Five Shot Near Logan Circle in Washington
UNITED STATES · SECURITY
Key Facts
- What At least five people were shot near Logan Circle in northwest Washington on Thursday 12 November 2026.
- Where Near 15th and P Streets NW, about one mile north of the White House.
- Suspect Police say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building, not in custody, as of 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Response Police told residents in the area to shelter in place.
Washington police are responding to an active shooting in a residential and dining district a mile from the White House.
At least five people were shot on the morning of Thursday 12 November 2026 near Logan Circle, a residential and restaurant district in northwest Washington, about one mile north of the White House. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the city’s police force, said on X at 8:23 a.m. Eastern Time that it was responding near 15th and P Streets NW.
Police described an active-shooter situation, meaning a gunman still shooting or at large, and said the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building and not in custody as of 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 UTC). Police told residents in the area to shelter in place and asked the public to avoid it, and nearby public schools went on alert, meaning nobody may enter or leave.
What Is Not Known
MPD has not confirmed the condition of the victims, the identity or motive of the suspect, or the exact location of the shots. Brooke Pinto, a Washington city councilmember, said shots were fired at and outside a VIDA Fitness gym, which MPD had not confirmed.
We will not name a suspect until police do.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Logan Circle?
It is a neighbourhood in northwest Washington, about one mile north of the White House. The shooting was reported near 15th and P Streets NW.
How many people were shot?
Police said at least five people were shot. Early counts differed, and the number could change.
Has the shooter been caught?
Not as of 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 UTC): police say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors.
Sources: Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (mpdc.dc.gov), police statements and shelter-in-place order of 12 November 2026, as relayed by local broadcasters; District of Columbia Public Schools, school alert status, 12 November 2026, as relayed by local broadcasters; statement of Councilmember Brooke Pinto, 12 November 2026.
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