Canada’s test comes on Monday 16 November, when Statistics Canada publishes October inflation, with September’s annual rate at 3.1%. Americans reading about Carney’s travels should remember that his voters will judge them by grocery bills, not by summit photographs.

What This Means From Latin America

If Canada and Europe deepen their partnership in cars and energy, buyers in both blocs will have another supplier option, and that is competition for Mexican and Brazilian exporters. Latin American producers of cars, parts and energy should expect Ottawa to pitch them hard in Europe and Asia.

A hostile handover in Washington matters south of the border too. Investigations and tariffs are both moves in the same game, and Latin American governments that deal with the White House will want to know who will be writing the rules after January.

What We Are Watching

Friday 13 November: European Council meeting concludes — EU leaders meet after the Dublin summit with Ukraine on the agenda; any Canadian angle would be news.

— EU leaders meet after the Dublin summit with Ukraine on the agenda; any Canadian angle would be news. Monday 16 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada inflation rate for October — the prior reading is 3.1% year on year; it shapes the Bank of Canada’s next move.

— the prior reading is 3.1% year on year; it shapes the Bank of Canada’s next move. Tuesday 17 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US retail sales for October — prior 0.8% with a flat forecast, and sales excluding autos forecast at 0.4% against 0.9%; a read on whether households are still spending.

— prior 0.8% with a flat forecast, and sales excluding autos forecast at 0.4% against 0.9%; a read on whether households are still spending. 18–19 November: APEC summit in Shenzhen — Carney is due to attend and is expected to meet Xi Jinping; any word on Chinese car investment or tariffs would show whether the hedge pays.

— Carney is due to attend and is expected to meet Xi Jinping; any word on Chinese car investment or tariffs would show whether the hedge pays. Friday 20 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan inflation expectations — the prior reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising.

— the prior reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US PCE price index for October — the prior reading was 3.6%, with the core index at 3.1%; it is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Dublin summit on 12 November?

The ninth European Political Community summit was set for Dublin on 12 November, with about 50 leaders expected. The forum includes countries outside the European Union, and Ukraine’s war was high on the agenda.

What is Canada’s “associate member” idea?

It is a proposal to make Canada the first associate member of the European Union, a status the bloc’s treaties do not define. Canada and the EU agreed on 30 October to negotiate it, and Carney expects to finish in June.

Who will Carney meet in China?

He is due at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping. Carney has said he will raise foreign interference in Canadian politics.

What changes in Washington when Democrats take the House?

Democrats won the 3 November midterms and take over the House in January. Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, is preparing investigations of the administration.