Chaparral has been shaking since 20 September, and this week’s magnitude 3.0 is small beside the 5.6 of 3 November.

Ibagué, the capital of Colombia's Tolima department, seen from the hills above the city. (Photo: Duvanlopupa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · EARTHQUAKES

A small earthquake shook Chaparral, a town in southern Tolima department in central Colombia, at 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The Servicio Geológico Colombiano (SGC, Colombia’s official geological survey) listed it at magnitude 3.0 and shallow.

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The bulletin reports no damage or injured so far. The tremor belongs to a long swarm, a cluster of quakes in one place, that has run since 20 September and peaked with a magnitude 5.6 on 3 November.

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Tolima is a coffee and farming region, and Ibagué is its capital. For a US reader the link is indirect, but travellers, coffee buyers and anyone with family in the area want to know whether the shaking is easing or building.

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Key Facts Latest. Magnitude 3.0 at Chaparral, Tolima, 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday 18 November.

Swarm. Over 1,100 tremors above magnitude 2.0 between 20 and 30 September.

Strongest. Magnitude 5.6 on 3 November, about 19 km deep; one injury, one collapsed house.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Chaparral has been shaking since 20 September, and this week’s magnitude 3.0 is small beside the 5.6 of 3 November.

The Big Picture

The SGC located more than 1,100 tremors above magnitude 2.0 around Chaparral between 20 and 30 September 2026. That made the area unusually active for those weeks.

The strongest event so far came at 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday 3 November, when the SGC recorded a magnitude 5.6 quake at a depth of about 19 kilometres. The SGC said it received more than 4,500 felt reports and that Tolima is crossed by several active geological faults that can cause such activity.

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Chaparral’s mayor said on 3 November that a woman was injured when a wall fell, and Governor Adriana Magalí Matiz of Tolima ordered classes online across the department. Authorities also reported a collapsed house in Las Hermosas, a rural district of Chaparral, along with damaged homes and power interruptions.

File photo, 17 February 2022: the main square of Rivera, in Huila department, south of Tolima (Photo: Cbl62, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

On Friday 13 November two magnitude 4.2 quakes struck Chaparral at 2:43 p.m. and 3:01 p.m. local time, 18 minutes apart. The governor’s office and Ibagué’s city hall were evacuated as a precaution, and no structural damage or injuries were confirmed, as our report on the (

13 November quakes) recounts.

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Why It Matters

Magnitude is a logarithmic scale, so each whole step means about 32 times more energy released. By that measure the 3.0 of 18 November is far smaller than the 5.6 of 3 November, and the 4.2 pair of 13 November sit in between.

The gap in felt reports is the useful number: more than 4,500 people reported the 3 November quake to the SGC, while this week’s bulletin lists no damage. Residents can follow each new event, because the SGC publishes it with its magnitude, depth and time.

For a US reader the exposure is mostly indirect, through travel to the region and through Colombian coffee, since Tolima is a farming department. Our

earlier report on the Tolima swarm gives the September background.

What to Watch

No checkpoint can be scheduled, because earthquakes do not run to a calendar. The SGC publishes every event on its website, and its Sismo Sentido (felt earthquakes) platform collects reports from the public.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the SGC treats the 3 November shock as the main event of the swarm or as a foreshock, meaning a smaller quake before a bigger one. The agency has not published a forecast for the coming weeks.

It is also not known whether the Chaparral swarm is linked to any other recent Colombian earthquake. A complete damage total for 3 November is not known.

What It Means for You

If you live in or travel through Tolima and feel a tremor, you can report it on the SGC’s Sismo Sentido platform. The SGC asks people to rely on its official channels only, and this article adds no advice beyond that.

Readers who follow Colombian risk can find more in our

Colombia news hub. The next SGC bulletin will show whether the tremors continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the 18 November tremor?

It was magnitude 3.0 and shallow, at Chaparral, at 3:31 p.m. Colombia time (20:31 GMT), according to the SGC bulletin. The bulletin reports no damage and no injured so far.

How long has Chaparral been shaking?

The SGC counted more than 1,100 tremors above magnitude 2.0 between 20 and 30 September 2026. Activity has continued since, including a magnitude 5.6 on 3 November.

What was the biggest quake in the swarm?

A magnitude 5.6 at 4:13 a.m. on 3 November, about 19 km deep, the SGC said. More than 4,500 people filed felt reports.

How do I report a tremor?

Use the SGC’s Sismo Sentido (felt earthquakes) platform. The agency also asks people to rely on official channels only.

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