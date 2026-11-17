The headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Mexico City. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mexico: Elections

Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) is run by a provisional president, and its office in Tlaxcala state says turnover at the top is stalling paperwork for a state vote on 6 June 2027. That election is about 200 days away.

María Dolores Ruiz Ambriz, the agency’s executive officer in Tlaxcala, said the crisis has damaged the institute’s credibility. In an interview published on 16 November, she said it has not touched how the vote is organised or its impartiality.

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Key Facts Who. María Dolores Ruiz Ambriz is the INE’s executive officer in Tlaxcala state.

What. Agreements for the vote remain unsigned; she blames turnover in the agency’s executive secretary post.

Where. Tlaxcala elects a governor, 25 state deputies and 60 mayors on 6 June 2027.

When. Local process starts 6 December, she says; INE lists governor pre-campaigns from 4 January 2027.

As of. 17 November 2026, 01:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

An interim leader, a pile of unsigned agreements and a vote about 200 days away: Mexico’s election referee says its credibility has taken a hit, though not its ability to run the vote.

What the Agency Says Is Stuck

Ruiz Ambriz said the drafts of the cooperation agreements are finished, with their annexes, and only approval and signatures are missing. She said the same holds for agreements covering Nayarit, Sinaloa and Jalisco, and she did not know when they would be signed.

Two items in Tlaxcala depend on those papers, she said. Using schools as polling stations needs the state electoral body, the Instituto Tlaxcalteca de Elecciones (ITE), and Mexico’s Education Ministry, and registering people held in pre-trial detention needs approval too.

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Her explanation was turnover in the agency’s top administrative job. “There have been two secretaries, an executive secretary, an acting executive secretary, and that is what has stopped us,” she said.

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How the Crisis Began

Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, the agency’s president, submitted her resignation to the Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, on Monday 26 October, Expansión, a Mexican business magazine, reported that day. The report said she left “with serenity” and gave no reason for the departure.

Under the electoral law, the INE’s governing council of ten must choose one of its members as provisional president, and on 27 October it named Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, Expansión reported. The Chamber of Deputies runs the procedure for a permanent holder.

Ruiz Ambriz also said the Federal Audit Office (Auditoría Superior de la Federación) asked the agency on the morning of the interview for its personnel contracts from 2020 to 2026. She said the records are in order.

The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, 2009. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters Beyond Tlaxcala

For readers abroad, the INE is the referee of Mexican elections, so its credibility is the asset at stake. According to the INE’s own Tlaxcala calendar page, the state elects one governor, 15 district deputies, 10 proportional-representation deputies and 60 mayors on 6 June 2027.

Ruiz Ambriz drew a line between trust and operations: credibility suffers nationally, she said, but organisation and impartiality do not. That distinction is her own assessment, and her interview is the only source for the list of delayed agreements.

What to Watch

Ruiz Ambriz put the start of the local process on 6 December, a date that rests on her account. The INE’s calendar page lists 4 January 2027 as the start of governor pre-campaigns and 4 April 2027 as the start of governor campaigns.

The Chamber of Deputies must still name a permanent president, and no date for that vote has been confirmed. Expansión’s report of 27 October gave no timeline.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Chamber will name a permanent president or when the stalled agreements will be signed. Ruiz Ambriz declined to comment on contracting by the ITE, citing lack of knowledge.

Sources

Sources: National Electoral Institute (INE), Tlaxcala 2026-2027 calendar page; Expansión, 26 October 2026; Expansión, 27 October 2026; interview with María Dolores Ruiz Ambriz, published 16 November 2026.

Read more: Mexico news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the INE?

The National Electoral Institute (INE) is Mexico’s independent election authority. It organises federal elections and works with state bodies such as the ITE on local ones.

When does Tlaxcala vote?

Tlaxcala votes on 6 June 2027, according to the INE’s calendar. Voters will elect a governor, 25 state deputies and 60 mayors.

Who is Guadalupe Taddei?

She was INE president until her resignation reached the Chamber of Deputies on 26 October 2026. Expansión reported she left “with serenity”.

Does the crisis affect how the vote is run?

Ruiz Ambriz says it hurts credibility but not organisation or impartiality. That is her own assessment.