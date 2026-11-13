US Jobless Claims Reach 200,000 in November

Rio Times Markets · United States

Key Facts The figure New US jobless claims were 200,000 in the week ended 7 November 2026, seasonally adjusted.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 195,000, and the prior week was 191,000, so claims rose by 9,000.

The trend The four-week average held at 195,250, the same as the week before.

Why it matters Weekly claims are an early gauge of layoffs in the world’s largest economy.

What ends it A reading below 195,000 next week would show the rise was a blip.

New US claims for jobless benefits rose to 200,000 in the week ended 7 November 2026, above forecasts, though the four-week average did not move.

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What Changed

New US claims for unemployment insurance, the weekly count of people applying for jobless benefits, were 200,000 in the week ended 7 November 2026. That was 9,000 more than the 191,000 of the previous week and 5,000 above the 195,000 consensus (average analyst forecast) on the RT economic calendar, our feed of official release dates and forecasts.

The figure is seasonally adjusted, which removes regular calendar patterns such as holiday hiring. The US Department of Labor, the federal employment agency, publishes it weekly, normally on Thursdays.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The Department of Labor series, as carried by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’s FRED database, shows weekly claims of 198,000, 200,000, 195,000, 195,000 and 191,000 for the five weeks before this one. The new reading matches the 200,000 of the week ended 10 October and is higher than the other four weeks in that span.

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The four-week average, which smooths out weekly noise, stayed at 195,250. That means one higher week has not yet changed the underlying picture.

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Why It Moved

The release does not state a cause, so the reason for the rise is not confirmed. Weekly claims are noisy and can change by several thousand from one week to the next.

A single week above forecast is therefore a prompt to watch the next release, not a signal of a turning point.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

At this level, there is no sign of a wave of layoffs in the data released. For Latin America and Africa, US employment matters because it feeds into American consumer spending and the dollar.

A sustained climb well above 200,000 would be an early warning of slower US growth, which investors in emerging markets watch closely. This reading alone does not show that.

What Would End the Rise

A second week at or above 200,000 would suggest layoffs are edging up. A reading back near the 191,000 of the prior week would suggest the latest figure was a blip.

The next weekly report, normally due on Thursday, 19 November 2026, covers the week ended 14 November. A four-week average moving above 200,000 would be a clearer sign of change than any single week.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known which states or industries accounted for the rise, because the figures released here do not show that detail. The data also does not show whether people who lost jobs have found new ones.

More: North America news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Americans filed new jobless claims in early November 2026?

There were 200,000 in the week ended 7 November, seasonally adjusted. That was 9,000 more than the previous week and 5,000 above the forecast.

What is the four-week average?

It averages the last four weekly readings to smooth out noise. It stayed at 195,250 in this release.

Why do jobless claims matter outside the United States?

They are an early read on US layoffs. Investors in Latin America and Africa watch them because US growth and the dollar affect emerging markets.

What would show whether layoffs are rising?

A second week at or above 200,000, or a four-week average above 200,000, would suggest so. A fall below 195,000 would point to a blip.