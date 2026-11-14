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since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Two Quakes Empty Ibagué Government Offices

By · · 3 min read
Ibagué, capital of Tolima, seen from coffee-covered hills with the Andes behind
Ibagué, the capital of Colombia's Tolima department, seen from the hills above the city. (Photo: Duvanlopupa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · EARTHQUAKES

Two magnitude 4.2 earthquakes struck the Colombian department (state) of Tolima 18 minutes apart on Friday 13 November 2026, sending workers out of government offices in Ibagué, the regional capital. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) recorded them at 2:43 p.m. and 3:01 p.m. local time (19:43 and 20:01 GMT), at shallow depths under 30 kilometres.

No damage or injuries had been reported by Friday evening, and the evacuations were precautionary. The shocks matter because Ibagué is part of a region of Colombia that has felt a long run of tremors since September.

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Key Facts

  • Quakes Two magnitude 4.2 earthquakes hit Tolima on Friday 13 November 2026, at 2:43 p.m. and 3:01 p.m.
  • Epicentres In the Chaparral area of southern Tolima, at depths under 30 kilometres.
  • Evacuated The governor’s office and Ibagué’s city hall were emptied as a precaution.
  • Damage No damage or injuries had been reported as of Friday evening.
  • Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened in Ibagué?

The SGC placed the epicentres in the Chaparral area of southern Tolima, at shallow depths. Shallow quakes tend to be felt more strongly in nearby towns.

Workers left the Tolima Governor’s Office and Ibagué’s City Hall as safety protocols were activated. Buildings were checked while people waited outside.

A green rice field with trees behind it in Saldaña, Tolima
A rice field in Saldaña, in Colombia’s Tolima department. File photo. Photo: Edgar Jiménez, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why Is Tolima Shaking?

Southern Tolima has been in an earthquake sequence since September, and the SGC recorded a magnitude 5.6 quake with its epicentre in Chaparral on 3 November 2026. Our report on that quake covers its aftermath.

The SGC has counted more than 1,632 tremors above magnitude 2 in the area since September. The 5.6 quake struck at 4:13 a.m. local time, about 19 kilometres deep.

Why a 4.2 Is Far Weaker Than a 5.6

Each whole step on the magnitude scale means about 32 times more energy, so the 5.6 of 3 November released roughly 126 times the energy of a 4.2. That is why Friday’s evacuations were precautions rather than responses to damage.

Two shocks within 18 minutes still keep officials cautious. Buildings must be checked before staff return.

What It Means for You

People in Ibagué and southern Tolima may feel more small tremors while the sequence continues. Official guidance comes from the SGC and the municipal emergency services.

What Is Not Known

Whether the two shocks signal a larger quake is not known, and no damage assessment has been published. No date for further official updates on the Chaparral sequence has been announced.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong were the Ibagué earthquakes?

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.2 struck Tolima on Friday 13 November 2026. They were recorded at 2:43 p.m. and 3:01 p.m. local time, according to the SGC.

Was anyone hurt?

No damage or injuries had been reported as of Friday evening. Government offices were evacuated as a precaution.

Where were the epicentres?

They were in the Chaparral area of southern Tolima. Both were shallow, at depths under 30 kilometres.

Sources

Colombian Geological Service (SGC), earthquake bulletins, 13 Nov 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Chaparral Colombia Earthquake evacuation Ibagué seismic activity Servicio Geológico Colombiano Tolima

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