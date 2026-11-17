Dominican Corner Shops Get E-Invoicing Delay
Tax: Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic’s tax agency, the Dirección General de Impuestos Internos (DGII), will give micro and small businesses more time to start issuing electronic invoices. It said so on Tuesday 17 November, one day after corner-shop owners protested in Santo Domingo.
Electronic invoicing means a business issues its sales receipts as digital tax documents (e-CF) under Law 32-23, the e-invoicing law. The deadline for micro and small taxpayers passed on Sunday 15 November.
The agency says it will name who counts as micro or small, and the new final date, no later than Monday 30 November. Until then the new deadline is unknown.
Key Facts
- Who. The DGII, the Dominican tax agency, acting on instructions from the Executive branch (the presidency).
- What. More time for micro and small taxpayers to join electronic invoicing; details due by 30 November 2026.
- Trigger. Corner-shop owners protested on Monday 16 November, a day after the 15 November deadline.
- Scale. The DGII says more than 165,000 taxpayers have already joined the electronic system.
- As of. As of 17 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.
Small shops that protested over costs get more time to comply. The agency insists electronic invoicing does not mean higher taxes.
The Big Picture: A Digital Tax Rule Meets the Corner Shop
The rule comes from Law 32-23, which makes electronic receipts the standard for Dominican businesses. The DGII has phased it in by company size, and on 26 October it reminded large and medium taxpayers that they must issue only electronic receipts (DGII notice 17-26).
Micro and small taxpayers were due on 15 May 2026, but on 6 May the agency granted an automatic six-month extension (DGII notice 06-26). It warned that after the extension, businesses without e-invoicing would face the penalties set out in articles 26 and 27 of Law 32-23.
On Monday 16 November the DGII said a new general extension was not possible under Law 32-23 and its regulation. It also said it would not apply fines, penalties or business closures for the time being.
A day later the agency reversed course for micro and small taxpayers, on instructions from the Executive. Its notice says the length of the new window is still to be defined.
What the Shop Owners Said
Owners of colmados, the small neighbourhood shops common across Dominican towns, gathered at Plaza de la Bandera, a central square in Santo Domingo, on Monday 16 November. They said they lack the money, equipment and training the system demands.
Owners’ associations asked the DGII for more time to comply. They argued that small shops cannot carry the cost of equipment, internet and trained staff.
The DGII answers that electronic invoicing “does not mean higher taxes”. The agency also offers a free invoicing tool for small taxpayers.
Why It Matters
The DGII says more than 165,000 taxpayers have already joined, so the extension targets those still outside. Until the 30 November notice, it is unclear how long they have.
The measure applies to taxpayers registered in the Dominican Republic. It matters for foreign suppliers, investors and anyone doing business with small Dominican firms.
What to Watch
The one confirmed date is Monday 30 November, the latest day by which the DGII says it will define who qualifies and when the extension ends. No other date has been announced.
What Is Not Known
The length of the new window and the exact definition of micro and small taxpayers are not published. The agency has not said whether penalties will return when the window closes.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is electronic invoicing in the Dominican Republic?
Businesses issue sales receipts as electronic tax documents (e-CF) under Law 32-23. The DGII, the tax agency, runs the system.
Who gets the new extension?
Micro and small taxpayers that have not yet joined. The DGII says it will define exactly who qualifies, and until when, by 30 November 2026.
Will businesses be fined now?
The DGII said on 16 November that it would not apply fines, penalties or blocks for the time being. It has not said what happens when the new window ends.
Does electronic invoicing raise taxes?
The DGII says it does not mean higher taxes. Shop owners reply that equipment, internet and trained staff are the real cost.
Sources
DGII notice 06-26, 6 May 2026 · DGII notice 17-26, 26 October 2026 · DGII free invoicing tool
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