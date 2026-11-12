Five Shot Near Logan Circle in Washington

IBOV 170,578.55 ▼ 0.86% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.63▲ 0.82% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.18% USD/CLP994.61▲ 1.20% USD/COP3,318▲ 0.33% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.15% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.22▼ 0.23% BRENT 94.22 ▲ 1.57% WTI 87.20 ▲ 0.77% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 1.79% GOLD 3,861 ▼ 3.48% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.39% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 593.50 ▼ 1.00% COFFEE 277.00 ▲ 2.97% SUGAR 18.17 ▼ 1.68% ORANGE JUICE 141.05 ▼ 3.22% COTTON 78.54 ▲ 0.03% COCOA 5,093 ▲ 3.79% BEEF 219.88 ▲ 0.41% CATTLE 336.20 ▲ 1.07% LITHIUM 59.51 ▼ 2.56% PETR4 44.20 ▲ 1.49% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 1.68% ITUB4 41.55 ▼ 0.41% BBDC4 14.14 ▼ 1.33% ABEV3 15.86 ▲ 0.06% BBAS3 15.33 ▼ 9.24% B3SA3 14.65 ▼ 1.01% WEGE3 51.88 ▲ 0.52% PRIO3 62.25 ▲ 1.27% SUZB3 55.37 ▲ 2.92% RENT3 29.87 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 16.82 ▲ 9.43% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.48 ▼ 2.36% GMAT3 3.96 ▼ 2.94% PSSA3 46.22 ▲ 0.52% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.51 ▲ 5.72% SLCE3 17.91 ▲ 5.04% NATU3 5.41 ▼ 3.74% BRKM5 3.01 ▲ 3.08% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 0.60% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,578.55 ▼ 0.86% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.63 ▲ 0.94% USD/MXN 18.64 ▲ 0.19% USD/CLP 994.86 ▲ 1.23% USD/COP 3,316 ▲ 0.25% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▼ 0.02% BRENT 94.22 ▲ 1.57% WTI 87.20 ▲ 0.77% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 1.79% GOLD 3,861 ▼ 3.48% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.39% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 593.50 ▼ 1.00% COFFEE 277.00 ▲ 2.97% SUGAR 18.17 ▼ 1.68% ORANGE JUICE 141.05 ▼ 3.22% COTTON 78.54 ▲ 0.03% COCOA 5,093 ▲ 3.79% BEEF 219.88 ▲ 0.41% CATTLE 336.20 ▲ 1.07% LITHIUM 59.51 ▼ 2.56% PETR4 44.20 ▲ 1.49% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 1.68% ITUB4 41.55 ▼ 0.41% BBDC4 14.14 ▼ 1.33% ABEV3 15.86 ▲ 0.06% BBAS3 15.33 ▼ 9.24% B3SA3 14.65 ▼ 1.01% WEGE3 51.88 ▲ 0.52% PRIO3 62.25 ▲ 1.27% SUZB3 55.37 ▲ 2.92% RENT3 29.87 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 16.82 ▲ 9.43% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.48 ▼ 2.36% GMAT3 3.96 ▼ 2.94% PSSA3 46.22 ▲ 0.52% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.51 ▲ 5.72% SLCE3 17.91 ▲ 5.04% NATU3 5.41 ▼ 3.74% BRKM5 3.01 ▲ 3.08% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 0.60% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
North America Security

Five Shot Near Logan Circle in Washington

By · · 3 min read
The White House south facade in Washington, DC

UNITED STATES · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • What At least five people were shot near Logan Circle in northwest Washington on Thursday 12 November 2026.
  • Where Near 15th and P Streets NW, about one mile north of the White House.
  • Suspect Police say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building, not in custody, as of 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Response Police told residents in the area to shelter in place.

Washington police are responding to an active shooting in a residential and dining district a mile from the White House.

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At least five people were shot on the morning of Thursday 12 November 2026 near Logan Circle, a residential and restaurant district in northwest Washington, about one mile north of the White House. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the city’s police force, said on X at 8:23 a.m. Eastern Time that it was responding near 15th and P Streets NW.

Police described an active-shooter situation, meaning a gunman still shooting or at large, and said the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building and not in custody as of 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 UTC). Police told residents in the area to shelter in place and asked the public to avoid it, and nearby public schools went on alert, meaning nobody may enter or leave.

What Is Not Known

MPD has not confirmed the condition of the victims, the identity or motive of the suspect, or the exact location of the shots. Brooke Pinto, a Washington city councilmember, said shots were fired at and outside a VIDA Fitness gym, which MPD had not confirmed.

We will not name a suspect until police do.

North facade of the White House in Washington, where Trump and six tech chiefs signed the superintelligence accord on 29 September 2026
The White House north facade in Washington, about one mile from the area of the shooting. File photo by Ad Meskens, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Logan Circle?

It is a neighbourhood in northwest Washington, about one mile north of the White House. The shooting was reported near 15th and P Streets NW.

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How many people were shot?

Police said at least five people were shot. Early counts differed, and the number could change.

Has the shooter been caught?

Not as of 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 UTC): police say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors.

Sources: Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (mpdc.dc.gov), police statements and shelter-in-place order of 12 November 2026, as relayed by local broadcasters; District of Columbia Public Schools, school alert status, 12 November 2026, as relayed by local broadcasters; statement of Councilmember Brooke Pinto, 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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