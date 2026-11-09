US-Iran Meeting Odds Jump to 54% by Year-End

File photo: Tehran and the Milad Tower.

Key Facts •Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a US-Iran senior meeting by 31 December at 54% (+15 points in 24 hours), read 10:29 a.m. ET, 9 November 2026. •Trigger. No single trigger was reported; Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister was due at the White House the same day. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Prediction Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. •Mixed signals. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says no meetings with US officials are planned. •Next. Trump says “no rush”; the 30 November contract trades at 41%. •Volume. About US$208,500 traded on the event in 24 hours; US$1.75 million in total.

Traders have suddenly decided that American and Iranian officials may sit down before the year ends, even though Tehran says nothing is planned.

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, now gives a 54% chance that the United States and Iran hold a senior diplomatic meeting by 31 December 2026. That is a rise of 15 points in 24 hours and 12.5 points in a week.

The shorter contract jumped even faster: a meeting by 30 November trades at 41%, up 20.5 points in a day from about 20% a day earlier. For US readers, a meeting would be the first visible step toward easing a standoff that has put oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman, at risk.

What Prediction Markets Say

Prediction markets are exchanges where traders buy and sell yes-or-no contracts with real money. A price of 54 cents means the crowd gives roughly a 54% chance.

Here is where the contracts stood at 10:29 a.m. ET on Monday, 9 November 2026:• Polymarket, meeting by 31 December 2026: 54%, up 15 points in 24 hours and 12.5 points in 7 days.• Polymarket, meeting by 30 November 2026: 41%, up 20.5 points in 24 hours and 14 points in 7 days.• Kalshi, meeting before 1 December 2026: 37%. Before 1 January 2027: 48%. Before 1 March 2027: 53%. Before 1 April 2027: 79%.

•Polymarket, where a meeting would happen: “No meeting by 31 December” 53.5%, Qatar 33.8%. Kalshi is an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the federal derivatives regulator).

The Polymarket event has traded about US$1.75 million in total, with roughly US$165,600 on the 30 November contract and US$42,900 on the 31 December contract in the last 24 hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the jump. It came on a day with several signals pointing in different directions, and traders did not say which one they were reacting to.

Ahead of Monday’s visit, a US official said President Donald Trump would receive Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the White House, with talks also planned with Vice President JD Vance. Qatar and Pakistan have been working on a narrower interim arrangement, in which Iran would stop attacks on shipping in return for an end to the US naval blockade, which keeps ships from entering and leaving Iranian ports.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said on Monday that Iran would meet its commitments if Washington lifted sanctions, the naval blockade and other measures. He described the offer as a shortened version of an earlier seven-step proposal.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 75,166

+0.78% L 73,713 day range H 75,453 -28.21% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 88% advancing 15 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,136 +0.71% Solana 87.50 +1.46% Gold 4,126 +1.26% USD / BRL 5.52 +0.24% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,166 +0.78% -28.21% 74,585 75,453 73,713 30,044,624,896 ETH 2,136 +0.71% -40.38% 2,121 2,156 2,085 16,451,886,080 SOL 87.50 +1.46% -46.79% 86.24 88.21 85.36 3,154,564,096 XRP 1.10 -0.50% -53.33% 1.11 1.12 1.08 3,239,874,048 BNB 690.28 +1.02% -30.74% 683.29 690.35 674.24 1,647,911,040 ADA 0.18 +3.95% -68.60% 0.17 0.18 0.17 259,848,064 DOGE 0.07 +2.28% -60.76% 0.07 0.07 0.07 787,526,144 AVAX 8.97 +13.27% -49.61% 7.92 8.97 7.83 455,041,344 LINK 10.75 +3.47% -32.52% 10.39 10.75 10.24 327,442,656 DOT 0.89 +3.39% -72.49% 0.86 0.89 0.85 67,284,520 LTC 52.10 +4.18% -52.71% 50.01 52.10 49.81 222,665,840 BCH 242.92 +1.89% -51.76% 238.41 244.04 236.15 172,368,592 TRX 0.32 -0.52% +9.13% 0.32 0.32 0.32 377,526,784 XLM 0.15 +1.64% -48.04% 0.15 0.15 0.14 141,358,816 HBAR 0.07 +4.41% -61.36% 0.07 0.07 0.07 58,965,716 NEAR 3.63 +1.65% +18.39% 3.57 3.65 3.46 703,492,736 ATOM 1.39 +7.12% -53.09% 1.30 1.39 1.30 33,885,128 AAVE 133.12 +5.74% -37.29% 125.89 134.09 125.73 259,198,816 Largest moves today AVAX

8.97

+13.27% ATOM

1.39

+7.12% AAVE

133.12

+5.74% HBAR

0.07

+4.41% LTC

52.10

+4.18% ADA

0.18

+3.95% LINK

10.75

+3.47% DOT

0.89

+3.39% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.78%, with breadth positive — 15 of 17 names higher. AVAX led, while TRX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 8 Nov 2026 South Africa’s Role in Africa Explained Read →

Why Traders May Still Be Wrong

Against the jump stand blunt official statements. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has said there are no plans for meetings with American officials.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday, 8 November, that he had no progress to report and did not see a breakthrough as imminent. Trump has said “one way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush.”

Central Command, the US military command for the Middle East, also announced a new task force on 7 November, called Iron Gate, to coordinate action against smuggling across Iran’s land borders. Baghaei called it a diversion.

What It Means for US Readers

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil. Any sign that talks are resuming tends to ease fears of a supply cut, while a breakdown has pushed fuel prices up in recent weeks.

Investors in US energy and shipping stocks, and drivers who watch pump prices, therefore have a stake in whether these odds hold. A meeting would not by itself end the blockade, though, and the market does not say what would be agreed.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Oil importers across both regions pay more for fuel when Gulf shipping is threatened, while exporters such as Brazil and Guyana usually gain from higher crude prices. Our earlier reports cover oil at a six-month high on Hormuz fears and the Hormuz deal odds.

We have not found reporting that links this specific market move to any single Latin American or African country. Readers can follow the wider picture on our prediction markets hub and in our earlier piece on the meeting odds and Qatar’s role in the talks.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who would attend a meeting, where it would be held, or whether the Qatar visit produced any outcome on Monday. The market also cannot tell us whether the jump reflects new information or a handful of large bets, since trading is modest at roughly US$208,500 a day.

Prediction market prices are wagers by traders, not polls and not a forecast by The Rio Times. They can reverse within hours, as the 30 November contract did over the weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the US and Iran meet before the end of 2026?

Nobody can say. Polymarket traders put a meeting by 31 December at 54% on 9 November 2026, but Iran’s foreign minister says there are no plans for meetings with American officials. Odds are bets, not forecasts.

Why did the odds jump so fast?

No single trigger was reported. The move came on a day when Qatar’s prime minister was due at the White House and Iran restated its two-day plan, but traders did not say what drove their bets.

What is the US naval blockade of Iran?

It is a US military operation that keeps ships from entering and leaving Iranian ports. Iran says talks are impossible while it lasts, and the interim plan under discussion would end it in return for Iran halting attacks on shipping.

Is Kalshi legal in the United States?

Yes. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the federal derivatives regulator). Polymarket’s international market is a separate platform, and neither platform’s price is a prediction by The Rio Times.

Sources Statements by Iran’s Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump, 8–9 November 2026 · Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 9 November 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET) · Rio Times Prediction Markets