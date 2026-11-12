Five Shot Near Logan Circle in Washington

UNITED STATES · SECURITY

Key Facts What At least five people were shot near Logan Circle in northwest Washington on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Where Near 15th and P Streets NW, about one mile north of the White House.

Suspect Police say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building, not in custody, as of 9:45 a.m. ET.

Response Police told residents in the area to shelter in place.

Washington police are responding to an active shooting in a residential and dining district a mile from the White House.

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At least five people were shot on the morning of Thursday 12 November 2026 near Logan Circle, a residential and restaurant district in northwest Washington, about one mile north of the White House. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the city’s police force, said on X at 8:23 a.m. Eastern Time that it was responding near 15th and P Streets NW.

Police described an active-shooter situation, meaning a gunman still shooting or at large, and said the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building and not in custody as of 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 UTC). Police told residents in the area to shelter in place and asked the public to avoid it, and nearby public schools went on alert, meaning nobody may enter or leave.

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What Is Not Known

MPD has not confirmed the condition of the victims, the identity or motive of the suspect, or the exact location of the shots. Brooke Pinto, a Washington city councilmember, said shots were fired at and outside a VIDA Fitness gym, which MPD had not confirmed.

We will not name a suspect until police do.

The White House north facade in Washington, about one mile from the area of the shooting. File photo by Ad Meskens, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Logan Circle?

It is a neighbourhood in northwest Washington, about one mile north of the White House. The shooting was reported near 15th and P Streets NW.

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How many people were shot?

Police said at least five people were shot. Early counts differed, and the number could change.

Has the shooter been caught?

Not as of 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 UTC): police say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors.

Sources: Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (mpdc.dc.gov), police statements and shelter-in-place order of 12 November 2026, as relayed by local broadcasters; District of Columbia Public Schools, school alert status, 12 November 2026, as relayed by local broadcasters; statement of Councilmember Brooke Pinto, 12 November 2026.