One unconfirmed report, one deadly attack six days earlier and a year of displacement figures show how a cheap weapon now reaches soldiers and families in Tibú.

An aerial view of Tibú at dusk, a town in Catatumbo near the area of the strike (file photo). Photo: Jpallares59 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Colombia

A victims’ association and residents reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that drones carrying explosives were falling near homes in Pacelli, a rural district of Tibú in Colombia’s Catatumbo region. We found no official statement, casualty count or damage report, so the details remain unconfirmed.

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Tibú has been a repeated target of drone attacks: on Thursday 12 November a drone attack there killed four soldiers, and the office of Colombia’s president promised an offensive. The Catatumbo borders Venezuela, and armed groups there fight over drug routes, coca crops and territory.

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Key Facts What. Residents’ groups report explosive drones falling near homes in Pacelli, Tibú, on Wednesday.

Confirmed. No official statement found; casualties and the group responsible are not known.

Context. Four soldiers died in a drone attack in Tibú on Thursday 12 November.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

One unconfirmed report, one deadly attack six days earlier and a year of displacement figures show how a cheap weapon now reaches soldiers and families in Tibú.

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What Has Been Reported

The Asociación Nacional de Víctimas, a victims’ association, said, in a complaint also shared online, that drones carrying explosives were falling near homes in Pacelli and that residents were very worried. A regional newspaper, La Opinión of Cúcuta, relayed the post and said the community was reporting the launches.

We could not confirm a time, a number of drones or whether any home was hit, and we found no statement from the Army, the police or the Defensoría del Pueblo, Colombia’s human-rights ombudsman. We treat the report as unconfirmed until an official body publishes an account.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. An army officer briefs a security meeting in Tibú, Norte de Santander, in front of a map of the Catatumbo region, on 17 January 2025. (Photo: Fotografía oficial de la Presidencia de Colombia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Confirmed Attack Six Days Earlier

On 12 November the Presidency confirmed that explosives launched from drones killed four soldiers in Tibú: Second Corporal José Luis Sánchez Berrío and professional soldiers Yair Jesús Méndez Bonza, Jeiner Pineda González and Gerson Mauricio Plazas Amor. The Presidency’s first statement counted two wounded, and it called the attackers “narcoterrorists”.

President Abelardo De La Espriella said he had ordered the security forces to use “all the capacity of intelligence, investigation and operation” to find those responsible. On 12 and 13 November his office quoted him as saying: “They will pay for every drop of blood of our heroes.”

Later accounts of the same attack in Colombian media quote the Army as saying that troops of Land Operations Battalion No. 10, near the border in the village of Barco La Silla, were hit by 20 explosive devices dropped from drones. Five soldiers were wounded, while early reports differed on the number, and we could not open the Army’s own statement, so we treat both numbers as reported.

The Bigger Picture

Since January 2025, fighting between the ELN (a guerrilla group) and a faction of former fighters of the FARC, the guerrilla army that demobilised in 2016, has pushed tens of thousands of people from their homes in the Catatumbo. The Unidad para las Víctimas, Colombia’s state victims’ agency, says in its 2025 balance that 109,028 people were added to its victims’ registry for events in the Catatumbo, including 102,857 for forced displacement, 8,222 for threats and 6,405 for confinement.

Drones changed the war because they let armed groups hit soldiers and houses from a distance with little cost. La FM, a Colombian radio network, counted more than 100 drone attacks in the region in 2026, about 70 on security forces and 40 on civilians, but that count is not an official figure and covers the whole Catatumbo, not only Tibú.

Why It Matters

Each new drone strike on a home puts civilians in the middle of a fight between armed groups and the Army, and it adds to displacement that the victims’ agency already counts in the tens of thousands. If the 18 November report is confirmed, it would show that the weapon that killed four soldiers six days earlier is still reaching families.

For US readers, the Catatumbo matters because the armed groups there fight over drug-trafficking routes and coca crops. The drone war now shapes Colombia’s security debate.

In Plain English Tibú: a town in Norte de Santander, a Colombian department on the Venezuelan border, in the Catatumbo region.

a town in Norte de Santander, a Colombian department on the Venezuelan border, in the Catatumbo region. Pacelli: a rural district (corregimiento) of Tibú, where the reported launches took place.

a rural district (corregimiento) of Tibú, where the reported launches took place. ELN: the National Liberation Army, a Colombian guerrilla group.

the National Liberation Army, a Colombian guerrilla group. Frente 33: a dissident group of former FARC fighters that fights the ELN in the Catatumbo.

What Is Not Known

No official body has confirmed the 18 November attack, the number of people hurt or who launched the drones. The Army’s own communiqué on the 12 November attack was not available to us, so the figures of 20 devices and five wounded rest on media accounts of it.

No scheduled date for an official briefing or investigation result has been published. We will update this story when the Army, police or ombudsman publish an account.

What It Means for You

People with travel or business plans in Norte de Santander should read their own government’s official travel advisory for Colombia, because security there changes quickly. For anyone following Colombia’s security policy, the signal to watch is whether the 12 November offensive order produces visible results or whether attacks on homes continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was reported in Tibú on 18 November?

Community and victims’ groups reported that drones carrying explosives were falling near homes in Pacelli. No official statement or casualty count has been found, so the report is unconfirmed.

What happened in Tibú on 12 November?

The Presidency confirmed that explosives launched from drones killed four soldiers. President De La Espriella ordered an offensive against those responsible.

Where is the Catatumbo?

It is a region of Norte de Santander on Colombia’s border with Venezuela. Armed groups there, including the ELN, fight over drug routes, crops and territory.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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