Odds of Trump Meeting Brazil Senator Hit 30%

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.82% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.55% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.90▼ 0.99% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.47% BRENT 99.25 ▲ 4.89% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.97% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.61% SILVER 51.83 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.82% USD/MXN 18.73 ▲ 0.55% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.90 ▼ 0.99% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.47% BRENT 99.25 ▲ 4.89% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.97% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.61% SILVER 51.83 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Prediction Markets Brazil

Odds of Trump Meeting Brazil Senator Hit 30%

By · November 5, 2026 · 6 min read
Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro speaking to reporters
File photo: Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro speaking to reporters, April 2026. Photo: Senado Federal, Brazil’s Senate, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · US-BRAZIL RELATIONS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Key Facts

  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market: 29.5% “Yes” on a Trump meeting by 31 December, up 12.0 points in 24 hours (5 November, 6:25 a.m. ET).
  • Trigger No single cause was reported. Trump said on 31 October he had no plans to meet him.
  • What counts next Flávio is due to speak at a conservative gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Thursday 5 November.
  • Volume About US$189,000 traded in all; about US$23,000 in 24 hours, so thinly traded.

Traders gave Donald Trump a 29.5% chance of meeting Brazil’s Senator Flávio Bolsonaro before the year ends. That is up 12 points in a day, yet still 13 points below where it stood a week ago.

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It matters to US readers because Flávio, a Brazilian senator who lost the presidency to Lula on 25 October, is now in Florida. A meeting with Trump would show how far Washington will back Brazil’s political right after the win of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In Plain English

Flávio Bolsonaro: a Brazilian senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. He was the conservative candidate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Polymarket price: 29.5% means traders pay about 29.5 cents for a share that pays US$1 if the meeting happens. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom.

The question: Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, asks whether the two men meet in person between 27 October and 31 December 2026.

What Prediction Markets Say

The contract pays “Yes” only if Trump and Flávio Bolsonaro have a direct, in-person interaction, such as a handshake or a conversation. Standing in the same room without interacting does not count, according to Polymarket’s rules.

  • Meeting by 31 December: 29.5% “Yes”, up 12.0 points in 24 hours and down 13.0 points in seven days; about US$23,000 traded in 24 hours.

The recent path is jagged. The price stood near 41.5% on 29 October, held near 42.5% on 30 October, fell to about 17% on 1 November and touched 15.5% on 4 November before recovering to 29.5% today.

About US$189,000 has traded on the question in all. That is thinly traded, so a few large bets can move the price. Kalshi, a prediction market regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists no matching contract, so this price comes from Polymarket alone.

Read on 5 November 2026, 6:25 a.m. ET. These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why the Odds Moved

No single event was reported as the cause of today’s rise, and we do not claim one. It coincides with the senator’s first public US appearance being announced.

Flávio lost the 25 October runoff to Lula by more than four million votes. Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, ordered him to hand over his passports by 11 a.m. on Tuesday 27 October. Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force, cancelled them that day.

He entered Argentina on Tuesday on an Italian passport and landed in Miami on Wednesday 28 October. The Federal Police opened an inquiry into how he left.

Trump said on Saturday 31 October, at a Halloween event at Mar-a-Lago, that Flávio can stay in the United States “as long as he wants”. In the same remarks he said he had no plans to meet him and called Brazil’s election a disgrace.

The price had slid to about 17% by 1 November. It then rebounded after the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a US conservative group, listed Flávio among speakers at its gala at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida club, on Thursday 5 November.

That is a coincidence in timing, not a proven cause. We have not confirmed that Trump will attend the gala.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 19:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,191.45
-0.82%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.82%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.47%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
99.25
+4.89%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.82% +2.00% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
IBOV
166,191.45
-0.82%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What It Means for US Readers

A Trump meeting would be a rare case of a US president receiving a foreign politician who is under a court order at home. It would also test the working relationship Trump has kept with Lula, the winner of Brazil’s election.

For investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, the odds are a gauge of political risk rather than a market signal. A public embrace of the losing side could strain ties with Brasília, while no meeting would keep the status quo.

For US lawmakers, the question links to our report on a US lawmaker asking Secretary of State Marco Rubio to send the senator home. Our earlier story on the Trump remark that he can stay has the background.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what moved the price today, or whether Trump will be at the Mar-a-Lago gala. We could not confirm any White House plan to meet the senator.

It is also unknown whether the rebound reflects new information or a bounce after a steep fall. With about US$23,000 traded in 24 hours, one trader can shift the price.

Finally, the market only covers an in-person interaction. Even a brief greeting at an event could count, which makes a meeting more likely than a formal sit-down.

For more markets, see our prediction markets hub, the Latin America odds page and our Brazil coverage. Our earlier report, Trump Meeting Odds for Brazil Senator Slide, covers the fall. Our report on the CPAC gala speech covers the event.

Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 5 November 2026, 6:25 a.m. ET); Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court order of 27 October 2026 and Federal Police passport cancellation; Trump remarks at Mar-a-Lago, 31 October 2026; CPAC gala announcement, 4 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prediction markets saying about Trump and Flávio Bolsonaro?

Polymarket gives a 29.5% chance that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro by 31 December, up 12 points in 24 hours (5 November, 6:25 a.m. ET).

What counts as a meeting?

A direct, in-person interaction such as a handshake or a conversation. Being in the same room without interacting does not count, according to Polymarket’s rules.

Why did the odds rise today?

No single cause was reported. The rise coincides with the senator being listed to speak at a conservative gala at Mar-a-Lago on 5 November.

What has Trump said about meeting him?

On 31 October Trump said he had no plans to meet the senator but that he can stay in the US as long as he wants.

Does the price mean a meeting will happen?

No. Prices are bets by traders, not forecasts by this newsroom, and about US$23,000 in 24 hours means a thin market that can reverse quickly.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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