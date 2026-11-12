US Charges 3 Men in Iran-Linked Terror Plot

A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet during a test of an arresting system at RAF Fairford, England, on 21 March 2025. Photo: US Air Force, Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

US federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged three men, two of them not in custody, in an alleged terror plot that includes a planned attack on Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, a British air base that houses American service members. The US Justice Department unsealed the eight-count superseding (updated) indictment on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

The case matters to US readers because it is an American prosecution of an alleged Iran-backed network. We found no link to Jamaica or the wider Caribbean in anything we could read about it.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Defense & Security story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who: Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi and two alleged co-conspirators, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani. —What: An eight-count superseding indictment, unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday 10 November 2026. —Target: RAF Fairford, a British air base in western England that houses US service members. —Custody: Only al-Saadi is in US custody, in New York; the other two are not. —Status: These are allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until a court rules.

In Plain English A superseding indictment replaces an earlier set of charges with an updated one. Kata’ib Hizballah is an Iraqi armed group, and the IRGC is Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the US Justice Department says the United States has designated both as foreign terrorist organisations.

What Prosecutors Allege

Prosecutors say al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, directed the Fairford plot from a New York jail. They allege he used coded language in calls with family members to pass messages and arrange money.

They say al-Hassani directed three people on 26 September to drive three vans toward the base, and that UK police later recovered the vans. Prosecutors add that al-Saadi planned the attack with Mohajeri and al-Hassani through messages passed by third parties.

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US Attorney General Todd Blanche said anyone who plans a terror plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government. The case is being brought by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

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The Wider Case Against Al-Saadi

The Justice Department announced an eight-count indictment against al-Saadi on Thursday 28 May 2026. That indictment called him an operative of Kata’ib Hizballah and the IRGC and said he was involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States.

The superseding indictment unsealed on 10 November adds the Fairford plot and two co-defendants to that case. Prosecutors say al-Saadi directed the plot from jail, months after his arrest in the spring.

The British Side

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, the public prosecutor for England and Wales, said on 27 October 2026 that two men, both aged 24, were charged under the National Security Act 2023, a law on spying and other state-backed threats, after an incident involving RAF Fairford. Mohmed Abdulkarim is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service between 31 August and 28 September 2026, and Nouman Essghir of entering a prohibited place (a restricted site) for a purpose prejudicial to the UK on 22 August 2026.

Their first hearing was set for Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday 27 October 2026. The prosecution service’s statement names no country and does not mention the US case, so we treat the two sets of charges as separate proceedings.

What It Means for You

For American readers the case shows US prosecutors pursuing a plot against a base abroad as a US terror case. Related Iran coverage includes our report on US-Iran diplomacy and the story of Iran’s terrorism designation of Argentine forces.

Caribbean readers can find regional coverage on our Caribbean news hub and background in our guide to Jamaica. We will report any Caribbean link if one emerges.

What Is Not Known

The date of the next hearing for al-Saadi has not been announced. We also do not know whether Mohajeri and al-Hassani will appear in a US court, or what their lawyers say.

It is unconfirmed whether the two men charged in Britain are linked to the US defendants, and we have no report of what happened at their first hearing. The public reports give no breakdown of the eight counts by defendant.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was charged in the US case?

Prosecutors charged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani. Only al-Saadi is in custody.

What was the alleged target?

RAF Fairford, a British air base that houses American service members. Prosecutors say vans were sent toward it on 26 September.

Is the case linked to Jamaica?

We found no link to Jamaica or the Caribbean in the case reports. The charges are brought by US prosecutors in New York.

What happened in Britain?

Britain’s prosecution service charged two men aged 24 on 27 October 2026 under the National Security Act. It has not linked them to the US case.

Sources: US Department of Justice, press release on the al-Saadi indictment, 28 May 2026; UK Crown Prosecution Service, press release on National Security Act charges, 27 October 2026; US Department of Justice and court filings on the 10 November 2026 superseding indictment (page could not be opened for this story).

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