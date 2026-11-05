Odds of Trump Meeting Brazil Senator Hit 30%
BRAZIL · US-BRAZIL RELATIONS · PREDICTION MARKETS
Key Facts
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market: 29.5% “Yes” on a Trump meeting by 31 December, up 12.0 points in 24 hours (5 November, 6:25 a.m. ET).
- Trigger No single cause was reported. Trump said on 31 October he had no plans to meet him.
- What counts next Flávio is due to speak at a conservative gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Thursday 5 November.
- Volume About US$189,000 traded in all; about US$23,000 in 24 hours, so thinly traded.
Traders gave Donald Trump a 29.5% chance of meeting Brazil’s Senator Flávio Bolsonaro before the year ends. That is up 12 points in a day, yet still 13 points below where it stood a week ago.
It matters to US readers because Flávio, a Brazilian senator who lost the presidency to Lula on 25 October, is now in Florida. A meeting with Trump would show how far Washington will back Brazil’s political right after the win of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
In Plain English
Flávio Bolsonaro: a Brazilian senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. He was the conservative candidate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Polymarket price: 29.5% means traders pay about 29.5 cents for a share that pays US$1 if the meeting happens. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom.
The question: Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, asks whether the two men meet in person between 27 October and 31 December 2026.
What Prediction Markets Say
The contract pays “Yes” only if Trump and Flávio Bolsonaro have a direct, in-person interaction, such as a handshake or a conversation. Standing in the same room without interacting does not count, according to Polymarket’s rules.
- Meeting by 31 December: 29.5% “Yes”, up 12.0 points in 24 hours and down 13.0 points in seven days; about US$23,000 traded in 24 hours.
The recent path is jagged. The price stood near 41.5% on 29 October, held near 42.5% on 30 October, fell to about 17% on 1 November and touched 15.5% on 4 November before recovering to 29.5% today.
About US$189,000 has traded on the question in all. That is thinly traded, so a few large bets can move the price. Kalshi, a prediction market regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists no matching contract, so this price comes from Polymarket alone.
Read on 5 November 2026, 6:25 a.m. ET. These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Why the Odds Moved
No single event was reported as the cause of today’s rise, and we do not claim one. It coincides with the senator’s first public US appearance being announced.
Flávio lost the 25 October runoff to Lula by more than four million votes. Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, ordered him to hand over his passports by 11 a.m. on Tuesday 27 October. Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force, cancelled them that day.
He entered Argentina on Tuesday on an Italian passport and landed in Miami on Wednesday 28 October. The Federal Police opened an inquiry into how he left.
Trump said on Saturday 31 October, at a Halloween event at Mar-a-Lago, that Flávio can stay in the United States “as long as he wants”. In the same remarks he said he had no plans to meet him and called Brazil’s election a disgrace.
The price had slid to about 17% by 1 November. It then rebounded after the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a US conservative group, listed Flávio among speakers at its gala at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida club, on Thursday 5 November.
That is a coincidence in timing, not a proven cause. We have not confirmed that Trump will attend the gala.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
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Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.82%
166,191.45
-0.82%
70,879.44
+0.08%
10,465.26
-1.52%
2,848,945
—
2,484.43
-0.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,191.45
|-0.82%
|+8.41%
|167,563.47
|168,994
|166,190
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|+0.82%
|+2.00%
|5.46
|5.51
|5.42
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.95
|-2.48%
|+48.95%
|47.12
|48.04
|45.95
|53,129,700
|VALE3
|62.67
|+0.51%
|-4.66%
|62.35
|63.16
|62.15
|23,558,700
|ITUB4
|39.97
|+0.65%
|+2.59%
|39.71
|40.17
|39.33
|32,695,300
|BBDC4
|13.77
|-2.06%
|-26.72%
|14.06
|14.15
|13.73
|74,922,100
|BBAS3
|16.49
|+0.00%
|-27.07%
|16.49
|16.71
|16.34
|33,652,800
|B3SA3
|14.36
|+0.42%
|+8.79%
|14.30
|14.44
|14.04
|31,827,900
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+1.51%
|+17.45%
|15.25
|15.49
|15.13
|55,478,500
|WEGE3
|48.30
|-3.50%
|+11.01%
|50.05
|49.93
|47.65
|15,543,300
|PRIO3
|61.54
|-0.97%
|+62.76%
|62.14
|64.44
|61.54
|14,097,000
|SUZB3
|52.29
|-0.11%
|+6.93%
|52.35
|52.47
|51.15
|9,554,500
|RENT3
|29.07
|-1.32%
|-30.07%
|29.46
|29.71
|28.91
|13,661,700
|AZZA3
|14.06
|+0.64%
|-51.65%
|13.97
|14.62
|13.92
|3,237,100
|CSNA3
|4.05
|-0.74%
|-53.50%
|4.08
|4.29
|4.01
|22,025,500
|GGBR4
|23.99
|-3.58%
|+25.67%
|24.88
|25.14
|23.75
|19,901,600
|ENEV3
|26.32
|+0.19%
|+39.26%
|26.27
|26.76
|26.01
|12,224,700
23.99
-3.58%
48.30
-3.50%
45.95
-2.48%
13.77
-2.06%
15.48
+1.51%
29.07
-1.32%
61.54
-0.97%
166,191.45
-0.82%
What It Means for US Readers
A Trump meeting would be a rare case of a US president receiving a foreign politician who is under a court order at home. It would also test the working relationship Trump has kept with Lula, the winner of Brazil’s election.
For investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, the odds are a gauge of political risk rather than a market signal. A public embrace of the losing side could strain ties with Brasília, while no meeting would keep the status quo.
For US lawmakers, the question links to our report on a US lawmaker asking Secretary of State Marco Rubio to send the senator home. Our earlier story on the Trump remark that he can stay has the background.
What Is Not Known
It is not known what moved the price today, or whether Trump will be at the Mar-a-Lago gala. We could not confirm any White House plan to meet the senator.
It is also unknown whether the rebound reflects new information or a bounce after a steep fall. With about US$23,000 traded in 24 hours, one trader can shift the price.
Finally, the market only covers an in-person interaction. Even a brief greeting at an event could count, which makes a meeting more likely than a formal sit-down.
For more markets, see our prediction markets hub, the Latin America odds page and our Brazil coverage. Our earlier report, Trump Meeting Odds for Brazil Senator Slide, covers the fall. Our report on the CPAC gala speech covers the event.
Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 5 November 2026, 6:25 a.m. ET); Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court order of 27 October 2026 and Federal Police passport cancellation; Trump remarks at Mar-a-Lago, 31 October 2026; CPAC gala announcement, 4 November 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are prediction markets saying about Trump and Flávio Bolsonaro?
Polymarket gives a 29.5% chance that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro by 31 December, up 12 points in 24 hours (5 November, 6:25 a.m. ET).
What counts as a meeting?
A direct, in-person interaction such as a handshake or a conversation. Being in the same room without interacting does not count, according to Polymarket’s rules.
Why did the odds rise today?
No single cause was reported. The rise coincides with the senator being listed to speak at a conservative gala at Mar-a-Lago on 5 November.
What has Trump said about meeting him?
On 31 October Trump said he had no plans to meet the senator but that he can stay in the US as long as he wants.
Does the price mean a meeting will happen?
No. Prices are bets by traders, not forecasts by this newsroom, and about US$23,000 in 24 hours means a thin market that can reverse quickly.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.