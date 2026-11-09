Somali Ex-Premier Alleges Soldier Pay Cuts

A former prime minister of Somalia has alleged that the government removed nearly 10,000 soldiers and military beneficiaries from its payroll. Hassan Ali Khaire made the claim at a news conference in Mogadishu, the capital, reported on Monday 9 November 2026.

The claim matters in Washington because the United States has long supported Somalia’s fight against the al-Shabaab militant group. Pay disputes can hurt morale in an army, though we cannot say whether that is happening here.

Claim: Khaire alleged nearly 10,000 soldiers and beneficiaries were removed from payroll, including families of fallen troops.

Khaire alleged nearly 10,000 soldiers and beneficiaries were removed from payroll, including families of fallen troops. Unverified: He gave no documents, and the federal government has not publicly responded to the allegations.

He gave no documents, and the federal government has not publicly responded to the allegations. Parliament: The parliament’s Defence Committee, the panel that oversees the army, estimated nearly 6,000 soldiers and family members were affected by cuts.

The parliament’s Defence Committee, the panel that oversees the army, estimated nearly 6,000 soldiers and family members were affected by cuts. Backdrop: Tension is high after Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled on 5 November that the president’s term extension was unlawful.

Tension is high after Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled on 5 November that the president’s term extension was unlawful. As of: 9 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

What Was Said

Khaire spoke at a news conference organised by the National Salvation Forum, a political forum in Mogadishu. He said soldiers who were officially registered had been removed from payment records, and that children of fallen troops were denied financial support.

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Nigerian police officers serving with the African Union mission greet colleagues in Mogadishu, 6 January 2014. Archive photo, not related to the pay allegations. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

He alleged that the withheld money is redirected to individuals close to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He gave no documents to support this, so it remains his allegation and is unverified.

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The federal government has not publicly responded to these specific allegations. Until it does, its side of the story is missing.

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What Parliament Found

In September, the Defence Committee of the Somali parliament summoned the defence minister and the army commander. It asked them to explain the legal basis of cuts to soldiers’ benefits, according to reports we have not independently confirmed.

According to the committee, payments to some retired and disabled soldiers were cut by 50%, and benefits for families of fallen soldiers by up to 60%. The committee estimated that nearly 6,000 soldiers and family members were affected.

Families reported that the monthly payment for each child of a fallen soldier dropped from US$200 to US$100. We could not find an official statement on this figure.

Fahad Haji Yasin Dahir, a former head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, also called for an investigation into the legal basis of the changes. In a Facebook statement he said complaints about retired soldiers, disabled troops and families of the fallen have lasted for years.

Who Is Who

Hassan Ali Khaire: a former prime minister of Somalia, now speaking against the government.

a former prime minister of Somalia, now speaking against the government. National Salvation Forum: a political forum in Mogadishu that hosted his news conference.

a political forum in Mogadishu that hosted his news conference. Defence Committee: the parliamentary panel that oversees the military and summoned the defence minister and army commander in September.

the parliamentary panel that oversees the military and summoned the defence minister and army commander in September. Somali National Army: the country’s regular army, which fights al-Shabaab.

What Is Not Known

We cannot say whether the figure of nearly 10,000 is correct, and the numbers from Khaire and the committee differ. The legal basis for the cuts is also unclear.

We do not know the government’s side of the story or where any withheld money went. No documents have been presented to support the claim about redirected money.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the dispute tests how well Somalia looks after the army that Washington supports against al-Shabaab. Pay disputes can hurt morale and discipline, though we cannot say whether that is happening here.

The timing adds pressure, as Uganda, a major contributor to the African Union force fighting al-Shabaab, has begun withdrawing its troops. Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled on 5 November that the president’s one-year term extension was unlawful, which has deepened the dispute over elections.

Background: our explainer on who wants what in Somalia and our Somalia coverage. The Africa desk follows the region every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Hassan Ali Khaire allege?

He alleged that the government removed nearly 10,000 soldiers and beneficiaries from its payroll, including families of fallen troops. He gave no documents, and the government has not responded publicly.

What did the Somali parliament find?

The Defence Committee summoned the defence minister and army commander in September. It estimated that nearly 6,000 soldiers and family members were affected, and said pay for retired and disabled soldiers was cut by 50% and family benefits by up to 60%.

Why does this matter to the United States?

The United States has long supported Somalia’s fight against al-Shabaab. Pay disputes can affect army morale, though we cannot say how far that has happened here.

Sources: Statements by Hassan Ali Khaire at his news conference; the Somali parliament Defence Committee’s September inquiry; a Facebook statement by Fahad Haji Yasin Dahir. The federal government had not responded publicly at publication.

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