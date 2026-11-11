US Leaves Somalia Air Base Over Runway Cost

An African Union police officer stands guard on a street in Mogadishu, with auto-rickshaws and a van behind him. File photo. (Photo: ATMIS Somalia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Somalia

Key Facts Who. Lieutenant General John Brennan, deputy commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), briefed reporters on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

What. US troops left Baledogle airfield, a counterterrorism hub, because its runway had become unsafe.

Cost. Brennan said resurfacing the runway would cost tens of millions of dollars; most personnel moved to Mogadishu, the capital.

Policy. He said the move does not reduce US support for Somali forces.

As of. 11 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

The United States has left one of its main counterterrorism bases in Somalia, and a senior general now says the reason was a failing runway and the cost of fixing it. He says US support for Somali forces continues.

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American troops have withdrawn from Baledogle Military Airfield in southern Somalia, and on Tuesday 10 November 2026 Lieutenant General John Brennan, deputy commander of US Africa Command, said the reason was the runway. “The relocation from Baledogle was 100% an economic decision,” he told reporters, adding that the surface “was declining to the point where it was becoming dangerous to land aircraft there.”

For US readers, the base has been a hub for US counterterrorism operations against al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group fighting Somalia’s government. Brennan said resurfacing would have cost tens of millions of dollars, a cost that led the command to relocate from a base where it had announced upgrades in May 2025.

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What the General Said

Brennan said most of the personnel at Baledogle were relocated to Mogadishu, and that the departure did not signal a reduction in US support for Somali forces. Earlier, in the first days of November, an AFRICOM spokesman had declined to discuss details, saying only that the command “repositions its forces to optimize for ongoing counterterror operations.”

Baledogle lies about 60 miles (97 kilometres) from Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. In September 2019 al-Shabab attacked the airfield with a truck bomb and small arms, and American and Somali troops repelled the assault.

In plain English: AFRICOM is the US military command responsible for Africa. Al-Shabab is the Somali militant group fighting the federal government, and an airfield “hub” is a base from which aircraft fly and troops are trained.

A Somali soldier stands guard in Burhakaba, in southern Somalia, as army and African Union (AU) peacekeeping vehicles wait behind him. File photo, 27 February 2013. Photo: AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia) Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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A Reversal From 2025

In May 2025 Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, the US military command in the region, announced a new medical facility, housing and security upgrades to develop Baledogle as “an enduring location”. The troops have now left that base.

President Donald Trump ordered roughly 700 troops out of Somalia at the end of his first term in 2020, and President Joe Biden sent hundreds back in May 2022. Related coverage includes Uganda Troops Leave Somalia After 19 Years, Somalia Faces Early Troop Exit Rethink and our guide to who wants what in Somalia.

What It Means for You

For Americans with a stake in the region, from aid workers to shipping firms, Brennan’s account indicates that most Baledogle personnel moved to Mogadishu and that US support for Somali forces continues. The longer-term test is whether US support for Somali forces continues at the same level, as Brennan says it will.

What Is Not Known

AFRICOM has not said how many troops were stationed at Baledogle or where all of them went. No plan to return to the airfield has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US leave Baledogle?

Lieutenant General John Brennan said the move was “100% an economic decision” because the runway had deteriorated to the point where landing was dangerous. He said repairs would cost tens of millions of dollars.

Has the US left Somalia?

No. Brennan said most Baledogle personnel moved to Mogadishu and that the departure does not signal a reduction in US support for Somali forces.

Where is Baledogle?

It is a military airfield in southern Somalia about 60 miles (97 kilometres) from Mogadishu. US forces have used it for counterterrorism operations and for training Somali troops.

Could US forces return?

A US military official has said troops might return to Baledogle in the future. AFRICOM has announced no such plan.

Sources: US Africa Command (AFRICOM), briefing by Lt. Gen. John Brennan, 10 November 2026, and AFRICOM statement of early November 2026; Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa announcement on Baledogle, May 2025.

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