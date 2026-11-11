US Leaves Somalia Air Base Over Runway Cost

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.07% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.90▲ 0.83% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Somalia Africa

US Leaves Somalia Air Base Over Runway Cost

By · · 4 min read
An African Union police officer in a green helmet stands guard on a street in Mogadishu
An African Union police officer stands guard on a street in Mogadishu, with auto-rickshaws and a van behind him. File photo. (Photo: ATMIS Somalia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Somalia

Key Facts

  • Who. Lieutenant General John Brennan, deputy commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), briefed reporters on Tuesday 10 November 2026.
  • What. US troops left Baledogle airfield, a counterterrorism hub, because its runway had become unsafe.
  • Cost. Brennan said resurfacing the runway would cost tens of millions of dollars; most personnel moved to Mogadishu, the capital.
  • Policy. He said the move does not reduce US support for Somali forces.
  • As of. 11 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

The United States has left one of its main counterterrorism bases in Somalia, and a senior general now says the reason was a failing runway and the cost of fixing it. He says US support for Somali forces continues.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

American troops have withdrawn from Baledogle Military Airfield in southern Somalia, and on Tuesday 10 November 2026 Lieutenant General John Brennan, deputy commander of US Africa Command, said the reason was the runway. “The relocation from Baledogle was 100% an economic decision,” he told reporters, adding that the surface “was declining to the point where it was becoming dangerous to land aircraft there.”

For US readers, the base has been a hub for US counterterrorism operations against al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group fighting Somalia’s government. Brennan said resurfacing would have cost tens of millions of dollars, a cost that led the command to relocate from a base where it had announced upgrades in May 2025.

What the General Said

Brennan said most of the personnel at Baledogle were relocated to Mogadishu, and that the departure did not signal a reduction in US support for Somali forces. Earlier, in the first days of November, an AFRICOM spokesman had declined to discuss details, saying only that the command “repositions its forces to optimize for ongoing counterterror operations.”

Baledogle lies about 60 miles (97 kilometres) from Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. In September 2019 al-Shabab attacked the airfield with a truck bomb and small arms, and American and Somali troops repelled the assault.

In plain English: AFRICOM is the US military command responsible for Africa. Al-Shabab is the Somali militant group fighting the federal government, and an airfield “hub” is a base from which aircraft fly and troops are trained.

A Somali National Army soldier with a machine gun stands in a dusty street while armoured vehicles wait behind him
A Somali soldier stands guard in Burhakaba, in southern Somalia, as army and African Union (AU) peacekeeping vehicles wait behind him. File photo, 27 February 2013. Photo: AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia) Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

A Reversal From 2025

In May 2025 Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, the US military command in the region, announced a new medical facility, housing and security upgrades to develop Baledogle as “an enduring location”. The troops have now left that base.

President Donald Trump ordered roughly 700 troops out of Somalia at the end of his first term in 2020, and President Joe Biden sent hundreds back in May 2022. Related coverage includes Uganda Troops Leave Somalia After 19 Years, Somalia Faces Early Troop Exit Rethink and our guide to who wants what in Somalia.

What It Means for You

For Americans with a stake in the region, from aid workers to shipping firms, Brennan’s account indicates that most Baledogle personnel moved to Mogadishu and that US support for Somali forces continues. The longer-term test is whether US support for Somali forces continues at the same level, as Brennan says it will.

What Is Not Known

AFRICOM has not said how many troops were stationed at Baledogle or where all of them went. No plan to return to the airfield has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US leave Baledogle?

Lieutenant General John Brennan said the move was “100% an economic decision” because the runway had deteriorated to the point where landing was dangerous. He said repairs would cost tens of millions of dollars.

Has the US left Somalia?

No. Brennan said most Baledogle personnel moved to Mogadishu and that the departure does not signal a reduction in US support for Somali forces.

Where is Baledogle?

It is a military airfield in southern Somalia about 60 miles (97 kilometres) from Mogadishu. US forces have used it for counterterrorism operations and for training Somali troops.

Could US forces return?

A US military official has said troops might return to Baledogle in the future. AFRICOM has announced no such plan.

Sources: US Africa Command (AFRICOM), briefing by Lt. Gen. John Brennan, 10 November 2026, and AFRICOM statement of early November 2026; Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa announcement on Baledogle, May 2025.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Horn of Africa and the Red Sea

All Horn of Africa news, explainers and odds →
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Polisario orders mobilisation as UN mission lapses”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

AFRICOM al-Shabab Baledogle counterterrorism Horn of Africa John Brennan Mogadishu Somalia US troops Somalia

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.